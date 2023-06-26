Black Clover: 7 Reasons that make Yami Sukehiro so formidable 

Yami Sukehiro is among those characters who may come across as boorish, brutal, obnoxious, and insensitive at first glance. Yet, upon getting to know him better, one could easily say that under the mean personality lies an observant and skillful captain who always has the back of his crew members.

The user of Dark Magic is one of the most powerful people that the Clover kingdom has at its beck and call. Though many of his peers don't appreciate his manners, there is not a single captain who doesn't understand his strength. In his fight against the leader of the third eye, Licht even admitted that he was the only person other than the wizard king himself to have ever wounded him.

Seven reasons that make Yami so formidable

1) Proficient user of Ki

Yami comes from the land of the sun where people use something called "ki." Ki can be understood as having the ability to sense life’s energy. This includes the ability to sense other’s movements. As mastery over the technique increases, people can even sense the ki from non-organic things like rivers, lava, boulders, etc.

Yami, a very skilled user of this technique, can easily evade the majority of the offensive spells that are being cast on him. In his fight against Licht, the leader of The Eye of the Midnight Sun, he was able to easily evade many of his Light darts even without looking at them.

2) Arcane Magic User

In the Black Clover world, certain people have unique magic. Wielders of this kind of magic have greater chances of defeating a devil than others. Only a handful of people are known to have this ability, which includes Wizard King Julius Novachrono, wielder of time magic.

Asta, who is the wielder of antimagic, Nero, who is the user of sealing magic, and even the Queen of the Heart Kingdom, don't have such powers. During the fight against the devil Zagred, who orchestrated the whole massacre of the Elfs, Yami's dark magic was the only magic other than Asta's antimagic that had any effect on the devil.

3) Mana Zone user

The ability to control all the mana in your environment at your discretion is called a mana zone. It can be used offensively as well as defensively. Yami learned this technique from Meroleona Vermilion before the decisive battle against the Spade Kingdom. However, unlike Mereleona, Yami didn't have to bask in the natural environment for years to get a good understanding of this technique.

This ability enables a user to maneuver in mid-air and increases the strength and range of the spells that have been cast. The dimension slash equinox that he used against Zagred could truly attest to this.

4) A true assessor of hidden potential

Yami was not originally from the land of Clover but was washed up at its shore because of an accident during his fishing trip. Belonging to another land and looking and speaking a different language than the resident of the Clover kingdom, he was ostracized for a big part of his adolescent years.

During the magic knight's selection exam, every magic knight captain was looking for the best candidates whose prowess was visually apparent. Asta, a magicless boy who was not able to showcase any powers, was a failure in every other captain's eyes, but Yami was different. He welcomed him to his own team, gave him a place where he could belong, and taught him both swordsmanship and the ability to sense Ki.

5) Razor-sharp instinct

Yami Sukehiro is one of those characters in the Black Clover world who listens to his primal instincts more than paying heed to logic. The first time he fought against the leader of the terrorist group, The Eye of The Midnight Sun, something about the guy irked him. Yami later confirmed with the person whom he thought was disguising himself during the battle and confronted him directly about his hunch.

Eventually, it was confirmed that an elven spirit was residing in the body of William Vangence, the captain of the Golden Dawn. William, being unable to choose between the two most important people in his life, unfortunately became the perpetrator of the plan to destroy the very kingdom that he had sworn to protect.

6) Dark Magic user

Yami is the only person in Black Clover who has the ability to use dark magic. During his younger days, the citizens of the Clover Kingdom used to fear this dark and unknown power, and even attacked Yami many times because of their own delusions.

Dark magic is quite special and unlike any other type of magic fans have seen so far in the Black Clover world. It can draw in enemy attacks and absorb them, and it can freeze an enemy's movements and make him totally static, providing Yami a clean swing at the enemy. It can also negate the effects of any type of magic within its periphery.

That means that apart from Asta, he is the only other known character to have this power. Also, since learning mana zones, the potency of his spells has increased many times. His Dark magic-dark clock-dimension slash can now slice anything from anywhere, even the things that are not within his visible range.

7) Ability to surpass his limits

The captain of the Black Bulls is one of those characters who do not believe in the limitations of power. On the contrary, in his view, every death match brings an opportunity—either you grab that opportunity and become a better version of yourself or you perish. For the captain, it's either one or the other.

He has proved this very point a number of times. For instance, in his fight against one of the members of the third eye, Yami was enclosed in a barrier and was forced to watch the onslaughter of his own squad. However, just as hope was dying in the hearts of the black bulls squad, their captain reached the arena with a newly found spell and sliced Vetto in two.

This concludes the list of reasons that make the Black Bulls captain so formidable. What other qualities do you think should have made the list and why?

