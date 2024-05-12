10 best anime characters like L Lawliet from Death Note

L Lawliet, more commonly known simply as L, is one of the most popular and recognizable characters from the acclaimed anime series Death Note. As a genius detective pursuing the serial killer Kira, L's remarkable intellect, unique methods, and quirks have made him a fan favorite.

With his messy dark hair, baggy clothes, sweet tooth, and unusual sitting positions, L cuts a distinctive figure. He is incredibly smart and insightful but also eccentric and socially awkward. His strong sense of justice pushes him to solve cases that confound international police organizations without expecting anything in return.

This article highlights 10 of the best anime characters like L Lawliet — from detectives and outcasts to master strategists, these characters match or even exceed L in terms of intellect and uniqueness.

1) Sora from No Game, No Life

Sora (Image via Madhouse)

Sora from No Game, No Life shares many similarities with L Lawliet, starting with their reclusive nature and preference to outwit opponents rather than overpower them. Like L, Sora is incredibly skilled at reading situations and devising cunning plans to overcome the odds stacked against him.

He often manipulates rules and technicalities to his advantage. Both characters exhibit antisocial behavior and find interacting with others outside of games or cases tedious. However, when challenged, their highly analytical minds start formulating solutions.

He may be lazy otherwise, but his brain operates quickly when strategizing like L does when chasing difficult cases. In terms of appearance, Sora and L could not look more different. Their unique methods and calm demeanor in tense situations make Sora a close match to L Lawliet in anime.

2) Light "Kira" Yagami from Death Note

Light Yagami (Image via Madhouse)

As L Lawliet's chief rival in Death Note, Light Yagami serves as the perfect foil and counterpart to the idiosyncratic detective. After finding the Death Note, a book that kills by knowing names and faces, Light becomes "Kira" and aims to eliminate criminals.

This puts Light in direct confrontation with L, who is determined to uncover Kira's true identity and bring him to justice. Their back-and-forth mind games drive the suspense of Death Note as both try to expose the other without blowing their cover.

He is a meticulous planner and can manipulate people and events to suit his needs, much like how L Lawliet controls the various detectives and agencies working under him. Their battle of wits and morality makes Light the only foe truly worthy of L's skills throughout Death Note.

3) Tōru Amuro from Case Closed

Tōru Amuro (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Tōru Amuro, who also goes by the name Bourbon, is an undercover operative working against the secret criminal syndicate in Case Closed, known as the Black Organization. As a master of disguise with near superhuman abilities, Amuro infiltrates the organization to report back to the police.

Like L Lawliet, Amuro possesses cunning analytical skills he uses to stay several steps ahead of those around him. He is shown constantly making deductions from minor observations when piecing together clues and profiling the people he interacts with.

Beyond his sharp investigative capabilities, Amuro's ability to blend into his environment makes him an excellent "chameleon," akin to L's versatility adopting different personas and sitting positions to unsettle suspects during interrogations.

4) Shōta Aizawa from My Hero Academia

Shōta Aizawa (Image via Bones)

Shōta Aizawa fills the role of cynical detective in My Hero Academia through his position as a teacher at UA High School, which trains future superheroes. Similar to L Lawliet, Aizawa uses his keen observational skills and intuition to accurately judge people's character and abilities to exploit weaknesses.

This is best demonstrated through his quirk "Erasure," which can nullify other superpowers once correctly implemented. Like L, Aizawa generally maintains a serious detached demeanor and dresses casually with little regard for appearance.

They both demonstrate almost supernatural perceptiveness to detail during their analytical processes. Their perfectionist approach stems from the high personal standards to which they hold both themselves and others.

5) Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio; MAPPA)

The biggest difference between L Lawliet and Captain Levi from Attack on Titan lies in their physical capabilities. Levi Ackerman, known for his tactical prowess in combat situations, possesses a sharp intellect that, while not used for detective work like L, is crucial in his strategic battlefield decisions.

Like L, Levi maintains a cool reserved presence and rarely expresses emotions openly. He instead focuses intensely on evaluating situations and opponents with unwavering logic. Levi uses unorthodox strategies in combat and politics, similar to L's unique methods in solving cases.

Having survived multiple dangerous scenarios against the monstrous Titans, Levi, like L, can enter that all-important state of flow during battles. Moreover, his reasoning and instincts reach incredible heights during battles, letting him strategize multiple moves ahead of the action occurring in front of him.

