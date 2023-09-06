Masamune-kun no Revenge manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Masamune-kun no Revenge manga has a story that is both funny and ridiculous, which has made it so compelling to many people. Of course, the anime adaptation has played a huge role in its popularity, but author Hazuki Takeoka was the mind behind this romantic comedy.

Considering that the Masamune-kun no Revenge manga is still going with 12 volumes, it's a testament to the series' quality and how Masamune Makabe's story has had a lot of twists and turns while being hilarious and weird. In that regard, there are a few details worth pointing out about Takeoka's manga and how to read it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Masamune-kun no Revenge manga.

All the details about the Masamune-kun no Revenge manga

Where to read

The Masamune-kun no Revenge manga, as mentioned earlier, currently has 12 volumes and has been running since 2012. However, when it comes to official online platforms to read it, there is only the website of Ichijinsha, the series' publishing company, to go to. They are only available in Japanese and only for the first few chapters.

Of course, there are translations made by fans to enjoy the manga, but those are naturally legal choices. On the other hand, English versions of the manga can be bought on Amazon for people looking for physical copies of the series.

What to expect

This is the kind of story that sounds very strange from the get-go, and, well, it is. Still, it manages to be quite entertaining. Masamune Makabe was a kid struggling with being overweight. He ended up being rejected by a girl named Aki Adagaki while getting mocked, resulting in him feeling traumatized and making new life choices.

Masamune takes on his grandfather's name, goes through a diet and training regime, and grows into an attractive young man that a lot of girls are attracted to. However, the story's main focus is Masamune wanting to get back at Aki for rejecting him. Since she no longer recognizes him, he decides to seduce and reject her in the key moment to make her feel as he felt.

The plot is weird, and Masamune doesn't end up looking like the most wholesome or morally righteous among the main characters in fiction. However, the appeal lies in the episodic nature of the Masamune-kun no Revenge manga and how it fits with the protagonist. Masamune has a nice contrast between looking like a very nice, agreeable person and being someone willing to get even for such a petty situation.

The series has good pacing, and the romantic and comedic elements of Masamune and Aki's relationship are quite endearing and entertaining for the readers. It's also quite interesting how the series progresses, and both characters begin to discover the truth of what happened between them when they were kids. Masamune discovers that Aki actually had a crush on him and all the ramifications of that revelation.

Final thoughts

The Masamune-kun no Revenge manga is not the most original of stories nor the most complex, but it has a lot of heart and a very good premise. Masamune and Aki's journey ends up being quite endearing and fascinating, becoming one of those comfort manga series worth checking out.

