Black Clover: How can Asta share his Anti-Magic with the Black Bulls? Explained

The release of alleged spoilers and raw scans for the 369th chapter of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s original Black Clover manga marked the series’ exciting and highly anticipated return. Having moved to Shueisha’s Jump Giga publication after ending its Weekly Shonen Jump run with the 368th chapter, releasing these leaks has reinvigorated the series’ fanbase.

Part of this reinvigoration stems from how exciting the Black Clover leaks are, featuring Asta and Yuno’s fight against the real Lucius while the other Black Bulls fight the Lucius clones. Likewise, the issue seemingly focuses on Luck Voltia and Magna Swing’s tag-team effort against one of the Lucius clones, in which they are successful.

Much of their success in the latest Black Clover leaks stems from their use of Asta’s Anti-Magic abilities, granted in the final moments of chapter 367. However, with it having been several months since chapter 367’s release and the explanation of this process within it, many fans are seemingly confused about how Asta can share his Anti-Magic.

The final legs of Black Clover’s Weekly Shonen Jump run saw Asta receive one of the series’ most broken abilities

How Asta shares his Anti-Magic, explained

In the final months of Black Clover’s Weekly Shonen Jump run, fans saw Asta training in Hino Country with Yami Ichika, revealed to be Yami Sukehiro’s sister, and Ryuya Ryudo, the country’s leader. One of the main focuses of Asta’s training was learning to control his anti-magic flow to perform the attack known as the Zetten.

After some time in Hino Country, Asta perfected the technique but remained there to train further ahead of the final battle against Lucius. Chapter 367 of the series showed fans a flashback to this time in Hino Country, where Ryuya explained his theory about Anti-Magic to Asta and Ichika.

Ryuya claimed that giving Anti-Magic should be possible since it can already be given to objects, as seen earlier in Black Clover during the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc. This was referencing when Yami Sukehiro gave Asta his katana to use, which Asta reflexively began filling with Anti-Magic. This sword eventually became known as Asta’s own Demon-Slasher Katana.

At the end of this flashback, Asta and Liebe use the Demon-Dweller Sword to distribute Anti-Magic to their Black Bull allies, allowing them to use it in combat with a limited supply. This is possible due to Demon-Dweller’s original ability to draw in spells and expel them, which Asta and Liebe repurposed to collect and distribute their Anti-Magic abilities. Asta first devised this distribution method while listening to Ryuya’s theory in the flashback.

In any case, this is how Asta can share his Anti-Magic with his allies in Black Clover. However, there seem to be some caveats to the technique, with Ryuya pointing out that compatibility and the familiarity of Asta with the target will matter. In other words, the method seems not universally effective and varies from person to person.

That being said, it seems that Asta can at least attempt to distribute his Anti-Magic to anyone he chooses, which is likely guaranteed to be successful at some level. However, even in the worst-case scenarios, the ability remains one of the most impressive, versatile, and possibly even broken in the entire series.

