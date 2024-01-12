Doraemon 2024 film casts legendary Japanese singer and actor as guest voice actors

On Friday, January 12, the official X account of the Doraemon franchise announced that singers and actors Kouji Kikkawa and Kanji Ishimaru will be starring in the Doraemon 2024 film - Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony as guest voice actors.

Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony is a 2024 Japanese anime film based on the manga created by Fujiko F. Fujio. The upcoming movie is the franchise's 43rd film and is expected to be released on March 1, 2024. The film will be directed by Kazuaki Imai with a screenplay by Teruko Utsumi.

Doraemon 2024 film casts Kouji Kikkawa and Kanji Ishimaru

The official X account of the Doraemon franchise announced on Friday, January 12, 2024, that renowned Japanese actors and singers Kouji Kikkawa and Kanji Ishimaru are set to be guest voice actors in the Doraemon 2024 film - Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony.

Kouji Kikkawa is set to voice Maestro Vento in the Doraemon 2024 film (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Kouji Kikkawa is set to make his voice-acting debut as Maestro Vento in the film. As explained by the film creators, Maestro Vento is the leader of the musician robots on planet Musica. Hence, he is also the manager of its music hall.

Kouji Kikkawa has previously performed the theme song for Mazinger Z: Infinity (movie) and worked as a staff member for several other anime, including Fullmetal Alchemist: The Movie - Conqueror of Shamballa.

Kanji Ishimaru is set to voice Wakner in the Doraemon 2024 film (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Kanji Ishimaru is set to voice the character of the robot musician Wakner in his first foray into the Doraemon film series. The actor and musician has previously worked in several movies and television shows. Additionally, he is also signed with Sony Music Entertainment Japan.

The film is also set to feature Kyōko Yoshine as the voice of Miina, a singer with a successful career overseas. She is a new character in the film and is set to play a key part in the story.

Kyōko Yoshine is set to voice Miina in the Doraemon 2024 film (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Kyōko Yoshine is a Japanese actress who has previously given the Japanese voice for Tabitha Templeton in DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby film franchise. Additionally, she previously voiced Aya Chiyono in Seven Days War (movie).

The anime movie also announced two other characters - Mikka and Chapekku. Nevertheless, the creators have yet to announce the voice actors for the characters. Mikka is a girl from the planet Musica. Meanwhile, Chapekku is a robot who takes care of her.