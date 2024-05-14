10 best anime characters like Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Edward Elric, the Fullmetal Alchemist, is one of the most popular and beloved anime characters of all time. He is the main protagonist from the series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Ed's character depth, intelligence, determination, and fiery personality have earned him a huge fan following.

If you enjoyed Ed's journey and character arc, you may be looking for other anime characters who share some of his best traits and qualities. Here are 10 best anime characters similar to Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Deku, Kaneki Ken, and 8 anime characters like Edward Elric

1. Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Bones)

Izuku, or "Deku," is the protagonist of the popular anime My Hero Academia. Like Ed, Deku is a determined and extremely intelligent young man with big dreams and high ideals. He strongly believes in justice and strives to do the right thing no matter what.

Despite being born without a superpower in a world where most people have quirks, Deku never gives up on his dream of becoming a superhero. Through hard work, perseverance, and cleverness, he earns his power and gets into a top hero academy while also inspiring others with his courage and spirit.

In many ways, Deku mirrors Ed's arc of overcoming odds through perseverance and ingenuity. He demonstrates the same kind of fiery determination and refusal to back down from what he believes is right.

2. Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Killua Zoldyck (Image via Madhouse)

Killua is one of the main characters in the popular shonen anime Hunter x Hunter. Like Edward Elric, Killua is a young prodigy who rebelled against his family's wishes and ran away to forge his own path.

Killua possesses incredible intelligence and advanced combat and fighting abilities similar to Ed's skills as a fighter and alchemist prodigy.

Much of Killua's story arc focuses on him trying to find and establish his identity away from his family's legacy as notorious assassins. In that sense, he goes through a journey of self-discovery just like Edward Elric.

3. Kaneki Ken (Tokyo Ghoul)

Kaneki Ken (Image via Pierrot)

The protagonist of the dark fantasy series Tokyo Ghoul, Kaneki, is a kind bookworm whose life is turned upside down when an accident turns him into a half-human, half-ghoul hybrid. Forced to deal with his new monstrous urges, Kaneki goes on a journey of self-discovery to understand this other side of himself.

Just like Ed has to come to terms with losing his limbs and brother's body during human transmutation, Kaneki goes through a similarly traumatic body transformation that shifts his sense of identity. He also demonstrates the same inner moral struggle as he navigates his two new conflicting sides.

4. Meliodas (Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas is the leader of the titular band of warriors at the heart of the fantasy anime Seven Deadly Sins. Despite his boyish looks, Meliodas harbors an immense power as the sin of Wrath.

He is driven by his failure to protect his loved ones in the past. Like Edward Elric, Meliodas hides deep anger, regret, and guilt under his snarky, happy-go-lucky exterior.

He is focused on understanding the truths of the past and eventually bringing down tyranny and corruption in the kingdom. Meliodas displays Ed's fierceness, determination, and complex mix of ideals and anger.

5. Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop)

Spike Spiegel (Image via Sunrise)

In the sci-fi series Cowboy Bebop, protagonist Spike Spiegel shares much in common with the Fullmetal Alchemist. Spike is an experienced fighter disillusioned by his mysterious past. He joins a ragtag group of bounty hunters aboard their spaceship called Bebop.

Throughout the series, we slowly uncover Spike's backstory involving the crime syndicate Red Dragon and his star-crossed romance with Julia. Like Ed, he is working through trauma from his past while using his fighting skills to bring criminals to justice across the galaxy.

6. Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon Freecss (Image via Madhouse)

One of the most popular characters in Hunter x Hunter, young Gon, shares a very similar personality to Ed - stubborn, short-tempered yet also extremely kind and loyal. After Gon's father abandons him to become a Hunter, young Gon is determined to follow in his footsteps and understand why his father chose this path.

Along the way, like Edward Elric, Gon makes close friends and repeatedly showcases his ingenuity, intelligence, and talent. However, Gon's morality is also challenged when villains push him into darker territories. Overall, Gon captures Ed's complexity, flaws, and virtues.

7. Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Roy Mustang (Image via Bones)

Interestingly, one of the characters who is most similar to Edward Elric can be found within Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood itself. Colonel Roy Mustang, Ed's direct superior officer, shares the same determination, intelligence, and idealism that defines Edward Elric's character.

Mustang is highly ambitious and aims to reform the corrupt political system of his country. Like Edward, Mustang is haunted by past failures (Ishval Civil War) and is working hard to atone through service to the people. He is also fueled by underlying anger and guilt over specific traumatic events from his past.

8. Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

Eren Yeager from the immensely popular Attack on Titan demonstrates the same unyielding determination and sense of burning conviction as Fullmetal's protagonist.

After witnessing the slaughter of his hometown by the Titans, Eren dedicates his life to revenge against the Titan scourge and reclaiming freedom for his people.

Like Edward Elric, Eren often struggles to balance his anger and ideals. He is extremely passionate about understanding the truth behind the Titans and making things right no matter how difficult the path seems. Throughout the series, his morality is challenged by his extreme methods.

9. Itadori Yuji (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Itadori Yuji (Image via MAPPA)

Itadori from the supernatural battle anime Jujutsu Kaisen is an earnest, kind-hearted high school student who is forced to ingest the cursed finger of the demon Ryomen Sukuna. This gives him a monstrous power that he attempts to understand and control for the sake of helping others.

Itadori captures Edward Elric's struggle to balance his ideals, morals, and difficult situation. Much like Ed strives to regain his brother Alphonse's body after their botched human transmutation ritual, Itadori battles the demon Sukuna's influence in order to help save innocent lives from curses.

Their stories showcase similar themes of fraternity, morality, and sacrificing oneself for loved ones.

10. Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Pierrot)

The main protagonist of the popular shonen anime Bleach, Ichigo Kurosaki, closely mirrors Edward Elric in many respects. He is thrust into a supernatural world and role which he does not fully understand at first but is determined to figure out.

Like Edward Elric, Ichigo prides himself on his intelligence and loves to learn. He is extremely protective of his friends and family. However, he grapples with bouts of stubbornness, anger, and recklessness quite like the Fullmetal Alchemist.

Overall, Ichigo's journey captures that same essence of brotherhood, conviction, and emotion, making Ed Elric an iconic anime hero.

Conclusion

Edward Elric stands out as one of anime's most beloved and complex protagonists. His fiery determination, intelligence, ideals, and personal struggles have captured the imagination of countless fans worldwide. If you loved Ed's characterization and journey, many other wonderful anime characters reflect the traits that define the legendary Fullmetal Alchemist.

Hopefully, this list has helped showcase just some of the great characters who measure up to and even surpass Edward Elric in many fantastic anime series.

