10 charismatic anime characters like Doflamingo from One Piece

Charismatic anime characters have been one of the most memorable and have regularly dominated any favorite character polls. These anime characters have immortalized many characters such as Doflamingo from One Piece.

Although Doflamingo himself is one of the most atrocious villains in One Piece, his charisma, flamboyance, and pursuit of his goals have managed to make him one of the best villains and characters ever introduced in One Piece.

Doflamingo's characteristics, like his charisma and concern for his crew, are shared among many other characters across multiple series.

Kamina, Iskander, Aizen, and 7 other charismatic anime characters like Doflamingo

1) Kamina (Gurren Lagann)

Kamina's unwavering determination is evident as he never lets setbacks hold him back for long. Even the loss of his father only made him solemn for a brief period. He is deeply committed to protecting and supporting his friends, fighting with all his might to defend them.

Kamina's charisma shines in battle, inspiring even the timid Simon to achieve great feats, and he laid the foundation for Team Dai-Gurren. Moreover, despite his bold and reckless actions, Kamina is also insightful, using his bravado to mask his fears and uplift others, considering people like Simon the true heroes.

Much like Doflamingo, Kamina possesses a charisma that influences both enemies and allies. Doflamingo, though a villain, united many under his banner. Similarly, Kamina inspired and united numerous people, motivating the next generation even after his death.

2) Iskandar (Fate: Zero)

Charismatic anime characters: Iskandar (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Iskandar is both noble and physically overwhelming, acting on impulses and allowing history to run its course. Though wild somewhat inconsiderate, and greed-inspired, he ultimately brought happiness to his subjects. Jovial and valuing friendship highly, he treasures the bond with his followers in Ionioi Hetairoi, who, in turn, give him unwavering loyalty. He respects sincerity in friendship and shows compassion, as evidenced by his interactions with Waver Velvet.

Similar to Doflamingo, Iskandar is among the most charismatic characters in Fate. His charisma even earned the respect of Archer Gilgamesh, one of the most selfish and malevolent versions of Gilgamesh in the anime. Iskandar's influence on Waver was so profound that meeting Iskandar became one of Waver's goals throughout The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II.

3) Aizen (Bleach)

Aizen as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sosuke Aizen is a polite, soft-spoken intellectual who often addresses his subordinates by their given names. Rarely showing alarm or distress, he meticulously plans situations well in advance. When confronted, Aizen remains casual and uncaring, engaging in small talk that often infuriates his opponents. His true objective was to overthrow the king of Soul Society, aspiring to "stand on the heavens" and end the vacancy on the world's throne.

Similar to Doflamingo, Aizen's main gimmick is his charisma and being steps ahead in planning. This, combined with his natural charisma, has made him a fan favorite and one of the best anime villains, alongside Doflamingo.

4) Captain Erwin Smith (Attack on Titan)

Erwin was a multifaceted character, marked by his seriousness and strategic foresight. Although he trusted his men, he was the first to detect a spy within the Survey Corps and developed a method to discern which soldiers could be entrusted with critical information.

Erwin's eloquence as a speaker allowed him to influence many, persuading the military tribunal in Eren's case and guiding trainees in their recruitment decisions. Similar to Doflamingo, Erwin is counted among the most charismatic anime characters. His subtle, manipulative charisma was so powerful that he convinced an entire regiment to march to their demise.

5) Chrollo Lucilfer (Hunter x Hunter)

Charismatic anime characters: Chrollo Lucilfer (Image via Studio MADHOUSE)

Similar to Doflamingo, Chrollo Lucilfer is one of the most popular characters introduced in the early Shonen series. As the leader of the Phantom Troupe, a group of thieves operating under the belief that each member is replaceable, Chrollo's charisma defied this principle.

Despite his expectation that his team would abandon him if compromised, his capture caused internal conflict, with members willing to risk everything to save him. Chrollo's rivalry with Hisoka and his all-knowing nature have cemented him as one of the most charismatic anime characters.

6) Tengen Uzui (Demon Slayer)

Tengen Uzui exudes eccentricity and flamboyance, always striving for a spectacle and declaring himself the deity of flashiness and festivities. He delights in the extravagant, even expressing excitement at the thought of Tanjiro Kamado's blood vessels bursting.

Despite controversy upon his debut, Tengen remained confident, focused, and charismatic, with the strength to support his claims. He stands as one of the most charismatic anime characters for his flashy and flamboyant nature

7) Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

Lelouch embodies intelligence, marked by his composed demeanor, sophistication, and arrogance inherited from his aristocratic background. While at school, he maintains a facade of sociability, likability, and ease, concealing his true essence. As Zero, his genuine self surfaces, fueled by his unwavering commitment to justice.

Lelouch's charisma and capability alone were able to garner him the support of numerous powerful figures. Currently, Lelouch is counted as one of the greatest villains and one of the most charismatic anime characters ever introduced in the series

8) Griffith (Berserk)

Griffith embodies the pinnacle of ambition in leadership, a self-made individual who ascended to fame through his remarkable prowess on the battlefield and captivating presence. He magnetizes countless individuals, drawing highly skilled and intelligent warriors into his Band of the Falcon.

Griffith's charisma is what helped him gain his supporters even after becoming one of God's Hands. Even before ascending to this position, Griffith was able to amass a huge group to support himself in the form of the Band of the Falcon, who were willing to aid him in anything.

Although Griffith's character is far more controversial than Doflamingo's, he still stands as one of the most charismatic anime characters ever introduced in the medium.

9) Dio Brando (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Dio Brando as shown in the anime (Image via David Productions)

Many are drawn to Dio by his power, mystery, and an unparalleled level of narcissism that exerts a magnetic pull. Like gravity, he attracts followers who obey his every command with unwavering zeal.

Even in death, some continue to carry his will and ambitions. Dio's charismatic presence, coupled with his sense of superiority, ensures his status as one of the most popular and relevant charismatic anime characters.

10) Gilgamesh (Fate: Zero)

Charismatic anime characters: Gilgamesh (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Gilgamesh placed himself above his nation and its people, devoid of any curiosity or desire for conquest, likely due to an excess from the outset. His extreme arrogance and selfishness led him to believe himself the sole potentate and eternal king of the world, a conviction that persisted even many millennia after his death.

Gilgamesh's strength, determination, and charisma alone have solidified him as one of the most memorable characters introduced in the Fate: Zero series and he has become one of the most recurring characters in the Fate series.

Final Thoughts

These charismatic anime characters like Doflamingo and characters like him have been immortalized due to their intricately detailed stories, motivations, and personality traits. Charisma and their flamboyant nature have been one of the biggest contributors to the relevancy and popularity of a character which has recently been prevalent with examples like Gojo and Sukuna.

