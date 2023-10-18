Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5: Tentative release date, plot, and more

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5, is undeniably one of the most hotly anticipated Isekai anime series, yet it remains covered in mystery without an announced release date. The anime has consistently maintained and even expanded its popularity across four successful seasons, garnering 7.4 and 7 ratings on IMDb and MyAnimeList.

This has somehow fueled the ever-growing anticipation for the next installment. Season 4 of the show ended with lots of emotional twists, leaving fans teary-eyed with a burning question of what’s next for Bell Cranel, his companions, and the fantastical dungeons they will explore. It has become a central point of longing for the devoted fanbase.

With each passing day, the excitement continues to build as fans eagerly await the unfolding of the next chapter in Bell’s enchanting adventures in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 will pick up from volume 15

Given the release patterns of the four seasons of the anime so far, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 will likely be released in the Spring of 2024. However, it’s important to note that this is merely guessing, based on the observed release schedule of the previous seasons.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 fully adapted volumes 12, 13, and 14 of Fujino Ōmori’s original light novel series. The fourth season was announced to be a split-cour with each half slated for an 11-episode run. Part 1 of season 4 covered the New Chapter: The Labyrinth Arc, comprising volumes 12 and 13 of the light novel series.

The second cour completely covered the Deep Chapter: The Calamity Arc of volume 14. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 will be picking up from the 15th volume. It will begin with a brief look back at their recent adventures and will highlight the growth and progress of characters like Bell, Ryu, and others.

About Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Yen Press licensed Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, short for Danmachi, for English release worldwide. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot of the series:

In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the monstrous underground labyrinth known as Dungeon. But while riches and renown are incentive enough for most, Bell Cranel, would-be hero extraordinaire, has bigger plans. He wants to pick up girls.

It continues:

Is it wrong to face the perils of Dungeon alone, in a single-member guild blessed by a failed goddess? Maybe. Is it wrong to dream of playing hero to hapless maidens in Dungeon? Maybe not. After one misguided adventure, Bell quickly discovers that anything can happen in the labyrinth–even chance encounters with beautiful women. The only problem? He's the one who winds up the damsel in distress!!

More details on Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 will be revealed in time, including the confirmed release date, expected additional cast members, theme song, and more. Stay tuned for more updates on the series as 2023 continues.

