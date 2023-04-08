Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 part 2 English dub announced

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is a beloved Japanese light novel series created by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda. It has developed a significant following and was even turned into an anime series that has drawn in fans from all around the world. The first part of season 4 of the anime concluded with its eleventh episode on October 1, 2022, and the second season ran from January 7 to March 18, 2023.

The announcement of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4: Part 2 (English dub) has excited fans and generated a lot of buzz. Fans who did not follow the original version of the series will now have the opportunity to experience the Disaster Arc in English.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 part 2 English dub release date, time, and more

A still from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Image via J.C. Staff)

Fans of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? are eagerly anticipating the release of the English dub for season 4 part 2. Directed by Kyle Colby Jones, this highly-anticipated release is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service HIDIVE on April 20, 2023. Viewers can catch the show every Thursday at 11:00 AM EDT or 15:00 UTC.

The full cast of the English dub has also been announced:

Bell Cranel- Bryson Baugus

Ryu Lion- Genevieve Simmons

Liliruca Arde- Hilary Haag

Welf Crozzo- Yamato Mikoto

David Wald- Margaret Lewis

Haruhime- Allison Sumrall

Aisha Belka- Joanne Bonasso

Cassandra Ilion- Alicia Beard

Daphne Lauros- Elissa Cuellar

Kashima Ouka- Hitaki Chigusa

Jack Ivy- Kara Greenberg

Bors Elder- Josh Morrison

Alise Lovell- Donna Bella Litton

Gojouno Kaguya- Alyssa Marek

Lyra- Chaney Moore

Isuka, Ryana, Neese- Star Carter

Celty Srowa- Natalie Jones

Asta Knox, Noin- Samantha Stevens

Tsubaki Collbrande- Patricia Duran

Anya Fromel- Carolyn Medrano

Chloe Rollo- Kelly Manison

Lunor Faust- Kara Greenberg

Hestia- Luci Christian

Uranus- Marty Fleck

Hephaistos- Stephanie Wittels

Fels- David Matranga

Ais Wallenstein- Shelley Calene-Black

Luvis Lilix- Camryn Nunley

Dormul Bolster- Jack Stansbury

Marie, Naaza Erisuis- Natalie Jones

Turk- Matthew David Rudd

Turk's Tools- Jack Stansbury, Kyle Colby Jones, Ryan Anthony

Adventurer Guy- Ryan Anthony

What is the series about?

A still from the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? in the fictitious city of Orario, where gods have surrendered their supernatural abilities to experience life among mortals. The city is famous for its deep, labyrinthine Dungeon, which is teeming with monsters and treasures. The gods maintain a group of adventurers and support staff known as Familia, whose primary role is to explore the Dungeon.

The story follows the journey of Bell Cranel, a young and inexperienced adventurer who idolizes Ais Wallenstein of the Loki Familia. He dreams of becoming as strong as her, following a chance encounter where she saves him from a powerful monster.

Despite Bell's love interest in Ais, he attracts the attention of other women, both goddesses and humans, including a goddess named Hestia, who takes him under her wing and helps him grow stronger and become a more skilled adventurer.

Poll : 0 votes