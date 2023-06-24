Yuri is My Job! season 2: Exploring the possibilities of the series renewal

Yuri Is My Job! anime has recently drawn its curtain with Episode 12, titled Welcome to Summer at Liebe Girls' Academy! Fans cannot wait to see more of Hime and Mitsuki’s relationship following the series's conclusion. The news of a Season 2 is now eagerly anticipated among the fandom.

The anime is based on the Yuri manga of the same name by Miman. It was first published on November 18, 2016, in Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine and is still ongoing. The latest volume was published on May 17, 2023, in Japan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Yuri Is My Job! anime.

Has Yuri Is My Job! been renewed for a second season?

Joshiiii 🍡 @DerJoshiiii



Really solid watch, and definitely one of my favorites from this season. Also love the art style.

8/10 Yuri is my jobReally solid watch, and definitely one of my favorites from this season. Also love the art style.8/10 Yuri is my job ✅Really solid watch, and definitely one of my favorites from this season. Also love the art style. 8/10 https://t.co/n3NoYeNtOW

To answer the question, no. Yuri Is My Job! has not been renewed for season 2 as of this article's writing. Given that the first season of the show just aired its final episode on June 22, 2023, we can assume that it might be a while before the creators announce that a second season has been greenlit. No hints have been dropped so far concerning the matter.

That being said, let us look at the possibilities of the show returning. As far as content is concerned, there is no doubt that Yuri Is My Job! needs a new season. The recently finished first season has adapted the original manga up to chapter 22. So, fans who wish to get ahead can begin reading from Chapter 23.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz When puberty hits you hard!



Anime: Yuri is My Job! When puberty hits you hard!Anime: Yuri is My Job! https://t.co/GzQDTOoRce

The manga is currently ongoing and, as of now, consists of 12 volumes with a total of 61 chapters. It clearly implies that in order to stick to the manga content faithfully, the anime will need to return with a second season.

Yuri Is My Job! has been received positively by fans and has gained substantial popularity since its release on April 6 of this year. Thus, we can keep our fingers crossed that the anime will indeed make a comeback soon.

The first season of the show focused on establishing the relationships among the different characters in Café Liebe and the complexities that spawn from each of them. The season ended with the result of the Blume competition and Mitsuki's battle with her feelings for Hime. We can expect the next season to kick off with a new phase in the intense relationship between the two characters.

ℳoon⋆˚ @xMoonlightchanx Yuri is my Job is over, GWitch almost too, and the summer season has nothing for us Yuri fans?...🙃 Yuri is my Job is over, GWitch almost too, and the summer season has nothing for us Yuri fans?...🙃 https://t.co/OjjzS0tW0G

The English version of the manga is published by Kodansha USA, and here is how its official website describes the series,

"Hime is a picture-perfect high school princess—she's admired by all and never trips up! So when she accidentally injures a café manager named Mai, she's willing to cover some shifts to keep her facade intact. To Hime's surprise, the café is themed after a private school where the all-female staff always puts on their best act for their loyal customers."

It continues,

"However, under the guidance of the most graceful girl there, Hime can't help but blush and blunder! Beneath all the frills and laughter, Hime feels tension brewing as she finds out more about her new job and her budding feelings..."

The first season of Yuri Is My Job! is available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Besides the original subtitled episodes, the dubbed versions are also available up to Episode 9 as of today. We hope that the dub of Episodes 10 to 12 will soon be made available.

Stay tuned for more updates on Yuri Is My Job! season 2, and other trending manga and anime shows such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Oshi no Ko, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

Poll : 0 votes