Naruto: Why Hinata should have become a Jonin

Hinata Hyuga is arguably one of the most popular kunoichis in the entire Naruto series. She might not be as strong as the other shinobis in her village, but her gentle demeanor and mental strength in difficult situations made her a fan-favorite.

Hinata hails from the Hyuga clan and is capable of utilizing her Byakugan for various aspects of a mission. She is quite skilled in taijutsu and can incapacitate her opponents with the help of Gentle Fist.

Despite her abilities, fans were quite disappointed to see Hinata retire from this line of work. She did so after marrying Naruto, and the community is a little divided over her decision to disengage from shinobi missions.

Fans believe that she could have become a stronger shinobi and a capable jonin. This article will take a look at why Hinata should have become a Jonin and an active shinobi.

Hinata could have been a Jonin in Naruto

Hinata is a great parent who deeply cares for her children. However, she had her flashes of brilliance, and this character had the potential to become a strong shinobi.

Hinata showed promise when it came to the Gentle Fist, and she was able to neutralize relatively strong opponents. However, she certainly lacked raw power and overall endurance, both of which could have been drastically improved with training.

Given that she’s married to Naruto and lives with him, he can certainly find some time to aid her in her physical training. She can also improve her abilities as a shinobi by learning certain ninjutsus that would take her combat abilities to the next level.

Hinata is someone who does not let her emotions dictate her actions on the battlefield. For the most part, she is analytical in her approach to fighting, which would make her an extremely capable shinobi.

Hinata would make a great Jonin and a team leader. She has the patience to instruct the kids that have just graduated from the academy. This Naruto character is capable of utilizing her Byakugan for numerous situations in a mission.

Hinata’s Byakugan is great for reconnaissance since it allows her to gather crucial information.

Hinata would be a great mentor owing to her gentle and kind demeanor in the Naruto series. However, she will be firm with her students when they make mistakes.

Many Naruto fans believe that she wasted her talents by retiring, and there is some truth to this statement. While there is no doubt that a child’s upbringing is crucial, looking at Hinata’s potential and where she is at the moment, one would agree that her talents are not being utilized to their full potential.

These are just some of the reasons why Hinata should have become a Jonin. Though she is a great parent who loves her children, she certainly has the potential to become a stronger shinobi as well.

