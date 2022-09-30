One Piece: Is Luffy romantically interested in Boa Hancock? Explained

One Piece is one of the most beloved animanga series in the world. However, due to its apparent lack of romantic relationships, fans have resorted to simply shipping their favorite characters.

While the characters' dreams and goals have always remained One Piece's primary focus, Eiichiro Oda doesn't shy away from depicting casual romantic interests to create an engaging environment. This is where Boa Hancock comes in as the only female Warlord of the Sea and the captain of the Kuja Pirates.

While Monkey D. Luffy and Hancock didn't exactly have a great start, the Pirate Empress developed feelings for the Straw Hat very soon. Meanwhile, Luffy's goofy personality and immense desire to become the next King of the Pirates made him oblivious to Hancock's feelings.

This article discusses whether Luffy is romantically interested in Boa Hancock.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Boa Hancock is head over heels for Luffy, but does he feel the same way in One Piece?

Boa Hancock's complex personality

Boa Hancock and Luffy in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Hancock initially had preconceived notions about Luffy's nature because she believed her beauty enabled her to dominate any man. She left fans with a lousy first impression but redeemed herself soon enough. Her condescending attitude soon grew into love when she realized that Luffy was not like other men.

Since her beauty made almost every man fall in love with her, Hancock had a conscious bias when it came to generalizing men. However, Luffy broke all of her misconceptions and proved her wrong once and for all.

Luffy's acts of selflessness baffled Hancock, and her beauty seemed to have no effect on him. Her opinions about the Straw Hat quickly changed, and she stood by him through thick and thin. Over the years, she has proved her worth as a powerful Warlord of the Sea and helped the Straw Hat Pirates numerous times.

💗Queen @bymoonlightea Boa Hancock truly is one of Oda's best written characters. Boa Hancock truly is one of Oda's best written characters. https://t.co/sFNaNhK5zT

However, due to her growing feelings for Luffy, Hancock could barely control her composure whenever they were together. Even when they were far away, she would keep tabs on his progress and bounties.

Hancock's trust and romantic interest in Luffy grew to the point where she blushed in his presence and became protective of him. She also had the confidence to openly declare him as her beloved.

One Piece is filled with unique characters, and Boa Hancock is the only character to be open about her feelings towards Luffy.

Luffy-Hancock romance is one-sided

Unfortunately for Hancock, the romance is one-sided, as Luffy does not share the same feelings for her. He is entirely focused on his journey to becoming the King of the Pirates.

Luffy trusts her as a comrade and friend but has never stepped beyond these limits. While Oda does his best to create a romantic environment for Luffy, he remains fixated on his goal of attaining the One Piece and avoids distractions at any cost.

Final thoughts

Luffy and Hancock in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The age gap between Luffy and Hancock is 12 years, which is absurdly high for a shonen anime. However, fans who ship them shouldn't be discouraged, as Eiichiro Oda has introduced several unexpected events throughout the runtime of One Piece.

Oda also refrains from putting crew members of the Straw Hats in romantic relationships. This removes Nami and Nico Robin as potential suitors for Luffy.

