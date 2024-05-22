The Darwin Incident manga receives anime adaptation

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the official X handle for TOHO animation announced the TV anime adaptation of Shun Umezawa's The Darwin Incident manga. A new X account for the anime has been opened to share a teaser visual. Besides that, the author's comments and a commemorative illustration have arrived.

The official staff hasn't revealed the pertinent details concerning the anime, such as the release date, cast and staff, and others. Notably, Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine has been serializing Shun Umezawa's celebrated The Darwin Incident manga since June 2020. Seven volumes have been published as of this writing.

The Darwin Incident manga gets green-lit for TV anime

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for TOHO animation confirmed on Wednesday via a tweet that mangaka Shun Umezawa's The Darwin Incident manga has been green-lit for a television anime adaptation.

Along with this announcement, the esteemed anime studio shared the newly opened X account for the anime (@darwins_anime) to reveal the series' teaser visual.

The teaser visual for the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The illustration features the human-chimpanzee hybrid, Charlie, and the deuteragonist, Lucy. Besides that, the visual contains a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads as the following when translated into English:

"Why are only humans are special?"

As previously stated, the official team behind the anime hasn't revealed the essential details, like the release date, cast and staff, and others.

However, the anime's X account has shared a commemorative visual and comments from the manga's author. The celebratory illustration depicts Lucy taking a selfie with the "Humanzee," Charlie in front of the high school.

Expand Tweet

Coming to the author's comments, Shun Umezawa reveals the production staff and the voice actors are serious about the anime project. As the original author, Shun-san has asked the audience to look forward to the anime.

Notably, the X handle for TOHO animation had teased a day earlier on Tuesday that it would announce a new anime on Wednesday at 12 am JST, with a cryptic message. The studio tagged that post while announcing The Darwin Incident manga's anime adaptation.

About The Darwin Incident manga

Charlie and Lucy, as seen in the manga (Image via Shun Umezawa/Kodansha USA)

The Darwin Incident manga follows the story of a half-human and half-chimpanzee hybrid, named Charlie.

Due to his unique nature, he's also called a Humanzee. Fifteen years after being raised by his adoptive human parents, Charlie enters high school and meets his first friend, Lucy, a clever but lonely girl.

However, everything changes when ALA, the Animal Liberation Alliance plans on luring Charlie into their anti-social activities. The incident causes the townsfolk and others to change their perspective toward Humanzee.

Also read: