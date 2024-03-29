5 female anime characters everyone hates (& 5 everyone loves)

Anime characters are known for having unique personality traits, mannerisms, and ways of carrying themselves. Some of these characters resonate deeply with fans, as they are perceived as authentic and strong-willed. Conversely, some characters evoke feelings of frustration and discontent among viewers. These contrasting reactions often spark lively debates and discussions within the anime community.
Among the cast of female anime characters, there are those who embody the qualities of bravery, intelligence, and self-reliance. These characters do not depend on others to navigate their journeys; instead, they possess the resilience and capability to forge their own paths.
Fans admire and respect these formidable, independent anime characters, often viewing them as positive role models for young viewers who aspire to have similar traits. The unwavering determination and strength exhibited by these characters serve as a source of inspiration, resonating with audiences who value self-sufficiency and personal growth.
From Sakura Haruno to Esdeath: Here are the 5 most hated female anime characters
1) Sakura Haruno (Naruto)
Sakura Haruno, a prominent anime character from Naruto, often finds herself the subject of debate. Fans initially criticized her portrayal as weak and reliant on others during the early stages of the show. Sakura's perceived lack of character growth and limited involvement in the central narrative fueled this dislike.
Some viewers also ridiculed her claims of matching the formidable abilities of the main characters, Sasuke and Naruto, viewing her own skills as insufficient. However, it's worth noting that Sakura also has a significant fanbase that appreciates her resilience and personal development throughout the series.
2) Yuno Gasai (Future Diary)
Yuno Gasai, a character from Future Diary, is renowned for her unpredictable and obsessive personality. Her past was marred by parental neglect and abuse, shaping her unstable demeanor. Yuno's manipulative conduct and extreme measures to attain her aspirations elicited significant dislike from viewers.
Conversely, some fans appreciated her multifaceted characterization, contributing to her polarizing status within the anime community. Ultimately, this anime character's divisive actions and repercussions solidified her as a controversial figure.
3) Esdeath (Akame ga Kill!)
Esdeath, a key antagonist in Akame ga Kill!, is a controversial anime character in the shonen anime world. Her cruel tendencies and merciless approach make her a formidable adversary, embodying evil within the series.
Esdeath believes in the survival of the strongest, as she relishes her power and dominance. Her ruthless treatment of opponents has drawn strong negative reactions from fans. However, her captivating presence and well-crafted character arc have earned admiration from some viewers.
4) Seryu Ubiquitous (Akame ga Kill!)
Seryu Ubiquitous, a character from Akame ga Kill!, is widely regarded as one of the most dislikable female anime personas. Her intense allegiance to a corrupt government and her sadistic delight in causing suffering make her a truly abhorred figure. As second-in-command of the Jaeger squad, her maliciousness is amplified.
Her actions towards Night Raid members provoke intense negative reactions from viewers. Seryu's complete absence of remorse, combined with her consistent depiction as an antagonist, cement her status as one of the most loathed female characters in shonen anime.
5) Rachel (Tower of God)
Rachel, a pivotal anime character in Tower of God, underwent a transformation that resonated deeply with anime enthusiasts. Initially perceived as an unassuming character, viewers held no strong sentiments toward her. However, her treacherous act of betraying the protagonist, Baam, in the final episodes of season one ignited a seismic shift.
Rachel's actions, compounded by her utter lack of remorse or regret, propelled her into the ranks of the most universally hated female characters in recent anime history. Her betrayal struck a chord, evoking disappointment and anger among fans.
From Mikasa Ackerman to Hinata Hyuga: Here are the 5 most loved female anime characters
1) Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)
Mikasa Ackerman, a central anime character in Attack on Titan, captivates fans with her steadfast allegiance, formidable combat prowess, and protective spirit. As a pivotal protagonist, her resolute determination to safeguard loved ones and remarkable martial abilities have deeply resonated with viewers.
Her multifaceted persona, intertwined with an unwavering devotion to Eren Yeager, has solidified her as a cherished favorite among the series' ardent followers.
2) Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)
Hinata Hyuga, a beloved Naruto character, captures fans' hearts with her gentle spirit and profound devotion to Naruto Uzumaki. Her endearing shyness blends harmoniously with an inspiring journey of self-discovery.
From an initially timid soul, she emerges as a courageous ninja, showcasing her resilience. Hinata's tale of transformation and steadfast love for Naruto resonates deeply, making her an admired icon. Her perseverance in overcoming obstacles inspires viewers, cementing her place as a cherished figure.
3) Asuna Yuuki (Sword Art Online)
The virtual reality world of Sword Art Online introduced a remarkable anime character, Asuna Yuuki. She exemplified fortitude, intellect, and unwavering determination. As a masterful swordswoman, Asuna held a pivotal role in the game's narrative.
Her leadership abilities and steadfast allegiance to companions earned admiration. Moreover, her poignant romantic bond with the protagonist, Kirito, resonated deeply with fans, further amplifying her popularity.
4) Rem (Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World)
Rem, an earnest maid, emerged as one of Re:Zero's pivotal figures, captivating audiences with her steadfast spirit. Though initially cast in a supporting role, her character's unfolding layers, including an unshakable loyalty to Subaru Natsuki, swiftly endeared her to countless admirers.
Rem's selflessness, valor, and profound emotional resonance solidified her status as an emblematic and cherished presence within the isekai realm.
5) Zero Two (Darling in the Franxx)
Zero Two, the captivating heroine from Darling in the Franxx, has captured hearts with her distinctive persona. Her eye-catching appearance and unyielding spirit makes her a standout character.
Fans are drawn to this anime character's enigmatic backstory and her deep bond with Hiro, the series' protagonist. Their evolving dynamic resonates powerfully. Moreover, Zero Two's unwavering determination and loyalty have solidified her status as a beloved figure among viewers.
Final thoughts
The anime world brims with female characters sparking intense reactions, adored or abhorred by fans. Some connect through relatable strength and growth, while others meet dislike due to their actions or stagnation. Perceptions of these characters vary, with some viewing them negatively and others positively.
Their complexities enrich anime, fostering diverse perspectives and discussions within fandom. Ultimately, the love-hate dynamic underscores these characters' profound impact on viewers globally, etching their significance in fans' hearts and minds.