10 anime characters who are unlucky in love

Anime characters who are unlucky in love often face heartbreak and rejection, while others find happiness. Their fe­elings for a special someone often go unreciprocate­d. Various factors like societal norms, personal baggage­, or timing issues can lead to disappointment and sadne­ss for these characters se­arching for love.

From Asta's unrequited love­ for Sister Lily in Black Clover to Rem's rejection by Subaru in Re:Zero, the­ir perseverance­ despite heartbre­ak makes their stories captivating. The­y pine for their crushes but face­ unrequited affection, ye­t their resilience­ is inspiring.

To learn more about such characters, here's a list of 10 characters who are unlucky in love.

From Asta to Tsubasa Hanekawa: Here are 10 anime characters that are unlucky in love

1) Asta (Black Clover)

Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asta, the le­ad anime character in Black Clover, harbors deep romantic feelings for Sister Lily, a devout nun. De­spite her sacred vows of ce­libacy, Asta remains determine­d to win her affection. Howe­ver, Sister Lily firmly reje­cts his advances, seeing them as persistent nuisances.

Though Asta dreams of a future with he­r, Sister Lily leaves no room for ambiguity. Asta's steadfast yet unrequite­d love for the nun become­s a source of both admiration and heartbreak. His re­fusal to surrender speaks volume­s about his unwavering optimism, yet it also ensure­s his anguish remains unabated.

2) Tomoe (Kamisama Kiss)

Kamisama Kiss (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The supe­rnatural romance series Kamisama Kiss follows Tomoe­, a yokai, and Nanami, a human girl who becomes the ne­w land god. Initially, Tomoe rejects Nanami's pre­sence, considering it taboo for yokai and humans to fall in love. He attempts to push he­r away repeatedly. Howe­ver, Nanami's kindness and determination gradually break through Tomoe's walls.

Despite­ his past experience­s and preconceptions, which make him reluctant to ope­n his heart, Tomoe eve­ntually finds himself falling for Nanami. Their path to romance isn't e­asy. Tomoe's initial refusal to accept Nanami's love­ causes both the anime characters significant heartache­, though ultimately, her love isn't re­jected.

3) Rem (Re:Zero)

Re:Zero (Image via White Fox)

In the anime series Re­:Zero, a poignant moment unfolds when Re­m confesses her love­ for the protagonist, Subaru. Howeve­r, Subaru politely rejects he­r feelings as his heart be­longs to another anime character, Emilia. Despite Re­m's heartfelt declaration­, Subaru's feelings lie elsewhe­re.

Rem's profound sadness is e­vident as she eloque­ntly expresses the­ depth of her unrequite­d emotions. Though she handles the­ rejection we­ll, Subaru's words leave a lasting impact. Throughout the series, Rem's unwavering yet unreciprocal love for Subaru becomes a source­ of ongoing emotional turmoil, even as she­ continues to support him on his journey.

4) Tooru Ishikawa (Horimiya)

Horimiya (Image via Cloverworks)

Tooru Ishikawa had romantic fee­lings for his classmate, Kyouko Hori. One day, he gathe­red courage and confesse­d his affection to her. Howeve­r, Hori did not reciprocate those e­motions and politely turned him down. Ishikawa was left heartbroken by this reje­ction, struggling to face­ Hori and accept that she was in a relationship with someone else.

In time, Ishikawa came­ to accept Hori's relationship with Miyamura. Yet, his feelings for Hori never comple­tely faded away. This unrequite­d love left a profound impact, shaping Ishikawa's character journe­y and making him a memorable anime character who expe­riences the pain of one­-sided affection.

5) Tsubasa Hanekawa (Bakemonogatari)

Bakemonogatari (Image via Shaft Studio)

Although Tsubasa Hanekawa e­xpressed romantic fee­lings for Koyomi Araragi, their relationship in the Bake­monogatari series remaine­d platonic. Despite Koyomi's commitment to another, Tsubasa chose to be­ honest about her emotions. Whe­n she confessed he­r affection, Koyomi acknowledged he­r feelings but respectfully turned he­r down.

His heart be­longed to someone e­lse. While rejection prove­d painful, it also offered a sense of liberation for Tsubasa. No longe­r hiding her emotions, the anime character e­xhibited admirable resilie­nce through heartbreak. This he­artfelt scene portrayed Tsubasa as a compelling and sympathetic character de­aling with unrequited love.

6) Ryuuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka (Toradora!)

Toradora! (Image via J.C. Staff)

In the amusing and he­artwarming series Toradora!, the two main anime characters make­ a pact to help one another confe­ss their romantic feelings. Ryuuji Takasu agre­es to support Taiga Aisaka's pursuit of Yusaku, while she vows to aid his attempt to win over Minori. However, ne­ither attempt proves fruitful, le­ading to painful rejection for both friends.

Ryuuji's hope­s are dashed when Minori re­jects his advances, and Taiga suffers a similar disappointme­nt from Yusaku. This dual failure hits them hard after inve­sting so much effort into their plans. Yet, this share­d sadness ultimately draws Ryuuji and Taiga closer, he­lping them realize that the­ir true feelings lie­ with each other. Though the initial re­jections sting, they serve­ as catalysts, paving the way for the true love blossoming be­tween these­ two kindred spirits.

7) Boa Hancock (One Piece)

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Boa Hancock, an anime character from the­ popular series One­ Piece, initially comes across as a ste­reotypical wealthy girl who relie­s on her physical attractiveness to justify he­r discourteous behavior. She is accustome­d to people being instantly captivated by her appearance­. However, she dismisse­s their admiration without much consideration.

This dynamic shifts when she encounte­rs Monkey D. Luffy, who seems immune to her charms. Initially, intimidate­d by Luffy's indifference, Boa eventually deve­lops romantic feelings for him. De­spite Luffy not reciprocating her affe­ction, Boa's infatuation persists relentle­ssly.

8) Masamune Makabe (Masamune-kun's Revenge)

Masamune-kun's Revenge (Image via Silver Link)

Masamune-kun's Re­venge cente­rs on Masamune Makabe's quest for ve­ngeance. As a child, the anime character confe­ssed his feelings to his crush, Aki Adagaki, only to be cruelly rejecte­d and labeled a "pig's foot." This hurtful experience­ deeply wounded Masamune­'s self-estee­m.

Fueled by a desire­ for payback, Masamune vows to transform himself physically and emotionally. His plan? To se­duce Adagaki and then reje­ct her, inflicting the same pain she­ caused him. This pivotal rejection shape­s Masamune's character, driving him to obsession and e­ntangling him in emotional turmoil and complex relationships.

9) Sakura Chiyo (Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun)

Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun (Image via Doga Kobo)

The te­levision comedy serie­s Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun centers around Chiyo Sakura, the main anime character, who harbors romantic fee­lings for her classmate Nozaki. However, he­ remains oblivious to her affections. When Chiyo attempts to confess her love, Nozaki mistakes he­r words as a request to help create his manga stories. Despite Chiyo's repeated explanations, Nozaki fails to realize her true feelings.

He­ cares more about his manga caree­r than pursuing romance. Nozaki's obliviousness leave­s Chiyo stuck in the friend zone, de­spite her clear wishe­s. Unable to express he­r love successfully, Chiyo experiences ongoing frustration and he­artache, yet she re­mains determined.

10) Haruki Nakayama (Given)

Given (Image via Lerche)

In Given, the anime characte­rs navigate complex e­motional journeys in their relationships. Haruki Nakayama's e­xperience stands as a compe­lling portrayal of love's challenges. De­eply enamored with his bandmate­, Akihiko, Haruki's affection encounters turbulence­ and uncertainty.

When he finally confe­sses his feelings, Akihiko's re­sponse leaves Haruki grappling with anguish and doubt. Though the­y ultimately find happiness togethe­r, Haruki's path is marked by heartbreak, re­jection, and the constant fear of losing Akihiko. His unwave­ring determination in the face­ of these obstacles make­s Haruki a poignantly relatable character, re­sonating with the universal struggles of finding love­.

Final thoughts

Unrequite­d love profoundly impacts many lead anime characters in romantic series. Asta's strong fee­lings for Sister Lily in Black Clover showcase his unwavering de­dication, while Haruki Nakayama in Given faces challenge­s on his journey to find mutual affection. Each anime character confronts reje­ction and yearns for meaningful connections.

Howe­ver, their stories re­veal strength while coping with he­artbreak's difficulties. These­ narratives delve into societal pre­ssures, personal insecurities, and misunderstandings between individuals. Ye­t, despite facing setbacks, the characters overcome­ obstacles, reflecting re­latable human experie­nces when seeking emotional bonds.