One Piece: Should Boa Hancock join the Straw Hat fleet?

There are several reasons why Boa Hancock may team up with the Straw Hats in the last few arcs of the One Piece series. Now that Wano is finally over, all the major players have been making their moves in the political world. The World Government has their hands full with several pirates. Boa Hancock seems to be a high priority target for them right now, given her powerful Devil Fruit.

She might not have any choice but to ask Luffy for help. The Straw Hat Grand Fleet will need to grow if they want to maintain their power. More importantly, Hancock is clearly in a dangerous situation. For the sake of the Kuja tribe, she might have to leave Amazon Lily.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

At some point in the One Piece series, Boa Hancock needs to join Luffy's forces

She cannot stay on Amazon Lily forever

Needless to say, Amazon is completely unrecognizable now. Ever since Hancock was stripped of her Warlord title, the Kuja tribe is no longer safe. One Piece Chapter 1059 reveals how the island was nearly destroyed by the Marine forces and their brand new Seraphim project.

What also didn't help was that Blackbeard showed up to steal Hancock's Devil Fruit, which turns people into stone by using their emotions against them. Had it not been for Rayleigh and his legendary reputation, Blackbeard would've killed the Pirate Empress with his bare hands.

Even then, Rayleigh made it clear that he could not defeat Blackbeard, so the Kuja tribe just got lucky. Hancock realizes the writing is on the wall. Perhaps she will make due on her promise to marry Luffy in the One Piece series. Of course, she would first have to leave her main homeland.

Hancock will likely have to sail the seas again

Everybody seems to be going after Hancock for their own personal gain in the One Piece series. Whether it's the Marines or the Blackbeard Pirates, she has a gigantic target on her back. Naturally, she puts the Kuja tribe at risk if she continues to stay in Amazon Lily. It is clear that Rayleigh will not be able to protect them forever.

Now is the perfect time for her to leave the island and find some help along the way. There is a decent possibility that she will eventually join the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. She outright referenced Luffy in One Piece Chapter 1059, talking about how much she missed him.

It's also possible that Hancock may join the Cross Guild instead, alongside former Warlords like Crocodile and Dracule Mihawk. With that said, there's nothing stopping Hancock from joining Luffy's pirate fleet in the final war. She will likely team up with him at some point in the near future.

This will be a huge turning point for her character

Boa Hancock cannot afford to be captured in the One Piece series. She was already a slave to the Celestial Dragons in her childhood. One can only imagine the horror that awaits her if she returns to Mary Geoise in chains.

At the very least, Hancock has proven herself to be very powerful. One Piece fans can only hope that she finds help, since the rest of the series will be a numbers game. It seems that Hancock isn't going to survive on her own right now.

