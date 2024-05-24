The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime announces release date, theme songs, and more with new trailer

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime is slated to premiere on July 1, 2024. The anime's official staff released a new promotional video on Friday, May 24, 2024, to confirm this. Along with this information, the names of the additional cast members and the details regarding the series' theme songs have been revealed.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible, or The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime in short serves as an adaptation of the original light novel series, written by Kiraku Kishima and illustrated by Tea.

Aside from the anime, the light novel has also inspired a manga adaptation with Ogino's illustrations. Yumeta Company is in charge of the anime's production.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime premieres on July 1, 2024

On Friday, May 24, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime streamed a new promotional video to announce that the series will premiere on July 1, 2024. The broadcast details have also been disclosed alongside this news.

According to the announcement, The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime will air its episodes every Monday at 26:00 JST, starting July 1, 2024 (effectively, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, 2 AM JST) on TV Tokyo.

Besides TV Tokyo, Japanese fans can watch the anime on MBS starting Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 26:30 JST (effectively, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 2:30 AM JST), and BS TV Tokyo starting July 5, 2024, at 24:30 JST (Saturday, July 6, 2024, 12:30 AM JST).

Rick, as seen in the trailer (Image via Yumeta Company)

Notably, the latest trailer highlights the release dates and times for The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime. Besides that, the PV features the protagonist, Rick Gladiator, who struggles to achieve his dream of becoming a skilled adventurer in his thirties. Other than Rick, the trailer features the new cast members as well.

According to the anime's official site, Ryuuho Nagaoka has joined the voice cast as Linux Laulot, while Katsuyuki Konishi plays Kelvin Urwolf's role. These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members for The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime, who are here as follows:

Takuya Sato as Rick Gladiator

Kenta Miyake as Broughston Ashorc

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mizett Eldwarf

Saori Oonishi as Reanette Elfelt

Shino Shimoji as Angelica Diarmuit

Misaki Kuno as Alicerette Draqul

Shinnosuke Tokudome as Freed Diarmuit

Ryohei Kimura as Raster Diarmuit

Aside from the release date and additional cast, the anime's official site has also disclosed details regarding the theme songs.

Ashida Kushida performs the anime's opening theme song, Arano ni Sake yo Bokensha-tachi, which means Bloom in the Wasteland O Adventurers in English. Chiai Fujikawa sings the ending theme, Sagashimono (Look for Something).

Staff and additional details

Rick, as seen resolute in the anime (Image via Yumeta Company)

Shin Katagai directs the series at the Yumeta Company, with Mari Eguchi as the character designer. Kasumi Tsuchida has joined the staff as the series composer, while Tomokata Ohsumi is listed as the music composer. Toshiki Kameyama contributes to the anime as the sound director.

Based on the light novel, The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime follows the story of Rick Gladiator, a warrior in his thirties, who wants to become an adventurer. The action-comedy anime showcases his incredible growth as an adventurer, as the Orichalum Fist masters train him.

