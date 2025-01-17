Disney's Twisted-Wonderland anime confirms returning cast members from game

Friday, January 17, 2025 saw Disney+ Japan reveal the main cast members for the Twisted-Wonderland anime, officially titled the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation Project. In turn, it was also confirmed that the first season’s main cast members would be returning and reprising their roles from the franchise’s original smartphone game.

Additionally, Disney+ also revealed a still from the opening scene of the anime, which sadly doesn’t feature any characters or seem to highlight the anime’s larger setting. As of this article’s writing, the Twisted-Wonderland anime has yet to share a promotional video or trailer, but has at least confirmed its October 2025 release window.

Twisted-Wonderland anime features returning cast from game for first season, likely to be same for others

Specifically, the Twisted-Wonderland anime will feature a returning cast from the main smartphone game for its first season, titled the “Episode of Heartslabyul.” This includes Natsuki Hanae as Riddle Rosehearts, Seiichiro Yamashita as Ace Trappola, Chiaki Kobayashi as Deuce Spade, Ryota Suzuki as Trey Clover, Tatsuyuki Kobayashi as Cater Diamond, Mitsuru Miyamoto as Dire Crowley, and Noriaki Sugiyama as Grim.

The still released alongside this announcement from the anime is most notably framed as a stage play, with red curtains with gold detailings lining every side of the shot but the bottom. Framed within this outline of curtains is a foggy, purple room with a spotlight highlighting a fountain on the ground in the center. Above the fountain is seen a mirror, which appears to highlight a flame burning within it.

The original game is scheduled for a presentation at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 3:35 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime will also hold a stage presentation on the same day at 6:30 PM JST. The series will run for three seasons after debuting in October 2025, with each season adapting one of the original game’s manga adaptation titles. The next two seasons will respectively be titled Episode of Savanaclaw and Episode of Octavinelle.

Takahiro Natori serves as the chief director and series script supervisor for the Twisted-Wonderland anime, with Shin Katagai directing the series at Yumeta Company and Graphinica studios. Yoichi Kato is credited as the anime’s main writer, with Hanaka Nakano and Akane Sato designing the anime’s characters Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso helped construct the original game’s main concept, scenario, and character designs.

The original game centers around characters inspired by villains from various Disney films, described as a “villains academy adventure game.” The smartphone game features rhythm game elements and battles, and was first launched in Japan in March 2020. The game was later released with an official English localization in January 2022 for the United States and Canada. No other regions have received official, localized releases as of this article’s writing.

