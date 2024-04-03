10 most underrated anime transformations, ranked

Underrated anime transformations have been a staple topic of discussion in the anime fandom for a long time. Numerous anime transformations, including the Super Saiyan, Dangai Ichigo, as well as Luffy's Gear 5, have become the subject of some of the most heated debates in the last few decades.

However, despite fans' hype for these pivotal moments in their favorite series, many transformations, including the likes of Sasuke's cursed mark level 2 and Monster Aizen, have been sidelined. This is often due to their underutilization and the introduction of stronger fan-favorite transformations that overshadow them.

Yet, most of the overlooked transformations have huge plot implications. For instance Super Saiyan 2 was used as an indicator of Gohan's latent potential, but it was eventually overlooked due to Gohan's Ultimate form. Taking into account the symbolism and appreciation generated among fans for these transformations, it is possible to rank how underrated some of them are.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Fairy Tail, One Punch Man, and the Bleach series.

Cursed stage 2, Monster Aizen, Kaioken, and 7 other underrated anime transformations, ranked

10) Sasuke Cursed Stage 2

10th among most underrated anime transformations: Cursed Mark level 2 (Image via Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha acquiring the cursed mark was one of the main driving factors of the Naruto story. Although the cursed mark had a significant impact on the story and was one of the most fascinating aspects, Sasuke's second stage of the cursed mark, which gave him odd arm-like wings, still remains one of the most underappreciated (sometimes hated) designs of the Naruto series.

Many fans regard that form as hastily put together, especially since the cursed mark forms are supposed to reflect the user in some form or another. Sasuke's cursed mark level 2 does not align with that concept and stands out as one of the oddest designs in the series.

Currently, the cursed mark has gained quite a bit of relevance among fan theories due to its similarity to the Karma Seal. However, other than that, Sasuke's cursed mark level 2 still remains one of the most underrated anime transformations, although it is one of his most fascinating forms.

9) Monster Aizen

9th among most underrated anime transformations: Monster Aizen (Image via Pierrot)

Monster Aizen was the final form revealed after his Hogyoku fusion. Although this form was eventually defeated and sealed due to the combined efforts of Urahara and Dangai Ichigo, it still signified Aizen's power, which had risen above anything in the realm of Shinigami.

However, this transformation is hugely hated by many people due to its design, and some fans also see it as a desperate attempt by Hogyoku to overcome Ichigo. Overall, the fanbase's hatred for this form and dismissal of its symbolism make it one of the most underrated anime transformations.

8) Kaioken

Kaio-ken is a technique invented by King Kai. It multiplies the user's ki for a "heartbeat" and turns their aura crimson, amplifying their power and speed to overcome previously strong foes at the cost of extreme bodily recoil.

This technique was used extensively during the early parts of the Dragon Ball series and genuinely has a lot of applications, mainly focusing on increasing the power of Goku's already strong transformations. Although this technique has the potential to enhance even Ultra Instinct, it has been rather underutilized and underappreciated by fans, making it one of Goku's most underrated anime transformations.

7) Mob's 100% form

7th among most underrated anime transformations: Mob's 100% form (Image via Bones)

Shigeo's Meter measures the amount of Psychic Powers being released rather than his Emotion or Heartbeat Rate. The percentage meter also indicates the rate at which Psychic Energy is quickly released, either at an alarming or steady rate.

Although the entire narrative of the story pits Mob's fully unleashed "???" form against his enemies, the ??? form mainly results in Mob losing any semblance of his own personality.

On the other hand, the 100% form remains akin to Mob's actual full potential, with him preserving his own ego during this phase. However, this form was eventually overlooked due to the increasing focus on his fully unleashed form, making the 100% phase a really underrated anime transformation.

6) Lord Boros' unleashed form

6th among most underrated anime transformations: Unleased Lord Boros (Image via MADHOUSE)

The leader of the Dark Matter Thieves, a group of alien invaders responsible for the destruction of A-City, was Boros. Like Saitama, Boros faced a self-imposed existential crisis, having become so powerful that no battle thrilled him. Although Lord Boros' unleashed form had the raw firepower to break the earth itself, he was swiftly defeated by Saitama.

