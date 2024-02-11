10 most popular anthropomorphic anime characters, ranked

Among the characters in the realm of animation storytelling, anthropomorphic anime characters are particularly unique and interesting. They might either be some of the most powerful or smartest characters, or even faithful companions who stick by their friends through thick and thin.

Even if talking animals don't fit into the realistic world of certain anime series, these characters are sometimes the norm in fantasy anime series such as Naruto or Dragon Ball, where they can either serve as comic relief or an antagonist.

With that in mind, let us look at the 10 most popular anthropomorphic anime characters who have enchanted viewers with their presence and left an indelible mark on a series.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in the order of popularity of the characters and may reflect the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ranking the 10 most popular anthropomorphic anime characters

10) Gabiru (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Gabiru

As the captain of Tempest's Flying Dragons in the massively popular That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime, Gabiru is a majin loyal to Rimuru Tempest.

Over the years, Gabiru has become a favorite among fans due to his unwavering loyalty to Rimuru. He is one of the most popular anthropomorphic anime characters. A member of Rimuru's Twelve Guardian Lords, Gabiru has the appearance of a green lizard with two horns on his head.

9) Retsuko (Aggretsuko)

Retsuko

Retsuko, who's depicted in the hit Aggretsuko series as a normal 25-year-old office worker, is also, surprisingly, a huge metalhead. The series focuses on her day-to-day life as well as her relationships with her co-workers.

Having the appearance of a red panda, Retsuko works as an accountant and is often given strenuous amounts of work by her co-workers, which leads her to release her frustration and stress through metal death karaoke.

8) Tony Tony Chopper (One Piece)

Tony Tony Chopper

As the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece, Tony Tony Chopper is often deemed to be not only one of the most important parts of his crew but also of the whole series. He was originally a reindeer that once consumed a Devil Fruit, which allowed him to transform into a human hybrid at will.

That said, Tony Tony Chopper is an invaluable member of Luffy's crew since he is not only an adept fighter who excels in close combat, but he can also create his medicines from natural substances and perform successful operations on people.

7) Happy (Fairy Tail)

Happy

Happy, one of the main characters in the popular Fairy Tail anime, is an anthropomorphic blue cat with magical powers and the ability to talk.

In addition to being a valuable member of the Fairy Tail Guild, Happy is also a faithful companion to Natsu Dragneel, the protagonist of the story. Despite his size, Happy is immensely strong and can often defeat enemies twice his size due to his blinding speed.

6) Legoshi (Beastars)

Legoshi

Taking place in a world full of anthropomorphic animals, the story of the Beastars anime focuses on Legoshi, a gray wolf who's often feared and misjudged by others for being a carnivore. In reality, Legoshi is actually a timid, docile, and sensitive individual who is often subjected to the prejudices of other people and eventually learns to come to terms with his place in the world as a wolf.

5) Principal Nezu (My Hero Academia)

Principal Nezu

Nezu is the principal of the renowned U.A. High Academy and is also a professional Hero. He is one of the rarest cases ever witnessed in the My Hero Academia series since he seems to be the only animal who inherited a Quirk.

His High Specs Quirk granted him a level of intelligence that far surpasses that of humans, as he is capable of outsmarting stronger opponents in fights. Despite having the appearance of a mouse, it is unknown to this day as to what kind of animal Nezu used to be before getting a Quirk.

4) Lord Beerus (Dragon Ball Z)

Lord Beerus

Despite his initial appearance as an antagonist, Lord Beerus has eventually grown to become a fan favorite and one of the most important characters in the Dragon Ball franchise. He is the God of Destruction of Universe 7 and has the appearance of a purple cat with golden eyes and giant ears.

Although he is one of the most powerful beings in the series, Beerus often displays lazy and playful behavior, similar to that of most actual cats.

3) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem

The tone of the popular Hunter x Hunter series witnessed a drastic shift in the Chimera Ant arc, which featured the birth of Meruem, the King of the Chimera Ants, who posed a massive threat to humanity's existence.

Meruem was shown to have a humanoid, ant-like appearance, which was enough to strike fear into the hearts of his opponents. He was the symbol of death in the series, seeing as to how he brought unfathomable destruction and carnage wherever he went. He certified his status as the strongest character of the series after fighting and defeating Isaac Netero, the Chairman of the Hunter Committee and the strongest Hunter to ever live.

2) Meowth (Pokémon)

Meowth

While he isn't exactly the most well-liked character of the series, Meowth is certainly one of the most popular and interesting characters in the Pokémon franchise.

Meowth always stood out from the rest of the Pokémon due to his ability to speak. He was undeniably the smartest member of Team Rocket. While his talking ability was a mystery at first, it was eventually revealed that he had sacrificed his ability to fight as a Pokémon, just so that he could learn the mannerisms of human beings.

1) Doraemon (Doraemon)

Doraemon

Everyone's favorite robotic cat, Doraemon, is undoubtedly one of the most beloved anthropomorphic anime characters in the world. The anime, which features the same name as its titular character, had an undeniable impact on pop culture. Doraemon is often considered a Japanese cultural icon and was even appointed as the first "anime ambassador" in Japan.

The anime focuses on Doraemon, a robotic cat from the 22nd century, who was sent back in time to help Nobita Nobi, a seriously unlucky boy who was bad at most things in life. As the series progressed further, the bond between the two grew deeper, as they eventually became inseparable friends who would go to any lengths to help each other.

Final Thoughts

As evident from the above list, anthropomorphic anime characters are certainly a huge part of the anime industry, leaving a lasting impression on both the series and the viewers. They have proven over the years that they are no less than their human counterparts and are often fondly remembered by the fans.