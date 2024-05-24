Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is all set to premiere on July 7, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle via the main visual on Friday, May 24, 2024. Additionally, the anime's site revealed the names of the additional cast members.

Produced by J.C. Staff Studios, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime serves as an adaptation of the original Japanese manga series, written by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. Notably, the series is a sequel to Mashima's celebrated magnum opus, Fairy Tail.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime releases on July 7, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the staff for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime unveiled the series' main visual on Friday to announce that the anime will debut on July 7, 2024. The broadcast information has also arrived, along with the release date.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime will air its episodes every Sunday at 5:30 pm JST starting July 7, 2024, on TV Tokyo and its six affiliated networks, namely TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Setouchi, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting.

The latest visual depicts the main character, Natsu, with his companions, including Happy, Erza, Lucy, Wendy, Charles and Gray. Besides them, the illustration features the water god dragon, Mercphobia, and a mysterious man.

The main visual for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Moreover, the anime's site has revealed the names of additional cast members. Yumi Uchiyama, the talented VA, will lend her voice to Kiria, a member of the Diablos guild.

Kenji Hamada also joins the voice cast alongside Yumi-san as Skullion, the skeleton dragon. Itaru Yamamoto, the renowned voice actor, also features in the voice cast as Madmole.

Comments from the respective voice actors have arrived on the anime's site, where they revealed their excitement to be part of the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest series. The Seiyuus (voice actors) have urged fans to look forward to the anime.

Natsu, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Moreover, the anime features the returning voice actors, with Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu, Aya Hirano as Lucy, Sayaka Ohara as Erza, Rie Kugiyama as Happy, Satomi Sato as Wendy, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray and Yui Horie as Charles.

Other voice actors for the series include Mugihito as Elefseria, Yoko Hikasa as Karameel, Sayumi Suzushiro as Toka and Yuichiro Umehara as Mercphobia.

A key visual for the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Shinji Ishihara, who previously directed the Fairy Tail anime, returns as the chief director for this series, with Toshinori Watanabe as the director at J.C.Staff.

Yurika Sako has joined the staff as the character designer, while Atsuhiro Tomioka supervises the series' scripts. Shoji Hata returns from the previous franchise as the sound director, while Yasuhiro Takanashi is listed as the music composer.

About the anime

Based on Hiro Mashima's manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime follows a new journey of Natsu, Happy, Erza, and other guild members, who take on the challenging 100 Years Quest.

Interestingly, no adventurer has dared to take this quest since the founding of the guild a century ago. Together with his crew, Natsu embarks on a new fantastical adventure, where he has to face several hurdles.