Despite the power scaling in One Punch Man being rather extreme, Boros' early placement in the story just makes it so that he is forgotten. Above all, Boros' entire character was forgotten, even though Boros himself still remains one of the strongest threats in One Punch Man, even after the overall power scales have increased. All of this makes Lord Boros' unleashed form a really underrated anime transformation.

5) Dragon Force Natsu

5th among most underrated anime transformations: Natsu's Dragon Force (Image via A1-Pictures)

Dragon Force is the final, most powerful state a Dragon Slayer can attain, granting them power comparable to that which a real Dragon possesses - the power to utterly destroy everything.

When Dragon Slayers enter Dragon Force, they undergo a temporary Dragonization process, effectively turning them into humanoid Dragons, ascribing to them reptilian scales and traits such as elongated and sharp canines and scale-like patterns on their skin.

Dragon Force was more or less used as a deus ex machina throughout the Fairy Tail story, but it was later overshadowed by the storyline of Natsu's origins and the overall presence of Acnologia as the final antagonist. Although Dragon Force is somewhat gaining new relevance in the Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest manga, it is one of the most underrated anime transformations.

4) Vigilante Midoriya

The Dark Hero Arc mainly focused on the collapse of the hero society, which was also adapted from Izuku's Vigilante arc. Izuku's Vigilante arc, where he took down hordes of villains without rest in a collapsing society, ended up becoming one of the most iconic moments in the entire series.

Although Izuku's vigilante phase only lasted for a few chapters, some fans still regard Deku's Vigilante arc as one of the most competent versions of Izuku. However, a major part of the My Hero Academia fanbase dismisses this version of Izuku as a poor and somewhat bad attempt at imitating a morally grey hero.

Despite this, the transformation is still regarded by many as one of the most underutilized versions of Izuku, making it one of the most underrated anime transformations in recent anime.

3) Sage Mode Naruto

Naruto first debuted his Sage Mode against Pain, after the latter had destroyed the entirety of Konoha. Although Naruto acquiring Sage Mode was akin to a homage to his late teacher Jiraiya, it eventually ended up being overshadowed by Six Path Sage Mode, gifted to him by Hagoromo, and the Tailed Beast Mode, which was due to Kurama.

Overall, Sage Mode ended up being forgotten due to the increasing power levels in the franchise, and it is now rarely mentioned in the series. All of this makes it one of the most underrated anime transformations, even though it is one of the most iconic transformations in Naruto.

2) Luffy's Gear 2

Luffy's Gear 2 was one of his strongest forms, which borrowed the concept of Luffy pumping more blood throughout his body to strengthen it. This seemingly grounded form also made use of Luffy's rubber body, allowing him to endure the stress it placed on him.

However, this form was later forgotten and rarely used in the latter parts of the story. It was overshadowed by haki and advanced haki, along with Gear 4 and Gear 5, even though both of those forms have significant drawbacks.

Overall, Luffy's Gear 2 remains one of the very underrated anime transformations, especially since many fans believe that Luffy using Gear 2 along with his experience and haki should've been more of a character development for him rather than him using Gear 5 at every opportunity.

1) Super Saiyan 2

Super Saiyan 2 first made its actual debut during the Cell Saga and was one of the most hyped moments during that arc. Although this form was the main plot device used to showcase Gohan's huge potential, it was essentially overshadowed in the very next arcs, due to Gohan's mystic form along with Super Saiyan 3.

Super Saiyan 2 fell in popularity and relevance to the point that the regular Super Saiyan is now more frequently mentioned in all of Dragon Ball media. Overall, its underutilized potential and lack of appreciation make it one of the most underrated anime transformations.

Although the numerous entries on this list have been rather underappreciated and, sometimes, even hated, assessing their benefits and unique designs proves how all of them have found their own niche fanbase to celebrate them. Almost all of the series mentioned in the list are still ongoing, so it is still possible that these underrated anime transformations get more focus.