Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 12 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 12 is slated to release next week, on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX and other affiliated Japanese syndication. In addition, the next installment will be available earlier on AT-X at 9 pm JST. Global fans will also be able to catch the next episode on various streaming platforms.

Produced by Silver Link Studios, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R will end next week with its twelfth and final episode. The previous episode of the anime ended on a dramatic note, with Yoshino confessing her love to Masamune through a passionate kiss.

As such, fans are waiting for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 12 to see whether Makabe reciprocates Yoshino's feelings or not.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 12 will see Makabe confronting his true feelings

As mentioned previously, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 12 will be released next week, on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, KBS Tokyo, and other affiliated Japanese channels. Additionally, the Japanese audience will be able to watch the episode on AT-X at 9 pm JST.

The international audience won't have to worry, as Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 12 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Notably, the episode can also be streamed for free on Ani-One's Asia YouTube Channel with English subtitles.

Here are the release dates and timings for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 12 based on varying timezones and regions:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, September 18, at 7 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, September 18, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, September 18, at 10 am

British Standard Time: Monday, September 18, at 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, September 18, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, September 18, at 7:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: September 19, at 12:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, September 18, at 11 am

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 11

The previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R opened with Makabe's friends discussing how he has been absent for four consecutive days at school. When they asked Aki if she knew the reason behind Makabe's absence, the deuteragonist revealed that they had broken up.

As such, Yoshino and others visited Makabe's home only to find that he wasn't there either. The protagonist's sister, Chinatsu, revealed that he had gone to his grandfather's place in Shinsu. While returning from Makabe's home, Fujinomiya accused Yoshino of not being transparent about her feelings towards Makabe.

Aki and Yoshino (Image via Silverlink)

She mentioned how Yoshino only ended up hurting herself and Aki by concealing her true feelings. At that moment, Aki arrived and told Yoshino that they had to talk. The "Cruel Princess" Aki apologized to Yoshino and told her that she should find Makabe and confess her real feelings.

The episode then focused on Futaba and Fujinomiya at the karaoke, where the former encouraged the latter to pursue other relationships than Makabe, like Kojuro. However, Fujinomiya mentioned that she didn't have any romantic feelings for him.

Back at the Shinshu, Makabe Masamune questioned his feelings and confronted his past self through a vision. Later, he heard rustling in the bushes and saw Yoshio, who ran up to him and embraced him tightly before kissing him.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 12

Yoshino hugs Makabe (Image via Silverlink)

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 12 is going to be a fascinating finale given how things ended in the previous episode. Yoshino was finally able to muster up the courage to confess her true feelings to Makabe. So, will Makabe reciprocate Yoshino's feelings?

There's a chance that Makabe will turn down Yoshino's confession and reconcile with Aki in the end. However, fans have to wait to find out in the next episode.

