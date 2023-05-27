Yuri is My Job! episode 9: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Yuri is My Job! episode 9 is set to premiere on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. Following last week’s focus on Kanoko’s jealousy and its impact on the Blume winner vote, fans are unsure what to expect in the next release. However, with Sumika making her intentions clear when the last installment ended, fans are expecting a blow-up among the girls to take place soon.

There is no verifiable spoiler information available for Yuri is My Job! episode 9 right now. Fortunately for fans, the release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode have been confirmed.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Yuri is My Job! episode 9 and more.

Yuri is My Job! episode 9 set to highlight major blow-up among Liebe Girls Academy “students”

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Yuri is My Job! episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The exact release time varies depending on region and time zone.

International audiences can use Crunchyroll to stream Yuri is My Job! episode 9. They can watch the episode roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan.

Yuri is My Job! episode 9 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Thursday, June 1

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Thursday, June 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, June 1

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Thursday, June 1

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Thursday, June 1

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, June 1

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Thursday, June 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, June 2

Episode 8 recap

The eighth episode began with Sumika recalling a former incident between waitresses and advising Kanoko not to be so possessive as to push Hime away. After Kanoko ran off, Sumika expressed a desire not to let Kanoko get in her own way.

The episode then established that Mitsuki was in first place with one week left in the Blume vote, followed by Sumika, Kanoko, and Hime. Given her rank, Hime decided to drop out and support Mitsuki as her Blume Schwester, the “sister” of the Blume winner.

Kanoko was emotionally unable to handle this decision and impulsively asked Sumika to become Schwester with her and win Blume. This would prevent Hime from becoming Blume Schwester. A hesitant Sumika agreed in order to stop Kanoko’s jealousy from going further.

The episode then saw Kanoko tell Hime that she was Sumika’s Schwestern in front of customers. Later, Kanoko asked Sumika to make a rule abolishing the Schwestern if she ever becomes Blume, to the effect of Hime leaving Mitsuki as a result. However, this caused Sumika to angrily confront Kanoko over her possessiveness, saying she needed to stop.

What to expect (speculative)

Yuri is My Job! episode 9 is expected to begin with a continuation of Sumika and Kanoko’s conversation. While it’s unclear exactly what Sumika is planning to threaten Kanoko with, the upcoming installment should clarify this.

Yuri is My Job! episode 9 will also likely see Sumika expand on the aforementioned incident between two former waitresses, considering Kanoko seems set to recreate the experience. While the topic was briefly broached in the previous episode, many are expecting a full-fledged flashback, given Sumika’s threat. Likewise, Sumika will likely have her threat to Kanoko influenced by this past incident.

