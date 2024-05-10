10 self-obsessed anime characters who go beyond narcissism

Self-obsessed anime characters spare no effort in achieving their goals, showing no empathy for others. While many anime heroes embody noble ideals, inspiring fans to emulate them, these narcissists are blind to the broader impact of their actions.

1. Vegeta from Dragon Ball

Vegeta, the Prince of all Saiyans, stands tall as a prime example of self-obsession. With his unrivaled strength among Saiyans and his royal lineage, it's no wonder he sees himself as superior to most others. This mix of power and prestige fuels an immense amount of pride and arrogance in this character, who transitions from villain to hero throughout the series. Despite his evolution, his pride remains steadfast.

Vegeta's royal Saiyan background contributes to his sense of superiority. While he eventually switches sides to join the heroes, his arrogant demeanor persists. He often overestimates his strength, leading him to confront enemies far surpassing him. This tendency to overreach, shared by fellow Saiyan Goku, prompts speculation among fans that a powerful ego might be a common trait among their kind.

2.Asuka Langley Soryu from Evangelion

Asuka is a standout character in the anime community, often regarded as narcissistic by fans. She exudes pride in both her appearance and her piloting prowess, displaying an unwavering stubbornness that permeates her personality. Her assertiveness often takes on an aggressive edge, particularly when confronted with her maturity or competence challenges.

However, Asuka's narcissism serves as a protective facade, concealing her underlying vulnerabilities making him one of the self-obsessed anime characters. Despite her outward confidence, viewers glimpse her inner turmoil and fragility through her dreams, revealing a woman who struggles beneath the surface bravado.

3. Light Yagami from Death Note

Light Yagami, once a gifted young man, undergoes a dramatic transformation in Death Note, evolving from an idealist to a villain consumed by arrogance. Encountering the Death Note he gains the power to dictate life and death, fueling his narcissism and God complex.

His journey illustrates the dangers of unchecked power and ego, as he becomes convinced of his right to judge the world. Despite varying levels of sympathy across versions, his downfall reflects his inability to comprehend failure making him one of the self-obsessed anime characters. From a bright student to a self-absorbed mass murderer, Light's character arc is a gripping portrayal of hubris and its consequences.

4. Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Dio Brando, known as DIO in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, emerges as a fan favorite for his captivating portrayal as a ruthless and self-obsessed antagonist. As one of anime's most iconic villains, Dio's villainy spans three seasons, marked by despicable acts including incinerating a dog and poisoning his foes.

Driven by an insatiable thirst for power, Dio's ambitions know no bounds as he seeks world domination. His character epitomizes narcissism and villainy, leaving an enduring impact on the series and its audience. Dio Brando stands as a compelling example of one of the self-obsessed anime characters whose actions resonate throughout the anime world.

5.Haruhi Suzumiya from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Haruhi Suzumiya, from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, epitomizes self-obsession in anime. Her narcissism reaches extreme heights as she deems ordinary humans unworthy of her time, instead seeking encounters with aliens, time-travelers, and espers. Forming the S.O.S. Brigade for her amusement, Haruhi lacks empathy and personal boundaries, often harassing her friend Mikuru without remorse.

Criticized for her self-centeredness, the show implies that the universe revolves around Haruhi's whims. Despite her flaws, fans are drawn to her, partly due to her exceptional abilities in athletics and academics, and her unwitting ability to reshape reality. Haruhi's egotism, though grating, is grounded in her unique background, making her a complex and compelling character in the anime world.

6. Saint Charlos from One Piece

In One Piece's memorable Sabaody Archipelago arc, Saint Charles emerges as a stark example of self-obsession and cruelty among the Celestial Dragons. Despite Hatchan's pleas, Charlos shows no sympathy towards fishermen, exemplifying his callous disregard for others. His heinous act of shooting Hatchan prompts Luffy to deliver an iconic punch, demonstrating the depths of Charlo's villainy.

Furthermore, his intent to use Hatchan's friend Camie as piranha bait reveals his utter lack of empathy making him one of the self-obsessed anime characters. Charlos's despicable behavior highlights the self-centeredness and brutality prevalent among the Celestial Dragons, leaving viewers appalled by his actions and rooting for justice to prevail against such arrogance.

7.Haruko Haruharu from FLCL

In FLCL, the vibrant and enigmatic character Haruko Haruharu captivates viewers with her dynamic personality. She oscillates between being suggestive and persuasively selfish, making her one of the series' most intriguing figures. As the morally ambiguous deuteragonist, Haruko remains elusive and unpredictable, driven solely by her self-centered agenda making her one of the self-obsessed anime characters.

Unfazed by morality, she employs manipulation and deception to achieve her goals, seamlessly shifting personas to suit her needs. While her selfishness and recklessness make her challenging to deal with, they also make her an endlessly entertaining heroine. Even when Naota develops feelings for her, Haruko's true intentions remain focused on her objectives, showcasing her relentless pursuit of self-interest throughout FLCL's compelling narrative showcasing as one of the self-obsessed anime characters.

8. Gilgamesh from Fate/Zero

In Fate/Zero, Gilgamesh reigns as the mighty and arrogant King of Heroes, boasting unparalleled power as a half-god, half-human being. Despite his historical inspiration, Gilgamesh's rule is depicted as despotic and oppressive. Throughout the anime, his narcissistic and tyrannical persona is evident, showcasing his ruthless dominance.

As a Servant in the Fate series, Gilgamesh commands immense power, capable of extraordinary feats in combat, fueled by his divine lineage. His pride knows no bounds, standing as one of the self-obsessed anime characters. Notably, his colossal ego even shields him from corruption by All the World's Evil, a testament to his unparalleled narcissism and strength of will.

9. Naoka Ueno from A Silent Voice

Naoka Ueno's character in A Silent Voice epitomizes cruelty. As a bully who refuses to acknowledge her harassment, her actions towards Shoko Nishimiya reveal her selfish and hurtful nature. In the manga, Naoka goes as far as physically assaulting Shoko after a suicide attempt. She blames Shoko for the consequences of her actions, including Shoya's isolation, and dismisses Shoko's accommodation requests as attention-seeking.

Naoka's refusal to take responsibility and her tendency to make baseless accusations highlight her self-centeredness making her one of the self-obsessed anime characters.

10. Griffith from Berserk

Griffith's self-obsession in Berserk is all-consuming. His burning ambition to create his kingdom, his "kingdom of dreams," blinds him to the humanity of those around him. He manipulates effortlessly, seeing others merely as tools to fulfill his desires. Griffith believes he's destined for greatness, justifying any action, no matter how morally wrong, if it serves his goals making him one of the self-obsessed anime characters.

Even his closest allies, the Band of the Hawk, are expendable in his quest for power. Empathy and compassion hold no place in Griffith's world; only the relentless pursuit of his aspirations matters, regardless of the consequences for others, justifying why is he one of the self-obsessed anime characters.

Conclusion:

In anime, some characters are like Narcissus from Greek stories, obsessed with themselves. Like Gilgamesh, Vegeta, and Light Yagami, they're all about themselves. But unlike Narcissus, their ego can help or hurt them. Bad guys like Gilgamesh, one of the self-obsessed anime characters get defeated because they're so full of themselves. Good guys like Vegeta might start selfish but learn to be better. Sometimes, being self-obsessed is just part of their personality, not a big problem.

