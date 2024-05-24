Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo return may be lacking a key technique for defeating Sukuna

Thursday, May 23, 2024 saw the spoilers for the upcoming installment in author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series be unofficially leaked. Fans were particularly excited for these chapter 261 spoilers as the previous official release seemingly set up the return of Satoru Gojo in its final panels.

Excitingly, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers did elaborate on this setup, confirming that Gojo’s body had returned but this time piloted by the brain and soul of Yuta Okkotsu. That was due to Yuta copying Kenjaku’s Cursed Technique via Rika after killing him, which gave him the opportunity to swap into Gojo’s body once his own was confirmed to be dying.

Many fans are likewise understandably theorizing that Yuta, in Gojo’s body, will be the one to finally defeat and kill Sukuna. One of the biggest reasons why so many fans agree with this logic is that Gojo essentially already gave Yuta the roadmap of how to defeat Sukuna with the Limitless and the Six Eyes.

However, there’s a key part of that roadmap which Yuta may be missing and unable to get back considering how Gojo first awakened it himself.

Yuta may not be the savior Jujutsu Kaisen makes him out to be if he can’t use the Hollow Purple

As seen just before Gojo’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen, the Hollow Purple technique is essentially the only Cursed Technique within Gojo’s arsenal which can truly put Sukuna down. That was also demonstrated at the start of their fight, when Gojo fired off a 200% Hollow Purple from Shibuya and hit Sukuna with it by surprise in Shinjuku.

Given that, it’s clear that the Hollow Purple was a key part in Gojo getting as close as he did to defeating Sukuna, even having the King of Curses on death’s door at one point.

In other words, the Hollow Purple seems to be an all but necessary technique for putting Sukuna down, and is meant to be used in combination with Gojo’s other techniques rather than being substituted by them.

Jujutsu Kaisen has also shown that siply being in the Gojo clan and wielding the Limitless and Six Eyes in combination isn’t enough to use Purple, or the Red Cursed Technique Reversal it’s based on.

Likewise, Gojo had to undergo a near-death experience in his own body to fully understand Red and how to mix it with the Blue Cursed Technique to make the Hollow Purple.

However, Yuta doesn’t have the luxury of education by near-death experience, with his current form already being on a timeclock and Sukuna unlikely to let him live to toy with. If Yuta is unable to use the Hollow Purple immediately upon entering Gojo’s body, it’s possible that his efforts could be in vain without a way to put Sukuna down.

Nevertheless, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers do make it clear that Yuta intends to rely on Gojo’s Unlimited Void Domain Expansion to engage in a clash of domains with Sukuna.

That, in turn, will hopefully force Sukuna to essentially kill himself from the inside out via abusing his brain. However, it should be noted that Gojo also did the same, and was eventually forced to rely on the Hollow Purple regardless.

Thus, it can be determined that both the Hollow Purple and the rest of Gojo’s repertoire must be used in combination for any hope of defeating Sukuna. This is especially true considering Sukuna is also aware of the roadmap Yuta will be following, having helped create it himself.

While it remains to be seen what Yuta’s next moves are, his relying on the Unlimited Void Domain Expansion from the start is not necessarily a good sign.

