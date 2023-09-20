Will there be a Masamune-Kun No Revenge season 3? Explained

Masamune-Kun no Revenge season 3 has become a hot topic of discussion following the release of the second season's finale, which saw Makabe Masamune reuniting with the "Cruel Princess", Aki Adagaki. Since the animation studio hasn't provided any details regarding the series' renewal after the final episode, fans are wondering whether the series will have another sequel or not.

Fans may be disheartened to learn that the latest sequel has covered the entire main story of the Masamune-Kun no Revenge manga. Therefore, the possibilities of Masamune-Kun no Revenge season 3 have become bleak. That being said, there's still a slight chance that the series might return, albeit with a different narrative.

Masamune-Kun No Revenge season 3 is unlikely to happen due to lack of source material

While Masamune-kun no Revenge season 3 is one of the highly anticipated sequels, it's highly unlikely to be actualized due to a key reason. Fans should know that the latest sequel, titled Masamune-Kun no Revenge R, has covered the main story of the manga entirely. The final episode, released on September 18, 2023, covered chapter 50 and concluded the main narrative.

Mangaka Takeoka Hazuki's Masamune-Kun no Revenge manga series has a total of 12 volumes, out of which the first 10 deal with the main story, while the rest of the volumes focus on the afterstories of the characters. Since the latest sequel has adapted to volume 10, it's unlikely for Masamune-Kun no Revenge season 3 to be released, with only the after stories left to be covered.

Moreover, these stories are standalone and don't have coherence. As such, it won't be favorable for the Silver Link Studio to come up with Masamune-Kun no Revenge season 3 with only the after stories. That being said, there's still a possibility of the series being renewed if the studio decides to adapt the sequel manga series, titled Masamune-Kun no Revenge: Engagement.

The narrative of this sequel manga series takes place a year after Masamune and Aki got together. Masamune-Kun no Revenge: Engagement sees the lovebirds going through a long-distance relationship since Aki had to go to Sapporo to attend her University.

Unfortunately, this sequel doesn't have enough popularity right now to be made into an anime. However, if the manga sells well, there's a possibility that it can become the basis for Masamune-Kun no Revenge season 3.

It's undeniable that Masamune-Kun no Revenge has garnered an overwhelming response from fans, especially with the sequel series, Masamune-Kun no Revenge. According to MyAnimeList, the latest sequel has received decent ratings of 7.28 out of 10.

Considering it's a fairly popular series, there's still a slight possibility that Masamune-Kun no Revenge season might be released. However, it would either be a complete anime original story or based on the after stories or the sequel manga.

The ending of Masamune-Kun no Revenge season 2

The latest season of Masamune-Kun no Revenge ended on a happy note for Makabe and Aki shippers, as the protagonist chose Aki over Yoshino. Makabe realized that he never saw Yoshino as more than a 'master'. Instead of Yoshino, he harbored feelings of love for Aki Adagaki.

As such, he rejected Yoshino in the finale and bid his time to express his true feelings to Aki Adagaki. The "Cruel Princess" Aki accepted Makabe's feelings, and the duo shared a passionate kiss at school.

