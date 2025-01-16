ChaO anime movie announced for Summer 2025

On January 16, 2025, Toei announced the production of the new ChaO anime movie, which will be released in the Summer of 2025. Studio 4°C will animate the movie. In addition to the release window, Toei announced some staff members and the movie's official synopsis.

As reported by Oricon, ChaO anime film has had a history as it might be 'in production' for the last 7 years. Eiko Tanaka, the president of the movie's animation studio, stated that the ChaO anime film is entirely hand-drawn and consists of more than 100,000 drawings.

ChaO anime film set to be released in Summer 2025

The announcement was also made through the anime movie's official X account with a teaser visual featuring the male protagonist, Stephen, and the female protagonist, Chao. The film is set to be released between July and September of 2025 (Summer 2025 Anime Season).

The staff members that were announced, alongside the movie announcement, include Yasuhiro Aoki (assistant animation director of The Last Naruto Movie) as the director, Hirokazu Kojima (key animator from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden) as the character designer and chief animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi (art director of Weathering With You) as the art director.

The ChaO anime movie will be animated by Studio 4°C (Children of the Sea), and Toei Company (one of whose subsidiaries is Toei Animation Studio) will distribute it in Japan. The voice casting and other related information about the anime movie will be released in the future.

In a past convention, Eiko Tanaka, the president of Studio 4°C and the chief executive officer of Beyond C, revealed that the ChaO anime movie would be entirely hand-drawn. It would consist of more than 100,000 drawings as she wanted to see the drawing skills of the animators associated with the movie.

She claimed that the film might seem like a comedy at first, but it actually has a serious tone to it. Moreover, she expressed her desire to make the ChaO anime movie a mainstream film.

ChaO anime movie synopsis

ChaO anime movie is an original project (not based on any manga or other media). Alongside the announcement tweet, the anime movie's X account also unveiled its official synopsis.

The anime movie is a fantasy romance set in a fictional world where humans coexist with mermaids. One day, an office worker named Stephen is surprised when Chao, a mermaid princess, proposes to him. The official synopsis also describes ChaO anime movie as a '100% pure love story!'

