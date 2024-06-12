10 best anime characters like Koro-Sensei from Assassination Classroom

Koro-sensei is one of the most beloved characters in the popular anime series Assassination Classroom. As the homeroom teacher of Class 3-E at Kunugigaoka Junior High School, he trains his students in not just academics but also assassination.

With his superhuman speed, shapeshifting abilities, and kind but formidable nature, he makes quite an impression. His quirky yet nurturing persona also endears him to fans of Assassination Classroom. Like Koro-sensei, there are many other anime characters whom fans might like due to their personalities as well as abilities. So for those looking for other anime characters with similar traits, here are 10 of the best characters, like Koro-sensei.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Trending

All Might, Joseph Joestar, and 8 anime characters like Koro-sensei

1. All Might from My Hero Academia

All Might (Image via Bones)

Much like Koro-sensei, All Might from My Hero Academia possesses incredible superpowers but uses them to motivate and uplift others. Once the world's greatest superhero, powered by One For All, All Might takes young Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, under his wing to mentor him into becoming his successor.

Though his abilities have diminished significantly, All Might continues to inspire heroism in Deku's entire class at U.A. High School. His larger-than-life personality and unwavering dedication make All Might a beloved teacher figure.

Both characters act not just as mentors but also as father figures for the next generation of young heroes.

2. Joseph Joestar from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Joseph Joestar (Image via David Production)

While not a teacher, Joseph Joestar from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shares Koro-sensei's clever, unpredictable, and mischievous nature. As the successor to his grandfather Jonathan's legacy, Joseph masters the Ripple martial arts to fight supernatural foes.

With his ingenious battle strategies and trademark trickery, Joseph always manages to stay one step ahead of his enemies. Yet he retains a big heart underneath his playful arrogance. In many ways, Joseph's capricious but encouraging persona mirrors that of Koro-sensei.

They both push their students or allies to overcome immense challenges with unconventional yet inspired guidance.

3. Kakashi Hatake from Naruto

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

As the leader of Team 7 in the Naruto series, Kakashi Hatake uses rather peculiar methods to turn Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura into capable shinobi. Behind his nonchalant façade, Kakashi hides immense power and battle experience.

Kakashi also maintains a laidback approach most of the time but will not hesitate to demonstrate his full capabilities when needed. He also genuinely cares for his students, despite his aloofness.

By teaching them how to harness their unique strengths, Kakashi helps Team 7 discover their full potential, much like how Koro-sensei uplifts the members of Class 3-E. As experienced fighters and teachers, both push their students to aim higher and never give up.

4. Shanks from One Piece

Shanks (Image via Toei Animation)

Though they seem like unlikely counterparts, the legendary pirate Shanks from One Piece and teacher Koro-sensei do share some similarities. Red-haired Shanks serves as an early mentor-like figure to Monkey D. Luffy, inspiring Luffy's dream to become the Pirate King.

Despite only having one arm, Shanks' supreme swordsmanship and Conqueror's Haki demand respect wherever he goes. Shanks also maintains a carefree attitude but possesses tremendous underlying power.

They both left lasting impressions on their respective students, Luffy and Class 3-E. Thanks to their teachings, Luffy and Class 3-E develop into resilient forces primed to achieve their biggest dreams.

5. Captain Levi from Attack on Titan

Captain Levi (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

Within the Survey Corps in Attack on Titan, Captain Levi takes on a role similar to how Koro-sensei leads Class 3-E. As a battle-hardened soldier, Levi utilizes ruthless yet effective tactics when training new recruits.

Underneath his cold demeanor, though, Levi genuinely wants members of the Survey Corps to grow stronger and fight intelligently against the Titans. Levi also balances his harsh training regimens with moments of encouragement, especially towards Squad members he respects.

Both characters recognize that becoming powerful enough to overcome terrifying enemies requires firm guidance along with compassion. Hence, Levi and Koro-sensei lead by example, inspiring their subordinates to keep fighting against seemingly impossible odds.

6. Master Roshi from Dragon Ball

Master Roshi (Image via Toei Animation)

The venerable martial arts master Roshi in the Dragon Ball series plays a similar teacher-mentor function as Koro-sensei. Though Roshi spends much of his time on silly antics, he possesses phenomenal abilities and battle prowess underneath his goofy exterior.

