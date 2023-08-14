Boruto timeskip will leave Gear 5 hype miles behind, and it's obvious

Following the official announcement of Boruto timeskip and character design reveal, fans have taken over Twitter as they cannot wait for the manga to return with its second part. Further, they have already begun comparing it to other series, especially One Piece, given that its fans claimed that Luffy's Gear 5 would break the internet.

As announced, the manga is set to return on August 21, 2023, and will be the first chapter of the Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- series. The manga previously saw Boruto and Sasuke leaving the village to train. Thus, fans can expect the master-student duo to be the focus of the manga as they try to deal with the target on their backs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Fans' anticipation for Boruto timeskip makes it clear that it will surpass One Piece's Gear 5 hype

Following the official announcement of the manga's second part, fans of the series have gotten a second wind to celebrate the manga's return as they were waiting for the same for the past four months.

Only a week ago, One Piece fans were hyping up their series, claiming that Luffy's Gear 5 moment would break the internet. However, as evident from the online activity at the time, the development seemingly neither surpassed Goku's Ultra Instinct nor Naruto's Baryon Mode moment.

This led to a lot of back and forth between One Piece and the Naruto franchise fans as both sides kept comparing their series to the other.

Fortunately, for Boruto fans, around the same time, a series leaker on Twitter unveiled the series protagonist's timeskip design. Without a wasting another moment, the character design took over people's timeline as the leak itself seemingly generated more hype than One Piece's Gear 5 moment.

Many anime fans claimed that the reason One Piece failed to "break the internet" was because they had unfortunately revealed Luffy's character design in the anime as part of teasers and trailers. Given that the manga was already available for fans to read, the anime did not manage to create much hype when the episode was released.

Fans believe this won't be the case for Masashi Kishimoto and Ikemoto's series. For now, the series has only really released the character designs of a few characters before the chapter releases. Thus, there is no other way for fans to learn what happens in the first chapter unless they read it.

Hence, it is quite possible that fans will read the chapter immediately upon its release. If that happens, it is guaranteed that Boruto timeskip will generate more hype than Luffy's Gear 5 moment.

Given that fans had already taken over the social media platform just after the release of the character design, there is a good chance that the hype will be multiplied by several times when the entire chapter is officially released on August 21.

That said, there also lies the possibility that the chapter will be leaked ahead of time, which could ultimately dwindle the number of people hyped up by the manga's official release. Hence, fans will have to wait sometime to see what happens when the manga chapter is released in Japan in the V Jump magazine.

