Is Komi Can't Communicate over? Status of manga and anime, explained

Written and illustrated by the mangaka Tomohito Oda, Komi Can't Communicate is one of the best-selling mangas right now in Japan. Especially after getting an anime adaptation, the popularity of the manga has skyrocketed worldwide, earning Tomohito Oda's work widespread acclaim.

It was a treat to watch the characters like Shouko Komi, Tadano Hitohito, and others in the anime. Keeping the essence of the manga alive, Komi Can't Communicate anime did a fairly decent job, according to the fans.

After two exciting seasons of Komi Can't Communicate anime, fans are eagerly waiting for a third season. Here, we take a look at the current status of the manga and anime.

Komi Can't Communicate manga will continue and the anime is likely to return

Status of the Komi Can't Communicate manga

Since Tomohito Oda's manga has received so many positive reviews and has been doing well in Japan, there's no reason to believe that the manga is ending anytime soon. In other words, the manga is expected to continue for a couple of more years. At the moment, there are a total of 409 chapters that have been released so far.

The magnum opus of Tomohito Oda has been serialized via Weekly Shonen Sunday since May 16, 2016. Moreover, the English version of the manga is published by Viz Media. Furthermore, as of writing this article, the chapters of the manga have been collected in 29 tankobon volumes.

As of this moment, there's no news regarding the ending of the manga. Even though it has been in serialization for over seven years now, it continues to retain its popularity among fans.

Moreover, the character of Shoko Komi has grown a lot throughout the course of the manga, and there's more room for growth as well. She has finally broken out of her shell and has progressed a lot, slowly but steadily, stepping beyond her social anxiety.

Shoko Komi is trying her best to make conversations and fulfill her dream of making a hundred friends.

There's a huge difference between the Shoko Komi of the first chapter and the 407th chapter. However, like it was mentioned before, there are more stories to be told, and thus, the manga may continue for a couple of more years without any problem.

Status of the Komi Can't Communicate anime

The popularity of Tomohito's manga is so much that it was even hailed as one of the most awaited animes of 2020. Komi Can't Communicate season one premiered back in October 2021, on Japanese television, and ran until December of the same year.

The show also made its debut on Netflix on October 21, 2021, with weekly episodes. It was later announced that there would also be a second season. Produced by OLM studios, the second season of the anime aired from April to June 2022, in Japan.

The first season of the show covered a total of 63 chapters, skipping a few chapters in between. The second season covered the Valentine's Day arc. In other words, if one were to start the manga after watching the 2nd season of Komi Can't Communicate, one could start with the 130th chapter.

As for the status of the anime, fans have thoroughly enjoyed both seasons. Moreover, there is enough source materials available for a third season. So, of course, there's a possibility that the fans of Tomohito Oda's work shall get a third season soon. However, as of now, there's no official confirmation regarding this.

