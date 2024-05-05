10 anime characters who are unlucky in love

Anime characters who are unlucky in love often face heartbreak and rejection, while others find happiness. Their feelings for a special someone often go unreciprocated. Various factors like societal norms, personal baggage, or timing issues can lead to disappointment and sadness for these characters searching for love.
From Asta's unrequited love for Sister Lily in Black Clover to Rem's rejection by Subaru in Re:Zero, their perseverance despite heartbreak makes their stories captivating. They pine for their crushes but face unrequited affection, yet their resilience is inspiring.
To learn more about such characters, here's a list of 10 characters who are unlucky in love.
From Asta to Tsubasa Hanekawa: Here are 10 anime characters that are unlucky in love
1) Asta (Black Clover)
Asta, the lead anime character in Black Clover, harbors deep romantic feelings for Sister Lily, a devout nun. Despite her sacred vows of celibacy, Asta remains determined to win her affection. However, Sister Lily firmly rejects his advances, seeing them as persistent nuisances.
Though Asta dreams of a future with her, Sister Lily leaves no room for ambiguity. Asta's steadfast yet unrequited love for the nun becomes a source of both admiration and heartbreak. His refusal to surrender speaks volumes about his unwavering optimism, yet it also ensures his anguish remains unabated.
2) Tomoe (Kamisama Kiss)
The supernatural romance series Kamisama Kiss follows Tomoe, a yokai, and Nanami, a human girl who becomes the new land god. Initially, Tomoe rejects Nanami's presence, considering it taboo for yokai and humans to fall in love. He attempts to push her away repeatedly. However, Nanami's kindness and determination gradually break through Tomoe's walls.
Despite his past experiences and preconceptions, which make him reluctant to open his heart, Tomoe eventually finds himself falling for Nanami. Their path to romance isn't easy. Tomoe's initial refusal to accept Nanami's love causes both the anime characters significant heartache, though ultimately, her love isn't rejected.
3) Rem (Re:Zero)
In the anime series Re:Zero, a poignant moment unfolds when Rem confesses her love for the protagonist, Subaru. However, Subaru politely rejects her feelings as his heart belongs to another anime character, Emilia. Despite Rem's heartfelt declaration, Subaru's feelings lie elsewhere.
Rem's profound sadness is evident as she eloquently expresses the depth of her unrequited emotions. Though she handles the rejection well, Subaru's words leave a lasting impact. Throughout the series, Rem's unwavering yet unreciprocal love for Subaru becomes a source of ongoing emotional turmoil, even as she continues to support him on his journey.
4) Tooru Ishikawa (Horimiya)
Tooru Ishikawa had romantic feelings for his classmate, Kyouko Hori. One day, he gathered courage and confessed his affection to her. However, Hori did not reciprocate those emotions and politely turned him down. Ishikawa was left heartbroken by this rejection, struggling to face Hori and accept that she was in a relationship with someone else.
In time, Ishikawa came to accept Hori's relationship with Miyamura. Yet, his feelings for Hori never completely faded away. This unrequited love left a profound impact, shaping Ishikawa's character journey and making him a memorable anime character who experiences the pain of one-sided affection.
5) Tsubasa Hanekawa (Bakemonogatari)
Although Tsubasa Hanekawa expressed romantic feelings for Koyomi Araragi, their relationship in the Bakemonogatari series remained platonic. Despite Koyomi's commitment to another, Tsubasa chose to be honest about her emotions. When she confessed her affection, Koyomi acknowledged her feelings but respectfully turned her down.
His heart belonged to someone else. While rejection proved painful, it also offered a sense of liberation for Tsubasa. No longer hiding her emotions, the anime character exhibited admirable resilience through heartbreak. This heartfelt scene portrayed Tsubasa as a compelling and sympathetic character dealing with unrequited love.
6) Ryuuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka (Toradora!)
In the amusing and heartwarming series Toradora!, the two main anime characters make a pact to help one another confess their romantic feelings. Ryuuji Takasu agrees to support Taiga Aisaka's pursuit of Yusaku, while she vows to aid his attempt to win over Minori. However, neither attempt proves fruitful, leading to painful rejection for both friends.
Ryuuji's hopes are dashed when Minori rejects his advances, and Taiga suffers a similar disappointment from Yusaku. This dual failure hits them hard after investing so much effort into their plans. Yet, this shared sadness ultimately draws Ryuuji and Taiga closer, helping them realize that their true feelings lie with each other. Though the initial rejections sting, they serve as catalysts, paving the way for the true love blossoming between these two kindred spirits.
7) Boa Hancock (One Piece)
Boa Hancock, an anime character from the popular series One Piece, initially comes across as a stereotypical wealthy girl who relies on her physical attractiveness to justify her discourteous behavior. She is accustomed to people being instantly captivated by her appearance. However, she dismisses their admiration without much consideration.
This dynamic shifts when she encounters Monkey D. Luffy, who seems immune to her charms. Initially, intimidated by Luffy's indifference, Boa eventually develops romantic feelings for him. Despite Luffy not reciprocating her affection, Boa's infatuation persists relentlessly.
8) Masamune Makabe (Masamune-kun's Revenge)
Masamune-kun's Revenge centers on Masamune Makabe's quest for vengeance. As a child, the anime character confessed his feelings to his crush, Aki Adagaki, only to be cruelly rejected and labeled a "pig's foot." This hurtful experience deeply wounded Masamune's self-esteem.
Fueled by a desire for payback, Masamune vows to transform himself physically and emotionally. His plan? To seduce Adagaki and then reject her, inflicting the same pain she caused him. This pivotal rejection shapes Masamune's character, driving him to obsession and entangling him in emotional turmoil and complex relationships.
9) Sakura Chiyo (Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun)
The television comedy series Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun centers around Chiyo Sakura, the main anime character, who harbors romantic feelings for her classmate Nozaki. However, he remains oblivious to her affections. When Chiyo attempts to confess her love, Nozaki mistakes her words as a request to help create his manga stories. Despite Chiyo's repeated explanations, Nozaki fails to realize her true feelings.
He cares more about his manga career than pursuing romance. Nozaki's obliviousness leaves Chiyo stuck in the friend zone, despite her clear wishes. Unable to express her love successfully, Chiyo experiences ongoing frustration and heartache, yet she remains determined.
10) Haruki Nakayama (Given)
In Given, the anime characters navigate complex emotional journeys in their relationships. Haruki Nakayama's experience stands as a compelling portrayal of love's challenges. Deeply enamored with his bandmate, Akihiko, Haruki's affection encounters turbulence and uncertainty.
When he finally confesses his feelings, Akihiko's response leaves Haruki grappling with anguish and doubt. Though they ultimately find happiness together, Haruki's path is marked by heartbreak, rejection, and the constant fear of losing Akihiko. His unwavering determination in the face of these obstacles makes Haruki a poignantly relatable character, resonating with the universal struggles of finding love.
Final thoughts
Unrequited love profoundly impacts many lead anime characters in romantic series. Asta's strong feelings for Sister Lily in Black Clover showcase his unwavering dedication, while Haruki Nakayama in Given faces challenges on his journey to find mutual affection. Each anime character confronts rejection and yearns for meaningful connections.
However, their stories reveal strength while coping with heartbreak's difficulties. These narratives delve into societal pressures, personal insecurities, and misunderstandings between individuals. Yet, despite facing setbacks, the characters overcome obstacles, reflecting relatable human experiences when seeking emotional bonds.