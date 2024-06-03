10 best anime characters like Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Mikasa Ackerman is one of the most popular characters from the hit anime series Attack on Titan. Known for her badass fighting skills, unwavering loyalty, and cold stoicism, Mikasa has garnered a huge fan following.

For those who love Mikasa and are looking for similar anime characters, this article brings 10 of the best anime characters similar to Mikasa Ackerman in various ways.

Some match her personality traits like cool-headedness or loyalty while others share her combat abilities and strength. From sword-wielding demon slayers to no-nonsense warriors, these anime girls are sure to appeal to Mikasa fans.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Trending

Akame, Touka Kirishima, and 8 anime characters like Mikasa Ackerman

1) Akame – Akame Ga Kill

Akame (Image via White Fox)

With her dark, mysterious past and mastery over the sword, Akame from Akame Ga Kill has a lot in common with Mikasa Ackerman. Like Mikasa, Akame displays exceptional skill in wielding the blade and fighting. She’s known for her signature one-slash kills.

Akame shares Mikasa’s cool stoicism and tough exterior that hides inner kindness and care for those close to her. Similar to how Mikasa is loyal to Eren, Akame shows unwavering loyalty and dedication to her comrades in the Night Raid. Both also endured tragic childhoods, gaining immense strength through adversity.

2) Touka Kirishima – Tokyo Ghoul

Touka Kirishima (Image via Pierrot)

A human-eating ghoul, Touka from Tokyo Ghoul has plenty in common with Mikasa Ackerman right from her tragic past and vengeful streak to her battle prowess and protective instincts.

Just as Mikasa keeps Eren safe, Touka is fiercely protective of Kaneki. Despite her tough front, she is intensely loyal to her allies. Touka and Mikasa also share similarities in their fighting style, using their speed and offensive force to wipe out their enemies. They also get a similar grim expression when angry.

3) Annie Leonhart - Attack on Titan

Annie Leonhart (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

Attack on Titan not only gave us Mikasa but also the fierce blonde Annie. While Annie and Mikasa start off as rivals, their characteristics show remarkable similarities. Both are highly skilled fighters who were hardened by difficult childhoods.

Annie is immensely strong and holds back her emotions in public, just like Mikasa Ackerman. They share a quiet strength, excellent combat abilities, and protectiveness toward their close ones.

Mikasa and Annie also have parallel backstories involving trauma, loss of family, and finding strength through training. The only key difference is Annie’s antagonistic role against Mikasa and the Survey Corps.

4) Casca - Berserk

Casca (Image via OLM)

The fearsome female warrior Casca from the dark fantasy Berserk shares Mikasa’s indomitable spirit, unrivaled battle skills, and leadership abilities. Just as Mikasa Ackerman heads out to fight Titans alongside Eren and Armin, Casca is a key member and leader within the Band of the Hawk in battles.

Casca and Mikasa also share the tragic loss of family at a young age followed by finding purpose in serving single-minded warriors Guts and Eren, respectively. Casca matches Mikasa in her strength, skill with large swords and polearms, stern leadership, stoicism in battle, and moments of vulnerability, especially toward her allies.

5) Clare - Claymore

Clare (Image via Madhouse)

The fearless protagonist Clare from Claymore draws many similarities with Mikasa Ackerman, ranging from tragic origin to deadly combat prowess. Clare’s entire village is brutally slaughtered when she was a child and she spends years training to become a superhuman Claymore warrior just like Mikasa did after losing her parents.

Clare also wields a large signature sword and matches Mikasa in being a strong female anime lead devoted to fighting monsters while protecting weaker allies.

They share a cold and quiet disposition, immense physical abilities, and a willingness to suppress their feelings to get the job done – be it slaying Titans or defeating Yoma monsters.

6) Chiya - Urara Meirochou

Chiya (Image via J.C. Staff)

In contrast to several other entries on this list, Urara Meirochou’s strong female lead Chiya lacks a mysterious past but matches Mikasa’s personality in other ways. Just like Mikasa’s no-nonsense attitude and dedication toward her duties, Chiya is similarly hardworking, earnest, and responsible despite her young age.

She also mirrors Mikasa’s caring disposition, which is overshadowed by her sterner traits. Similar to Mikasa who treats allies gently despite her tough exterior, Chiya goes out of her way to help others. She also demonstrates a confident mastery of personal combat abilities as Mikasa does with ODM gear fighting.

7) Esdeath - Akame Ga Kill

Esdeath (Image via White Fox)

Akame Ga Kill isn’t just home to Mikasa-rival Akame but also the brutal bluenette general Esdeath. Even though Esdeath is a villain unlike Mikasa Ackerman, the two share excellent leadership abilities and incredible combat skills.

Mikasa surpasses even male comrades, and similarly, Esdeath’s strength and swordsmanship eclipse other skilled fighters. They both demonstrate immense power alongside speed and tactics in defeating enemies.

Esdeath is devoted to Tatsumi, and Mikasa to Eren, each going to great lengths to ensure their safety despite the danger.

8) Yona - Yona of the Dawn

Yona (Image via Pierrot)

The fiery-haired princess Yona from Yona of the Dawn has her life turned upside down early on much like that of Mikasa Ackerman. After a tragedy robs Yona of her peaceful life in the palace, she’s forced to toughen up and heads out on an epic quest across kingdoms.

Like Mikasa finds purpose after loss by dedicating herself to fighting for humanity’s survival, Yona finds new strength and resolve after being exiled.

She reinvents herself much like Mikasa, becoming a skilled archer and swordswoman, gaining courage and leadership abilities to face enemies that threaten her nation and allies.

9) Violet Evergarden - Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The titular protagonist of Violet Evergarden also shares some notable similarities with Mikasa Ackerman. Violet, just like Mikasa, had a tragic childhood and was raised as a soldier from a young age to fight battles. This leaves both of them socially withdrawn and struggling to connect with others.

However, they hide sensitivity and warmth underneath their seemingly cold exteriors. Violet and Mikasa devote themselves fully to their duties, whether writing letters or fighting Titans. And despite initial awkwardness, they slowly learn to build meaningful bonds with new makeshift families.

10) Saber - Fate/Stay Night

Saber (Image via Ufotable)

The powerful female warrior Saber from the anime series Fate/Stay Night has several parallels with Mikasa Ackerman. Saber and Mikasa are exceptionally skilled fighters who uphold duty above all else. They devote themselves to their causes – protecting others for Saber and fighting Titans for Mikasa.

Also, both underwent intense training from a young age, strengthening their combat abilities but leaving them socially withdrawn. Like Mikasa, Saber often keeps her emotions in check and maintains a serious demeanor most of the time.

Their sense of responsibility, coupled with combat prowess, makes Saber and Mikasa very similar anime characters.

Conclusion

While no other anime character truly matches up perfectly to the unique blend of traits and skills that Mikasa Ackerman embodies, the entries on this list come close in several remarkable ways.

Whether one wants to watch a ruthless sword-wielding warrior or follow an exiled princess adapting to new hostile lands, the strong female leads in these popular anime have shades of Mikasa Ackerman’s persona and abilities that any Attack on Titan fan would love.

Related Links:-

10 female anime characters who everyone wants to date

5 female anime characters everyone hates (& 5 everyone loves)

10 best anime characters like Yor Forger from Spy x Family

10 anime characters like Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

10 female anime characters we wish existed in real life