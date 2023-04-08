Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 part 2 English dub announced

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is a beloved Japanese light novel series created by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda. It has developed a significant following and was even turned into an anime series that has drawn in fans from all around the world. The first part of season 4 of the anime concluded with its eleventh episode on October 1, 2022, and the second season ran from January 7 to March 18, 2023.
The announcement of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4: Part 2 (English dub) has excited fans and generated a lot of buzz. Fans who did not follow the original version of the series will now have the opportunity to experience the Disaster Arc in English.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 part 2 English dub release date, time, and more
Fans of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? are eagerly anticipating the release of the English dub for season 4 part 2. Directed by Kyle Colby Jones, this highly-anticipated release is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service HIDIVE on April 20, 2023. Viewers can catch the show every Thursday at 11:00 AM EDT or 15:00 UTC.
The full cast of the English dub has also been announced:
- Bell Cranel- Bryson Baugus
- Ryu Lion- Genevieve Simmons
- Liliruca Arde- Hilary Haag
- Welf Crozzo- Yamato Mikoto
- David Wald- Margaret Lewis
- Haruhime- Allison Sumrall
- Aisha Belka- Joanne Bonasso
- Cassandra Ilion- Alicia Beard
- Daphne Lauros- Elissa Cuellar
- Kashima Ouka- Hitaki Chigusa
- Jack Ivy- Kara Greenberg
- Bors Elder- Josh Morrison
- Alise Lovell- Donna Bella Litton
- Gojouno Kaguya- Alyssa Marek
- Lyra- Chaney Moore
- Isuka, Ryana, Neese- Star Carter
- Celty Srowa- Natalie Jones
- Asta Knox, Noin- Samantha Stevens
- Tsubaki Collbrande- Patricia Duran
- Anya Fromel- Carolyn Medrano
- Chloe Rollo- Kelly Manison
- Lunor Faust- Kara Greenberg
- Hestia- Luci Christian
- Uranus- Marty Fleck
- Hephaistos- Stephanie Wittels
- Fels- David Matranga
- Ais Wallenstein- Shelley Calene-Black
- Luvis Lilix- Camryn Nunley
- Dormul Bolster- Jack Stansbury
- Marie, Naaza Erisuis- Natalie Jones
- Turk- Matthew David Rudd
- Turk's Tools- Jack Stansbury, Kyle Colby Jones, Ryan Anthony
- Adventurer Guy- Ryan Anthony
What is the series about?
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? in the fictitious city of Orario, where gods have surrendered their supernatural abilities to experience life among mortals. The city is famous for its deep, labyrinthine Dungeon, which is teeming with monsters and treasures. The gods maintain a group of adventurers and support staff known as Familia, whose primary role is to explore the Dungeon.
The story follows the journey of Bell Cranel, a young and inexperienced adventurer who idolizes Ais Wallenstein of the Loki Familia. He dreams of becoming as strong as her, following a chance encounter where she saves him from a powerful monster.
Despite Bell's love interest in Ais, he attracts the attention of other women, both goddesses and humans, including a goddess named Hestia, who takes him under her wing and helps him grow stronger and become a more skilled adventurer.