6) Kōichi Zenigata from Lupin III

Kōichi Zenigata (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Inspector Kōichi Zenigata heads up the police squad tasked with capturing the gentleman thief Lupin III. For years, Zenigata has made it his personal mission to chase Lupin across continents and thwart his heists wherever possible. Lupin consistently outsmarts detectives and agencies attempting to thwart his schemes.

But Zenigata proves himself as an equally brilliant detective who comes closer than most. Similar to L Lawliet tailing Light Yagami, Zenigata demonstrates outstanding deductive skills and intuition while forecasting Lupin's movements and decoding his messages meant to throw others off his trail.

He thinks unconventionally to piece together the internationally wanted criminal's activities from the smallest of clues. Like L, Zenigata also showcases funny quirks to offset his stern demeanor thanks to his laser focus on Lupin.

7) Victorique de Blois from Gosick

Victorique de Blois (Image via Bones)

Set in a fictional European country during the 1920s, the anime series Gosick follows delayed detective Kazuya Kujo. He relies heavily on the genius mind of a gothic lolita girl named Victorique de Blois to help solve complex criminal cases.

Despite her petite stature and preference to lounge about eating sweets, Victorique possesses phenomenal information retention skills akin to a supercomputer when it comes to deducing mysteries. Victorique resembles L Lawliet in brilliance, motivated primarily by intellectual challenges.

Once presented with an engaging puzzle, she demonstrates exceptional deductive reasoning just like L when focused on challenging cases without obvious solutions. Both characters exhibit blunt personalities and become annoyed when conversations divert from topics of interest to them.

8) Itachi Uchiha from Naruto

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha appears early in Naruto as the criminal mastermind behind the Uchiha clan massacre. He matches Light Yagami as the perfect antithesis and counterpart to L's detective skills through his deceptive personality and complex sacrificial plans to secretly benefit his home village Konoha over the long term.

Beyond his combat strengths, Itachi's combination of emotional detachment, focus on covert operations, and willingness to appear as a criminal for the greater good reflect core qualities exhibited by L Lawliet as well in pursuit of justice by any means necessary.

Their high-level strategies unfold slowly over time — much isn't revealed until their final moves fall perfectly into place by design from the start.

9) Dr. Kenzo Tenma from Monster

Dr. Kenzo Tenma (Image via Madhouse)

Neurosurgeon Dr. Kenzo Tenma shares several core qualities with L Lawliet in terms of intellect and an unrelenting commitment to solving mysteries in the anime.

After Tenma's life is turned upside down due to a decision to save the life of a young boy rather than the town mayor, he embarks on a journey to unravel the intricate plans and motivations driving a sinister killer known as "Johan."

Much like L challenging Light Yagami, Tenma demonstrates strong deductive reasoning and heightened intuition while attempting to track Johan’s movements across Germany. He is forced to tap into abnormal psychology tactics and enter Johan’s mindset to understand the hidden messages and predicted actions.

10) Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop

Spike Spiegel (Image via Sunrise)

Bounty hunter Spike Spiegel matches the episodic case-based approach L Lawliet takes by pursuing different bounties (criminals) in each session of Cowboy Bebop. Known for his cool detachment, Spike stays unfazed in standoffs and shootouts, like L's calm mind games with opponents.

Spike’s carefree attitude hides the tactical thinking he demonstrates when battling other gunmen or mastermartians. He anticipates specific counter moves and formulates unique strikes to gain an edge comparable to how L maneuvers his suspects.

While pursuing bounties across the galaxy offers more action-oriented stories than L’s cerebral detective work, Spike Spiegel mirrors important personality traits and battle-strategizing capabilities that make L so unpredictably formidable despite appearances.

Conclusion

In conclusion, L Lawliet stands out as one of the most recognizable and well-loved anime characters thanks to his distinctive looks, quirky habits, sweet snacks fixation, and his deeply focused approach to solving crimes. Few protagonists match his intellect and unpredictability on missions.

Several figures profiled here like Light Yagami, Levi Ackerman, and Itachi Uchiha reflect strong specific traits tied to L Lawliet like his deductive reasoning, tactical foresight in battle, or willingness to sacrifice ideals for the greater good over time.

Other characters such as Sora, Victorique de Blois, and Shōta Aizawa channel the unconventional problem-solving methods, reclusive natures, and introverted personalities that L Lawliet exhibits during cases.

While no one character perfectly encapsulates everything iconic about L Lawliet specifically, fans of his unique presence within the Death Note series will certainly find someone new amongst the entries here to appreciate in a similar vein and capacity.

