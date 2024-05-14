Sosuke Aizen from Bleach features in Demon Slayer season 4 in a way nobody expected

Demon Slayer season 4 is in full swing with the first episode setting the tone showing fans what they can expect in the upcoming episodes. There were plenty of elements for fans to pick apart and discuss. The majority of fans discussed the anime-original scene involving Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro. However, there were plenty who focused on a scene involving Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s crow and Tamayo.

This scene featured a conversation between the two, and the demon was shocked to her bones. This was because the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps was inviting a demon to the heart of an organization filled with people who swore to destroy every single demon in existence.

However, the reason for fans’ excitement wasn’t the conversation. Fans were shocked to know that Aizen from Bleach seemed to have made his way into this series. Aizen’s voice actor, Sho Hayami, was voicing the crow in Demon Slayer season 4.

Why were fans shocked to see Aizen from Bleach in Demon Slayer season 4?

Sosuke Aizen is a character who has contributed quite a lot to the Bleach series’ plot. He is quite devious and has spent years planning and plotting for his own gain, making him one of the most beloved antagonists in all of anime. Hearing the same voice actor playing the role of Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s crow caught people off guard.

Fans also mixed the two lores, stating that the entire plot of Demon Slayer was Aizen’s plan all along. This was the fanbase’s hilarious reaction to hearing Aizen’s voice in the crow.

They also pointed out that Aizen was always in the shadows during the formative parts of the Bleach series. No one thought that he would become an antagonist, and this made him one of the most iconic characters.

Therefore, hearing the same voice in an equally popular shonen anime series played a role in fans’ emphatic reaction to the video clip.

How did fans react to the involvement of Aizen from Bleach in Demon Slayer season 4?

"lol is it really the same VA?", said one fan

"yes it is lol", said another

"It was so nice to hear his voice when vtoe was talking it literally suits him", said one netizen

From these reactions, it's clear that fans were shocked to know that Aizen from Bleach was involved in the fourth season of Demon Slayer. That being said, they were pleasantly surprised to see one of their favorite antagonists in a different anime title.

Many said that his voice was perfect for Kagaya Ubuyashiki's crow, who doesn't have any annoying characteristics. Since the crow belongs to the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, it has a serious tone with no annoying quirks.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki's crow is voiced by the same actor who played Aizen from Bleach (Image via Ufotable)

"So Demon slayer was a part of Aizen's plan?", said one fan

"No matter who character he do. It was all Aizen plan", said another

"In reality, the entire storyline was all according to this crow's plan.", said one netizen

One of the most striking features of Sosuke Aizen is his ability to patiently wait and influence the plot in the shadows. Aizen was responsible for Ichigo's Hollow abilities among various other things. He was an insignificant character during the earlier parts of the series.

However, as the series progressed, he was revealed to be the one who had a direct influence on the plot. Similarly, fans have reason to believe that this crow planned out the entire plot of the Demon Slayer. Obviously, this is not the case and fans were just finding a way to make a hilarious reference to the Bleach series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

