10 female anime characters we wish existed in real life

Female anime characters have a special place in every otaku's heart. Amidst the numerous themes and concepts anime puts forth, it is usually the female leads/supporting cast who are the most gentle and most understanding of the lot.

Some female anime characters leave a long-lasting impression, not just romantically, but in the ways of friendship and even mere acquaintance. Thus, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that nearly all anime/manga lovers have wondered and wished for these characters to exist in real life.

Here is a brief list of female anime characters everyone wishes were real.

Female anime characters everyone wishes existed

1) Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)

Hinata Hyuga in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fittingly beginning this list of female anime characters is Naruto's Hinata Hyuga. She needs no introduction, as anyone who knows even the tiniest bit about anime knows of the Byakugan Princess. In the entire series, Hinata is likely the kindest, most soft-spoken, selfless, and caring face.

Besides her deep love for Naruto Uzumaki, she was also a great friend to him. That apart, she was also a constant support to her team, Kiba and Shino, and had good relations with everyone.

If she existed in reality, she would possibly embody the traits mentioned above and have probably no enemies.

2) Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan (Image via WIT)

A lot of fans wish that among female anime characters, Mikasa Ackerman would exist in real life. Again, her reputation precedes her. Through the Attack on Titan series, she established herself as quite stoic, level-headed, calm, rational (more often than not), and strong-willed.

She cares deeply for her friends and caretakers, not wanting to see any of them hurt/harmed. Mikasa also has a soft spot for children, as was evident when she bowed down to a young girl she once saved. While her emotions can get the better of her sometimes, this only reinforces her humanity.

In reality, she would be a great comrade to have at one's side and a powerful asset to any team.

3) Lucy Heartfilia (Fairy Tail)

Lucy Heartfilia in Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Fairy Tail's Lucy Heartfilia has undoubtedly captured the hearts of whoever ventured forth into Hiro Mashima's world. Her bubbly personality and kindness rightly earns her a place on this list of female anime characters.

Despite appearing vain and maybe superficial at times, she is a genuine person who deeply cares for the ones close to her. Besides her Guild Members, she has shown to be exceedingly kind to her Celestial Spirits, refusing to use them in situations which might endanger them.

She is slow to take to battle, preferring to avoid it. But if it does head that way, Lucy is an able combatant, who possesses a sharp intellect and an indomitable will.

It is thus not incorrect to assume that if she did exist in real life, she would continue to retain all her qualities.

4) Maki Zenin (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

It can be said with certainty that every anime fan of this century wishes Jujutsu Kaisen's Maki Zenin were real. Excluding her from this list of female anime characters would thus be unthinkable.

Despite being at a disadvantage in a world run by Jujutsu, Maki defied all odds to rank among the most powerful sorcerers. A tough childhood and adolescence molded her into the Maki Zenin we know today.

Headstrong, direct, strong-willed, stoic, highly motivated, and outright cool are just some of the adjectives that can be used to describe her.

5) Chika Fujiwara (Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

One can rarely come across a character more bubbly and eccentric than high schooler Chika Fujiwara from Kaguya-sama: Love is War. She forever has a smile on her face and is very friendly.

While she might appear oblivious and simple-minded, she is actually quite the opposite, being a talented pianist and a polyglot who speaks 5 languages. When it comes to games she creates, she is shrewd and often resorts to underhanded means (comedically) to win.

In the real world, she would prove to be a valuable best friend and overall, someone from whom a lot can be learned in a carefree and happy manner. It is quite evident why she would be one of the female anime characters people wished were real.

6) Orihime Inoue (Bleach)

Orihime Inoue in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It would be remiss to omit Orihime Inoue from this list of female anime characters. Again, like others on this list, there is nothing to hate about her. She is independent, friendly, humorous, optimistic, sensitive, caring and kind.

Orihime might come off as naive and clueless, but that is at odds with her impressively high marks in school.

In reality, she would be ideal to know and befriend. Throughout Bleach, she has shown why she is a valuable companion. Also, she has grown as a combatant, making it another big plus.

7) Minami Fuyuki (Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable)

Minami Fuyuki in Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable (Image via Silver Link)

Whoever has tuned in to Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable has wished that Minami Fuyuki be among the female anime characters to exist in real life. There is absolutely nothing to dislike about her. Given the show's popularity, it would be no surprise if she became the most popular gyaru.

She is cheerful, caring, and a people pleaser (in a positive sense). Fuyuki might come off as an airhead at times, but she is highly perceptive and puts her relationships with others before her own feelings.

Her outgoing and friendly attitude is displayed in how well she gets along with her classmates. Undoubtedly, Fuyuki would be priceless as a friend.

8) Yotsuba Nakano (The Quintessential Quintuplets)

Yotsuba Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Another name whose exclusion on this list of female anime characters would be unfair is Yotsuba Nakano. Fourth among the quintuplet sisters, Yotsuba serves as one of the main love interests of the protagonist. She is extremely cheerful, outgoing, helpful, and energetic.

She has a deep love for sports, specifically track and field. Her character undergoes significant growth during the course of the show and she blossoms into a happy individual who finds fulfillment in her relationships with others.

It is no surprise that she would be among those anime characters that many wished existed in real.

9) Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket)

Tohru Honda in Fruits Basket (Image via TMS)

Tohru Honda's entire personality lands her on this list of female anime characters everyone wishes existed in real life. She is known even to those who have not yet tuned in to Fruits Basket. She serves as the show's protagonist and attends Kaibara Municipal High School.

She is depicted as a polite, optimistic, independent, extremely kind, and selfless person with a nurturing personality. Her selflessness and strong will are showcased when she vows to help the Sohma family's curse no matter what.

Such an individual in real life would be an ideal companion to have. Regardless of the situation, she would never abandon someone. Rather, she would endeavor to help in any way possible.

10) Asuna Yuuki (Sword Art Online)

Asuna Yuuki in Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Asuna Yuuki concludes this list of female anime characters who people wish were real. She was one of the series' characters who underwent substantial development with time. Before she met Kirito, she did not care about dying in-game. However, all of this changed as the story progressed.

Asuna is kind and helpful. She is somewhat proud and brave enough to stand up for what she believes. She is not afraid to act out on her own and will take matters into her own hands from time to time. Asuna also cannot stand watching another person in trouble and will rush to their aid, no matter how dangerous.

Be it as a partner or a squad mate, Asuna Yuuki is very much worth having around.

