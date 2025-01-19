SK8 the Infinity OVA unveils new trailer ahead of its early premiere in Janaury 2025

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, the official staff unveiled a new promotional video for SK8 the Infinity, an original video animation, serving as a spin-off to the main series. The PV is an extended version of the previous trailer, showcasing the main characters in a different setting.

Notably, the OVA is set for an early, limited-time screening in Japan on January 24, 2025. Following that, the OVA's Blu-ray Disc version will be released on March 19, 2025. More information about SK8 the Infinity OVA will be revealed sooner rather than later.

SK8 the Infinity OVA's new trailer showcases Kaoru, Kojiro, Reki, Langa, and other characters

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, Aniplex streamed a new promotional trailer for the SK8 the Infinity OVA, titled SK8 the Infinity Extra Part. According to the short clip, the original video animation will be screened early on Friday, January 24, 2025, in Japan, prior to its Blu-ray Disc release on March 19, 2025.

The short clip, which serves as an extension of the "full trailer" released in November 2024, showcases Kaoru Sakurayashiki aka Cherry Blossom, and Kojiro Nanjo aka Joe spending their high school life in discontent. However, they find a passion for skating.

Besides them, the PV features Koyomi, Langa, Saneya, Reki, Kikuchi, and other important characters who will appear in the OVA. With the ending theme, SKATER'S QUEST by Reki and Langa playing in the background, the latest trailer exudes the youthful vibrancy from the main series and rightly portrays the characters.

Kaoru and Kojiro in the PV (Image via BONES)

According to the latest information, SK8 the Infinity OVA has a runtime of 25 minutes. However, the early theatrical screening will include a special first-season compilation slip and a cast video to amp the runtime to an hour.

Moreover, the OVA is comprised of four episodes, namely Ame to Neko Conbini Ice Soda Aji (Rain and Cat Convenience Store Ice Cream Soda), Maji de Maji ni Nareru Koto (To be Truly Serious), Morning Routine, and Ganbare Hiromi-chan! (Good Luck, Hiromi-chan!).

Reki and Langa in the PV (Image via BONES)

The main staff members from the original series reprise their roles in SK8 the Infinity OVA. In other words, Hiroko Utsumi returns to direct the OVA at Studio BONES, with Ichigo Okouchi handling the series scripts. Besides them, the OVA credits Michinori Chiba as the character designer and Ryo Takahashi in the music.

Additionally, the OVA features the returning cast members, with Tasuku Hanataka as Reki, Chiaki Kobayashi as Langa, Hikari Midorikawa as Kaoru, Yasunori Matsumoto as Kojiro, Kensho Ono as Tadashi, Kenta Miyake as Shadow, Takuma Nagatsuka as Miya, and Takehito Koyasu as Ainosuke.

About the original series

The main series premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi in January 2021 and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streams the anime. Notably, a second season has already been green-lit for production. The narrative for the original anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student incredibly passionate about skateboarding.

However, he gets caught up in "S," an underground skateboard race game at an abandoned mine with no fixed rules. Reki's passion for skateboarding further ignites when he meets Langa, who returns to Japan from Canada. Langa's exceptional skateboarding impresses Reki, and they end up competing in the "S" races.

