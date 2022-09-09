One Piece: 4 characters who can beat Boa Hancock (and 4 who don’t stand a chance)

Boa Hancock is among the most powerful fighters in the One Piece series, regardless of whether they are male or female. The Snake Princess currently rules over the Kuja tribe in Amazon Lily.

Keep in mind that every single warrior is well trained in Haki. Even so, there is one person who stands above the rest. Hancock is among the very few characters who can use every type of Haki.

She is clearly a very powerful combatant in the One Piece series. Hancock is highly proficient with Haki, yet her fighting style is also dependent on a broken Devil Fruit. The Mero Mero no Mi lets her turn anybody into stone if they lust after her. Regardless, she can be defeated in the right circumstances.

Note: This article contains manga spoilers up to One Piece Chapter 1059.

Boa Hancock won't stand a chance against these One Piece characters

4) Dracule Mihawk

The best swordsman in the world rarely shows emotion. He can be as cold as the steel he carries on his back. Mihawk is far less susceptible to Hancock's powers than most of the characters in One Piece.

Hancock often relies on her powerful kicks to bring down opponents. Unfortunately for her, she is going up against Mihawk and his legendary blade Yoru, a Supreme Grade Sword with deadly cutting power.

Even if she coats her attacks with Haki, she can still risk a serious leg injury. Mihawk doesn't have to worry about his swords getting destroyed in a direct confrontation. By comparison, Hancock could get overpowered if her own Haki is slightly weaker. She has far more to lose in that exchange.

3) Charlotte Linlin - Big Mom

One Piece Chapter 1059 reveals that Hancock is worth a 1,659,000,000 bounty. Even so, that still pales in comparison to Big Mom, the strongest female character in the entire series. A bounty of 4,388,000,000 berries is ridiculously high.

Boa Hancock is quite basic with her attacks. She uses strength and speed to overpower her opponents. This isn't going to work against Big Mom. She is a colossal behemoth who can withstand most attacks. Big Mom also has more tricks up her sleeve with her Devil Fruit, the Soru Soru no Mi.

With the power of flight and weather manipulation, Big Mom simply has more ground to cover in this match. Her long range attacks are quite difficult to dodge. Hancock would be on the defensive the entire time.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

At this point in the One Piece series, Luffy should be far above Hancock. The Straw Hat awakened his Devil Fruit powers by the end of the Wano Country arc. He can make anything possible if he puts his mind to it.

Luffy is also a Mythical Zoan user with extremely high durability. He can definitely tank several attacks in a row. More importantly, he is also completely unaffected by Hancock's Devil Fruit. Luffy demonstrated this back in the Amazon Lily arc.

In fact, Hancock is more likely to fall head over heels for Luffy. She would be too easily distracted by her only crush in the One Piece series.

1) Marshall D. Teach - Blackbeard

A bounty of 3,996,000,000 berries is nothing to sneeze at. One Piece Chapter 1059 shows just how dangerous Blackbeard can be. During his invasion of Amazon Lily, he completely overpowered Hancock and disabled her powers with the Yami Yami no Mi.

Had it not been for Rayleigh, the notorious pirate would've broken Hancock's neck. Blackbeard is a physical beast with unrivaled strength.

One Piece Chapter 1059 made it clear that Rayleigh would also lose to Blackbeard. Despite his age, he is still Roger's first mate with a legendary reputation. This speaks volumes to Blackbeard's current power level. Hancock doesn't stand a chance in this fight.

Meanwhile, these One Piece characters wouldn't last very long against Boa Hancock

4) Catarina Devon

Devon is a respectable fighter in her own right. She is considered the most dangerous female pirate ever put into prison. Devon was sent to Level Six, which is reserved only for the strongest Impel Down inmates.

Nonetheless, she wasn't a match for Hancock in One Piece Chapter 1059. The Pirate Empress turned Devon into stone with her powers. Keep in mind that Hancock was fighting several invaders at the same time.

Devon is a Mythical Zoan user, which means her Devil Fruit gives her enhanced durability. Even so, Hancock still bypassed her defenses with petrification. Blackbeard had to nullify her powers just to defeat her.

3) Charlotte Smoothie

Big Mom holds Smoothie in very high regard. The Sweet Commander has the special ability to drain liquids with the Shibo Shibo no Mi. She often powers up her own attacks by absorbing water and turning into a giant.

With that said, this One Piece villain is a very easy target for Hancock. Smoothie would leave herself wide open for a devastating kick.

More importantly, the Sweet Commander would very likely get turned into stone. Hancock was able to do the same to Catarina Devon and Vasco Shot. Their power level should be comparable to Smoothie.

2) Donquixote Doflamingo

This isn't meant to downplay him by any means, but Doflamingo is likely weaker than Hancock, based on their portrayals in the One Piece series. He already went all out back in Dressrosa, whereas Hancock is being saved for the final saga.

Doflamingo has great field control with the Ito Ito no Mi. Not only can he control strings and fly in the air, he can also use his awakening. He can transform the entire battleground for his benefit. Unfortunately, he still has one major weakness against Hancock, the most beautiful woman in the world.

One Piece heavily implies that Viola had a relationship with Doflamingo. It's clear that he can be driven by lust. Hancock only needs a single kick to activate her powers and transform him into a statue.

1) Yamato

This would be a difficult matchup for Hancock. Yamato is quite skilled in all forms of Haki, not to mention he is a Mythical Zoan user with secondary ice powers.

Hancock doesn't have the most feats in the One Piece series, but the World Government still considers her a bigger enemy than Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji. Their power level should be comparable to Yamato. In fact, Zoro can permanently injure Kaido whereas Yamato could only stall him.

In the end, Hancock will have to rely on her agility and long range attacks. Yamato would lose this fight if he developed any romantic feelings, since Hancock can hit love beams from a faraway position.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul