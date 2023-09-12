Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2: Major Spoilers to expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 is set to be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023. With less than ten days remaining before the manga returns with its second chapter, fans have become quite eager to learn what will happen between Boruto, Kawaki, and Code in the upcoming manga chapter.

The previous chapter saw Sarada and Sumire make efforts to help Boruto clear his name. That's when Code and his army attacked the Hidden Leaf Village. Just when Code encountered Sarada, Boruto came to the rescue. After that, Kawaki reached their location, initiating a three-way stand-off.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2?

The results of Boruto's training may be revealed in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto had been away from the Hidden Leaf Village for years. During this time, he traveled with his master Sasuke Uchiha, and trained himself to become a stronger Shinobi. While it seems quite evident that Boruto learned to use the sword, fans have yet to see him use it to its full extent.

Hence, the three-way stand-off in the first chapter may lead to a fight that would allow Boruto to showcase the results of his training with Sasuke. Therefore, fans are likely to see Boruto having mastered a new jutsu. Considering Boruto's handle of lightning chakra nature and Sasuke's expertise in it, there is a good chance that Boruto might have learned a lightning-natured jutsu.

Sasuke Uchiha may make his return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As mentioned earlier, Boruto was traveling with master Sasuke Uchiha during his time away from the Hidden Leaf Village. While Boruto did make his return in the first chapter, Sasuke was only shown as a background character in one of the manga panels.

Thus, there is a good chance that he will make his long-awaited return to the series in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2. With that, fans may likely learn what he was up to while Boruto encountered Code. There also remains the possibility that Sasuke might have gone to meet Shikamaru. Considering that the new Hokage is away from the battle, Sasuke might go to Shikamaru to deliver a message.

Sarada may interfere with the fight in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

While a battle may take place between Boruto, Kawaki, and Code, it is too soon for the manga to declare a winner among the three. Thus, there is a good chance that someone may interfere with the fight before it goes on for too long. Therefore, fans could likely see Sarada Uchiha interfere in the fight, possibly helping Boruto make his escape.

If this were to happen, this incident could end up giving fans a huge opportunity to witness Sarada use the Mangekyo Sharingan for the first time. Fans had previously only seen her activate it. However, with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, fans may get to see her use it.

