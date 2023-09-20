Anime characters with anxiety are fairly common these days as several anime series such as Komi Can't Communicate, Bocchi The Rock!, and more have already used the concept as one of their key themes. Interestingly, most of the characters with anxiety are often seen worrying about themselves, or about people around them, thereby stressing them out.

From social anxiety to general anxiety, these characters exhibit various forms of this emotion. However, some of them also show tendencies to overcome such emotions, either by themselves or with someone's help.

This thread contains a list of anime characters with anxiety that have become popular in the anime community.

Zenitsu Agatsuma, Izuku Midoriya, and more: A list of the top 10 anime characters with anxiety

1) Shoko Komi from Komi Can't Communicate

Shoko Komi (Image via OLM)

As a popular dandere character, Shoko Komi suffers from extreme levels of social anxiety. Although she wants to make friends, her anxiety gets in the way, preventing her from expressing her true feelings. She becomes incapable of expressing words verbally, and thus resorts to a written form of communication.

One of the famous anime characters with anxiety issues, Shoko Komi tends to worry about even the smallest problems in her life. Mangaka Tomohito Oda has written and illustrated a fascinating character in Komi, who strives to come out of this social anxiety.

Fortunately, she has friends such as Tadano and others, who look out for her and help her navigate her troubles.

2) Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer

Zenitsu from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Without a doubt, Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer is one of the most famous anime characters with anxiety. Although he has immense battle prowess, his personality, and anxiety problems hinder him from reaching his true potential. Zenitsu lives in a constant state of anxiety and paranoia, which prompts him to run away from dangerous situations on most occasions.

Even though he may give the impression of being a character with a weak will, Zenitsu learns to combat his own emotions and tries to help his friends from adverse situations. Under the veil of being a comedic character, his anxiety issues are realistic and call for in-depth character analysis.

3) Hitori Gotoh from Bocchi The Rock!

Bocchi as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The Bocchi The Rock! anime dexterously deals with social anxiety, mainly through the protagonist, Hitori Gotoh. Nicknamed Bocchi, Hitori is an extremely shy and insecure girl, living in a constant state of anxiety and worry. As one of the most popular anime characters with anxiety, Gotoh feels that she's not capable enough to show her face in public.

However, under this anxious self lies an expert guitarist who loves music more than anything. That being said, her doubts, worries, and insecurities often prevent her from expressing her true self. But still, she manages to overcome her troubles to a considerable degree, thanks to her friends.

4) Hanataro Yamada from Bleach

Hanataro as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

In Tite Kubo's Bleach, Hanataro Yamada, a member of the 4th Division, is known for his timid and clumsy nature. In fact, due to these traits, he often gets duped by people around him. Undoubtedly, he can be considered among the famous anime characters with anxiety troubles.

However, despite being a nervous and timid Shinigami, Hanataro possesses a kind soul. For instance, in the Soul Society arc, he helped Ichigo Kurosaki by healing his wounds. He cares deeply for those he sees as friends or companions. While he doesn't have the proper strength to indulge in fiery combats, he can aid others using his healing techniques.

5) Aoshi Tokimitsu from Blue Lock

Aoshi Tokimitsu (Image via 8bit)

One of the most intriguing characters from Blue Lock, Aoshi Tokimitsu deserves to be in this list of top ten anime characters with anxiety. Despite possessing a muscular build, Aoshi has a meek personality and lacks self-confidence.

This often leads him to severe moments of anxiety. However, he has the ability to channel this anxiety into his A-game. Despite having a lack of confidence in himself, Tokimitsu's hunger to win drives him forward. Without a doubt, Aoshi Tokimitsu's anxiety makes him a remarkable character to analyze.

6) Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia

Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, has shown traits of anxiety and nervousness on multiple occasions. In the past, Midoriya was subjected to bullying and mistreatment from his peers due to him being born Quirckless. As such, he constantly doubted himself and lived an anxious life.

However, once his heroic instincts take over him, he can come out of this anxious self to help others. Overall, Izuku Midoriya can be considered as one of the anime characters with anxiety troubles.

7) Takemichi Hanagaki from Tokyo Revengers

Takemichi as seen in the anime (Image via Lidenfilms)

The main lead of Tokyo Revengers, Takemichi Hanagaki is the epitome of an anxious character. In the narrative of Tokyo Revengers, Hanagaki goes back and forth in time to save everyone dear to him. Since he knows how the events will eventually play out, he uses the knowledge to rewrite history.

This would have been easy if it weren't for his anxious self.

Takemichi is prone to panicking, and he constantly worries about the events. But that being said, he is also courageous and has an iron will to save those who are dear to him.

8) Tamaki Amajiki from My Hero Academia

Tamaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Among the many anime characters with anxiety, Tamaki Amajiki deserves special mention. As a character from My Hero Academia, Tamaki was the embodiment of anxiety. He had a terrible time speaking to a large group of people he was unfamiliar with, primarily due to his nervous and socially anxious self.

However, he was able to overcome this to a considerable degree due to Mirio Togata's influence. Tamaki is one of the perfect examples of anime characters with anxiety, as he often faced a wall, living away from the prying eyes of his peers. But as mentioned, like many characters, he was also able to overcome this anxiety to some extent.

9) Seishuu Handa from Barakamon

Handa as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The protagonist from the slice-of-life anime Barakamon, Seishuu Handa is known for being a perfectionist when it comes to calligraphy. Other than that, he exhibits high levels of social anxiety. Without a doubt, Handa has become one of the popular anime characters with anxiety in the anime community.

Although he has a fascinating charisma that attracts people, he prefers to live alone, secluded from everyone. However, through his interactions with people, especially the children around him, Handa begins to gain confidence.

10) Yaguchi Yatora from Blue Period

Yaguchi as seen in the anime (Image via Seven Arcs)

The hardworking and composed nature of Yaguchi Yatora from the Blue Period anime often veils his insecure and anxious self. Yatora posits an extroverted self, and as such, he can easily understand people around him. However, he is prone to adapt himself to please those around him, often at the expense of his own feelings and wishes.

His anxious self comes to the fore whenever he is put under an unfamiliar or stressful situation. While he tries to maintain a composed act, he is also prone to emotional outbursts whenever caught in a surprising situation. As such, Yatora is also one of the popular anime characters with anxiety.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.