On Thursday, May 23, 2024, the official YouTube channel of the Warner Bros. Japan streamed a new promotional video for the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5. The short clip reveals the additional cast members and confirms the anime's Fall 2024 premiere.

Besides that, the anime's official X account and website have revealed more details regarding the future events scheduled for the series.

Notably, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 or DanMachi Season 5, serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which ran from January 2023 to March 2023. The series itself is an adaptation of the original light novel series written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 trailer confirms the Fall 2024 debut

Warners Bros. Japan streamed a new promotional video for the upcoming Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 anime on Thursday to confirm that the title will be released in Fall 2024. The official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the series have also shared the PV with fans.

The short clip begins with Bell Cranel reading an anonymous love letter, addressed to him. According to the letter's content, someone has asked him on a date at the Goddess Festival.

Besides that, the PV teases several intriguing scenes and reveals additional cast members of the Freya Familia. It has been decided that Nobunaga Shimazaki will play the role of Hedin Selland, a white elf magic swordsman, while Ryokan Koyanagi voices Ottar.

Expand Tweet

Taku Yashro stars as Allen Fromel, while Taichi Ichikawa features in this fantasy anime as Grer, Alfrigg, Dvalinn, and Berling (Gulliver Brothers). Haruka Shiraishi has also joined the voice cast as Horn, while Taku Yashiro plays Allen Fromel's role.

Notably, Ryokan Koyanagi, Taichi Ichikawa, and Taku Yashiro have already appeared in the previous installments, while Nobunaga-san, Yusuke-san, and Haruka-san are joining the Danmachi franchise for the first time.

These voice actors for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 will join the previously announced cast members, who are here as follows:

Inori Minase as Hestia

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranell

Maaya Uchida as Liliruca Arde

Shizuka Ishigami as Syr Flover

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Welf Crozzo

Saori Hayami as Ryu Lyon

Haruka Chisuga as Sanjono Haruhime

Yoko Hikasa as Freya

Chinatsu Akasaki as Mikoto Yamato

Bell and Hestia, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Aside from the captivating trailer and additional cast, the team behind the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 announced that the anime would hold a panel at the Anime EXPO 2024 in Los Angeles, USA, which will be held from July 4-7, 2024.

The chief producer, Nobuhiro Osawa, and the English voice actors of the DanMachi franchise will grace the panel as guests. Moreover, the event will showcase new visuals related to the upcoming installment.

Staff and additional details

Bell and other important characters from the Danmachi anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 features the returning staff, with Hideki Tachibana reprising the directorial duties at J.C. Staff, with Hideki Shirane and Fujino Omori in the series composition. Shigeki Kimoto is enlisted as the character designer, while Keiji Inai is the composer.

Considering the previous installment covered the light novels up to Volume 14, the upcoming season will continue the adaptation from Volume 15. Fans can expect the sequel to focus on Bell and his comrade's new adventures.

Also read: