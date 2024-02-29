Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga receives Live-action movie and TV anime adaptations for 2025

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Hiromasa Okujima's Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga revealed that the series will receive a television anime adaptation and a live-action film in 2025. Okujima-san has also shared a special illustration to commemorate the announcement.

Written and illustrated by Hiromasa Okujima, the Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga series is a BL manga, where BL refers to "Bloody Love Comedy" instead of Boy Love. The mangaka launched the series in Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shonen Champion magazine in October 2021. Six volumes have been published thus far, while the seventh volume is slated to release on March 7, 2024.

As mentioned earlier, the official X handle for Hiromasa Okujima's Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga series revealed that the series will get a live-action film and a television anime adaptation in 2025. However, an exact release window wasn't disclosed.

This announcement was made on February 29, 2024, which is also the Garlic Day in Japan. According to the official team behind the series, Shochiku and TV Asahi are collaborating to produce the live-action film, while the TV anime will be broadcast on TV Asahi in 2025.

Important details such as the release date, cast and staff, theme songs, etc, for the "double media project", will likely be mentioned later by the official staff. Interestingly, the manga's author, Hiromasa Okujima, has shared a congratulatory illustration and a comment to celebrate the adaptation's news.

The esteemed author revealed how excited he is at the prospect of his Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga getting a double media adaptation. He fully supports and believes in everyone involved in the project who is working tirelessly to make it interesting. The author has also asked the audience to look forward to the project.

Aside from a comment, Hiromasa Okujima has also shared an illustration, which depicts the 450-year-old vampire, Ranmaru, and the 15-year-old boy Rihito, the son of a public bathhouse owner, set against the background of the public bath Koi-No-Yu.

Interestingly, this bathhouse serves as the story's setting. The illustration also has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads as the following when translated into English:

"I'm looking forward to seeing Ran-chan and the others in action in live-action and animation."

Ranmaru, as seen in the volume cover of the manga (Image via Hiromasa Okujima/Akita Shoten)

As stated earlier, Okujima-san's Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga has been serialized in Akita Shoten's Bessatu Shonen Champion magazine since October 2021. The "Bloody Love" manga follows a 450-year-old vampire named Ranmaru, who works as a part-timer at an old public bath house.

As a vampire, Ranmaru seeks the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and so he watches over the growth of the 15-year-old Rihito, who also happens to be the son of the bathhouse's owners. The manga dexterously blends comedy with boy love elements.

