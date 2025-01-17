Classic Stars anime reveals April 2025 release window and more in new PV

Friday, January 17, 2025 saw the official website for the Classic Stars anime begin streaming a new promotional video which confirmed the series’ April 2025 release window. The latest trailer for the series also confirmed the anime’s theme song information, and revealed more cast and characters, all of whom are featured in the trailer.

The new trailer for the Classic Stars anime primarily focuses on these newly introduced characters, highlighting them as members of the Dis=Cord band. One of them is seemingly being introduced as an antithetical foil to starring character Beethoven, with the Dis=Cord member in question being called Lost Beethoven per the latest info.

Classic Stars anime introduces a rival band to central group of characters

Trending

The newest trailer for the Classic Stars anime highlights three of the four newly announced characters. These are Lost Beethoven, Lost Vivaldi, and Lost Schumann. The fourth newly announced character includes Ao Miharagi. These characters will be played by Taku Yashiro, Takuya Sato, Ayumu Murase, and Daisuke Namikawa, respectively. Based on currently available information, it seems that Miharagi isn’t a part of Dis=Cord, but the other three are

The opening theme song of “Singularist” will be performed by Yuma Uchida, who plays Beethoven in the series. A group made of the four starring cast members Uchida, Kent Ito (as Mozart), Sun Abe (as Chopin), and Shoya Ishige (as Liszt) called Gran★MyStar will perform the ending theme song “BEYOND★CLASSIC.” The series will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in April, with an advanced screening held in Tokyo on March 9, 2025.

Hideaki Oba is directing the anime at Platinum Vision studios, with Shingo Nagai overseeing the series scripts. Noriyasu Agematsu from Elements Garden is serving as the music producer. Hitoshi Fujima, Royta Tomaru, and Yusuke Takeda also of Elements Garden are composing the anime’s music at King Records. Yoko Sato is adapting Tomoko Yoshida from UNISON’s original character designs for animation.

UNISON and King Records are credited for the original work, with Noriyasu Agematsu credited for both the original planning of the series, and as the executive producer. Akifumi Kaneko is credited as the production supervisor. The project was revealed in 2018 by King Records, UNISON, Broccoli, and King Amusement Creative as their second “music and heart-pounding crossover project” after Uta no Prince Sama.

The anime is set at Gloria Private Academy, where rising stars in a variety of fields from sports to the arts and everything in between gather. However, the story focuses on the school’s music department, where the “Gift” of famous musicians of the past is given to students who’re compatible with and can match the talent. These students are then called by the names of these past artists, with the main character being Beethoven.

