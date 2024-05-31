10 anime characters like Ace from One Piece

One of the most popular anime characters of all time is One Piece’s Portgas D. Ace, leaving such an impression on fans that many look for anime characters like Ace in new series they try. While Ace was only in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series for a relatively brief time, all things considered, he was nevertheless as developed a character as any other.

Likewise, there are many anime characters like Ace from One Piece who can have connections drawn to the fan-favorite pirate in many different and varied ways. Some have similar powers and roles in the series, while others find themselves searching for purpose or justification to live much like he does.

Neji Hyuga, Zeke Yeager, and more anime characters like Ace from One Piece

1) Kyojuro Rengoku

Rengoku as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer’s Kyojuro Rengoku is one of many anime characters like Ace, with the most obvious and surface-level connection being both wielding fire-based powers. However, the roles each plays in their respective series are also similar, especially when it comes to how they impact their respective protagonists.

Both Rengoku and Ace serve as benchmarks for Tanjiro Kamado and Monkey D. Luffy to respectively strive for, essentially “paving the way” for their protagonists in their respective endeavors. They each also die in front of the protagonists in order to protect them, helping them to find new motivation in their journeys and reach new heights as a result.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Similarly, Naruto’s Itachi Uchiha also sacrifices himself for his younger brother, albeit in a different way. Itachi chose to give up his way of life in the Hidden Leaf Village, protecting both the village and Sasuke by murdering the rest of the Uchiha clan save for Sasuke. Ace, meanwhile, physically died to protect Luffy from being killed himself.

Beyond this, both are also known for utilizing fire powers and for rarely appearing in their respective series relative to other characters. While there aren’t as many connections here as there are other entries, Itachi is nevertheless one of many anime characters like Ace.

3) Neji Hyuga

Neji as seen in the anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Fellow Naruto character Neji Hyuga is also one of many anime characters like Ace, albeit for different reasons. The most obvious is that, like Ace, he sacrificed his life in order to protect Hinata Hyuga, who in turn was trying to shield protagonist Naruto with her own life. While Neji’s death came as a result of others protecting Naruto, the end result is effectively the same as Ace’s.

Neji and Ace are also similar in that each had major issues with their upbringing and lineage, spending most of their youth trying to find meaning in their lives and existence. Neji did this by striving to become better than the children of the main Hyuga clan branch, while Ace did this by becoming a pirate and learning it’s okay to live from the Whitebeard Pirates.

4) Nico Robin

Robin as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Fellow One Piece castmate Nico Robin is also one of many anime characters like Ace, with their similarities going quite deep. For one, both questioned their existence and whether or not they had the right to live. For Robin, this came about from being the only survivor of the Ohara Genocide and branded a Devil Child, while Ace had trouble reconciling his being the son of the Pirate King with having a right to live.

Their origins in this regard are also similar, with Gol D. Roger having been branded a villain for reaching Laugh Tale and discovering the Void Century’s truth, while the Oharans researched the Void Century. In turn, this makes the two extremely similar in this regard, with the reason for each questioning their existence coming from the same overarching source.

5) Lelouch vi Britannia

Lelouch as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise)

Similarly to Ace, Code Geass' Lelouch vi Britannia is also someone who was born to a father branded a villain in-series, even if Roger’s wasn’t quite accurate. Nevertheless, this is a commonality the two have, with Ace hiding his true identity by not revealing his lineage and Lelocuh doing so by changing his last name to Lamperouge.

Both also sacrifice their own lives to protect their loved ones. While Ace’s is much more “heat of the moment” and Lelouch’s is a long, slow-burn plan, both reach the same goal in the end. Ace is able to ensure Luffy can keep living and chase his dream, while Lelouch’s death also brings an end to in-world animosity towards Britannia, ensuring his younger sister’s safety. Clearly, Lelouch deserves to be mentioned as one of many anime characters like Ace.

6) Zeke Yeager

Zeke as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

While Attack on Titan’s Zeke Yeager may not seem like one of the anime characters like Ace at first glance, the two are actually very similar despite the different roles they play. Both have what they consider to be a shameful origin with respect to their parentage and also end up finding a mentor, whom they end up loving, respecting, and idolizing more than their biological fathers.

They both also struggle with self-hatred as a result of their biological origins, questioning whether or not they have the right to live and pursue happiness in turn. Finally, each is shown to be protective over their little brother, albeit with Zeke eventually relinquishing this stance as it becomes clear Eren can no longer be saved.

7) Yami Sukehiro

Yami as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Similarly, Black Clover’s Yami Sukehiro is similar to Zeke in that both are anime characters like Ace who may not seem similar at first glance. Like mentioned with Zeke, Yami also has a terrible relationship with his father and ends up finding a new leader/mentor who they wholly devote themselves to.

They also have mysterious origins exposed later in the story, which is also where the above connections are revealed on Yami’s part. Both are also elder brothers who made a sacrifice for their younger sibling, albeit in different ways. Whereas Ace gives up his own life to save Luffy’s, Yami takes the fall for a certain massacre in order to protect his beloved younger sister, Ichika.

8) Thorfinn Thorsson

Thorfinn as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga’s Thorfinn Thorsson has a unique reason for being one of the anime characters like Ace included on this list. Like Ace, Thorfinn is also introduced as someone looking for revenge, with the former looking to avenge fellow Whitebeard Pirate Thatch and the latter looking to avenge his father.

This obsession with revenge also leads them on long journeys to achieve goals that seem to constantly slip through their fingers. This journey also leads to their “deaths,” albeit in two very different ways. Whereas Thorfinn’s vengeful personality dies and gives way to someone more at peace with themselves, Ace’s quest for revenge is what eventually leads to his physical death by nature of being captured by Blackbeard.

9) Edward Elric

Edward is one of many anime characters like Ace (Image via BONES)

Fullmetal Alchemist’s Edward Elric is yet another character who, at first glance, may seem out of place in the discussion of anime characters like Ace. However, the two are very similar, starting with their brash personalities and boasting impressive skills, which allowed them to make a name for themselves at a young age.

Each also made major sacrifices for their younger brothers, with Edward’s giving up his alchemy forever so he can get his brother Alphonse his body back. Finally, each also features legendary figures for fathers in their respective series and also has troubled relationships with their respective fathers.

10) Gohan

Gohan as seen in the Cell Saga (Image via Toei Animation)

While Gohan surely doesn’t seem to be one of the anime characters like Ace at first glance, they’re actually very similar in a key way. Throughout Dragon Ball Z, Gohan is built up as an incredibly powerful and naturally skilled fighter. This comes to a head at the Cell Saga’s conclusion, where Gohan is the strongest fighter in the series at that point. While everyone wants him to inherit his dead father’s role, he just wants to go to school and live a normal life.

Ace, meanwhile, constantly has Whitebeard telling him he must become the next Pirate King, whereas he wants to be a regular pirate and make Whitebeard the next Pirate King. Both have people telling them that, by nature of their lineage and talents, there’s a certain role in life they’re forced to play. Both fight against this heavily, clearly determined to carve out the life they want for themselves rather than succumb to others’ requests and their own so-called “destinies.”

In conclusion

One of the best aspects of Ace’s character is how multifaceted it is, as evidenced by the different ways the above anime characters like Ace can be linked to him. Likewise, while there are certainly many more anime characters like Ace with similar and different connections, the above 10 arguably emphasize the most significant aspects of his character.

