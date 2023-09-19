My Hero Academia chapter 401: Major spoilers to expect

Following the situation All For One had found himself in at the previous issue’s end, fan anticipation for My Hero Academia chapter 401 has truly never been higher. With Stain seemingly having locked All For One in place via his Quirk, All Might is being set up to deliver a devastating final blow on the self-proclaimed Demon Lord.

While this is the outcome fans are generally expecting from the fight’s final moments, there is always the chance that My Hero Academia chapter 401 takes a very different direction. Unfortunately, with the spoilers for the upcoming issue still several days away, fans don’t quite know if this will be the case at the time writing.

That being said, there are essentially two major directions that My Hero Academia chapter 401 is likely to take, assuming no other major changes take place in the issue’s opening pages. While this could happen, it seems wholly unlikely considering that chapter 400 also ended with a major plot twist in the form of Stain’s appearance.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 likely to take one of two distinct ending routes to All Might versus All For One

While My Hero Academia chapter 401 is likely to take one of two very distinct routes in its ending to All Might versus All For One, the issue will likely follow a general path to start. This general path will likely focus on All For One’s perspective of All Might rushing at him, likely leading to a flashback in which All For One’s origins are finally revealed.

Fans will likely see whatever incident occurred in All For One’s life that inspired him to become a self-proclaimed Demon Lord. This will also most likely be an experience that Yoichi Shigaraki shared with his brother, All For One, which will in turn explain why the two took such divergent and opposed paths in life.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 will likely follow up showing this incident with some exposition from All For One, which explains why he and Yoichi had such differing reactions to it. He’ll likely then spin this reaction to justify why he turned himself into the self-proclaimed Demon Lord of superpowered villainy, also likely leading to a brief scene showing him at the height of his power.

From here, the flashback will then likely move onto One For All and All Might, with All For One discussing how the two have been a massive thorn in his side his entire life. This will also likely lead to a brief focus on All For One and All Might’s last fight against each other, in which All Might’s respiratory system was essentially destroyed.

At this point, My Hero Academia chapter 401 will likely return to the present, taking one of two very different and distinct routes. The first will likely see All For One accept that this is the end of his journey as All Might rushes at him. All Might will likely then use a move inspired by Katsuki Bakugo to finish off All For One, bringing their long-standing rivalry to an end.

The other route, however, would likely see All For One use some sort of cancellation or negation Quirk to free himself from Stain’s grasp. However, he’ll likely pretend to still be frozen until All Might is close enough to be killed in one attack. While All Might could still deal serious damage to All For One, he’s unlikely to kill him in this unfortunate scenario.