Roshi puts Goku, Krillin, and his other students through rigorous physical training to prepare them to face the powerful villains ahead. He also maintains a quirky personality but imparts invaluable lessons to help his students save the world multiple times.

They serve as gurus who demonstrate not just fighting techniques but also wisdom that helps heroes like Goku achieve incredible feats. Thanks to guidance from these eccentric yet powerful teachers, unlikely heroes gain the skills needed to overcome titanic obstacles.

7. Aizawa Shouta from My Hero Academia

Aizawa Shouta (Image via Bones)

Better known as the Erasure Hero: Eraser Head, Aizawa Shouta comes across as an overworked, no-nonsense pro-hero and teacher in My Hero Academia.

As the homeroom teacher for U.A. High School's Class 1-A, Aizawa utilizes ruthless evaluation methods for his students, much like how Koro-sensei constantly keeps Class 3-E on their toes. However, deep down, Aizawa genuinely wants students to develop their Quirks responsibly and stay out of harm's way.

Aizawa also maintains high standards for his class, not out of malice but out of a desire to protect them as they grow into heroes. Hence, these two teachers drive their students hard, but ultimately guide them towards fulfilling their potential safely.

8. Medaka Kurokami from Medaka Box

Medaka Kurokami (Image via Gainax)

As the student council president of Sandbox Academy, the titular protagonist, Medaka Kurokami from Medaka Box, shares personality traits with beloved teacher Koro-sensei. Extremely intelligent and athletic, Medaka often gets involved in her schoolmates' problems to help improve their lives.

She even sets up suggestion boxes throughout Sandbox Academy to better serve the student body, much like how Koro-sensei assists all his students equally. Despite her elite upbringing, Medaka also retains a generosity of spirit.

Like him, Medaka strives to nurture her peers' growth and help them recognize their own strengths. These ever-positive characters inspire those around them to keep improving themselves.

9. Shishio Tsukasa from Dr. Stone

Shishio Tsukasa (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Shishio Tsukasa, a powerful fighter from the highly scientific series Dr. Stone, also reflects certain qualities seen in Koro-sensei. After petrification ends human civilization, Tsukasa's tremendous physical abilities make him the strongest among the survivors.

He puts these capabilities to use in questionable ways while aiming to shape a utopian world. The ambitious Tsukasa also sticks firmly to certain principles and watches over those within his circle. He acts as a leader with a strong vision for the new world, influencing followers like Hyoga through his ideologies rather than traditional mentorship.

Hence, Tsukasa and Koro-sensei play complicated mentor roles, protecting their students however they see fit, even if their methods seem extreme.

10. Stein from Soul Eater

Stein (Image via Bones)

Another anime teacher akin to Koro-sensei is Professor Stein from Soul Eater. As a teacher at Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA), Stein puts his students, including Maka, Soul Eater, and Black Star, through unusual and even dangerous training exercises.

However, these harsh methods do strengthen the students' combat abilities and prepare them to gather evil souls. Underneath Stein's creepy, mad scientist persona lies genuine care for his students' growth into capable fighters against sinister forces.

While less warm and cuddly than Koro-sensei, Stein nonetheless serves as a capable teacher, guiding DWMA students to hone their supernatural weapon abilities to the fullest.

Conclusion

Koro-sensei stands out for his unique dual role as a formidable enemy yet also a beloved teacher to Class 3-E. Few other anime characters manage to strike this delicate balance. But several of the entries on this list do share interesting parallels with Koro-sensei in how they educate, encourage, and uplift young fighters and heroes.

These extraordinary teachers and mentors utilize creative approaches tailored to each student under their guidance. By imparting wisdom beyond just combat techniques, figures like All Might, Kakashi, and Medaka help develop well-rounded, resilient heroes ready to handle all types of challenges ahead.

Related Links:-

10 anime characters like All For One from My Hero Academia

10 anime characters like Ace from One Piece

10 anime characters like Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

10 best anime characters like Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan

10 revolutionary anime characters, ranked by popularity