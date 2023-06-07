Is Given manga better than the anime? Explored

Given manga, the popular BL (Boys’ Love) series, written and illustrated by Natsuki Kizu, has also been adapted into an anime series. The series centers on the romantic relationships that develop among four rock band members: Ritsuka Uenoyama, Mafuyu Sato, Haruki Nakayama, and Akihiko Kaji.

Given takes its audience through a realistic and heartfelt exploration of love, music, pain, trauma, and self-introspection as the story unfolds to reveal the compelling and in-depth nature of the protagonists.

Given manga started serialization in bimonthly Cheri+ magazine on April 30, 2013, and ended on March 30, 2023. The series has been collected into nine volumes, which is Natsuki’s first multi-volume project. The manga has since then received several adaptations, including an audio drama in 2016, an anime series in 2019, an anime film in 2020 (sequel to the original anime), and a live-action television series in 2021.

For fans of the anime and manga, the deciding factors for the better format has been a topic of discussion for a while.

Given manga's intricate plot vs anime's cinematic experience: Which is better?

Both the manga and the anime showcase the essence and charm of the characters and their relationships. However, Given manga provides an opportunity for the readers to move forward at their own pace. This allows readers to soak in every panel to the fullest before moving on to the next.

Given manga also contains stories and subplots that may not have made it into the anime. Haruki's family situation, Akihiko's complicated relationship with his ex-girlfriend, and Hiiragi's struggle with his sexuality are some stories that can be explored in the manga. The manga would be the better option for fans looking to take their time and cover every aspect of the story.

On the other hand, the anime offers a more dynamic and dramatic experience since it allows the audience to take in both the story's visual and aural elements. This is enhanced by the anime's excellent voice acting, animation, color scheme, and music.

Particularly during the musical passages, the animation is smooth and detailed. This allows viewers to intimately grasp the emotions portrayed in the scenes that may not be possible with the manga.

Here's how MyAnimeList describes the Given manga:

"There is a tune stuck in Mafuyu Satou's head. As he clutches the guitar in his hands, this melody swirls around and around, screaming words of regret, longing, and loss. But with his careless expression that always seems to be up in the clouds, no one knows his true feelings. However, a chance encounter with classmate Ritsuka Uenoyama may finally give Mafuyu the push to let his voice be heard.

"Uenoyama is the guitarist of a band, whose fellow members include the kindhearted bassist Haruki Nakayama and rough-looking drummer Akihiko Kaji. Even without a vocalist, their ragtag group has done well as an instrumental-only band. However, their chance to reach even greater heights may have arrived when Uenoyama hears Mafuyu's voice—Uenoyama is enchanted, inviting the reluctant Mafuyu to join.

"Working in a band is a difficult task; often, emotions threaten to break it apart, but they can also bring its members closer together. With Uenoyama's help, Mafuyu may finally be able to express the feelings that fight to break free from within his heart."

Some fans may prefer the manga because of the more intricate and complex plot, realistic and expressive art, immersive and personal experience, and plenty of shocks and suspense.

At the same time, others may opt for the visually pleasing and cinematic experience of the anime. Conclusively, it all comes down to a matter of preference and expectation. Anyhow, Given is a series that can be appreciated and well-liked by many.

