New Doraemon film unveils title and release information

A new Doraemon film has been green-lit by the franchise's staff on Twitter on Thursday, July 6. The 43rd film of the franchise, titled Doraemon The Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony, is scheduled to be released in March 2024. The upcoming movie will reportedly take the fans of the franchise on a symphonic journey.

Along with the announcement of the release window, a teaser visual has also been unveiled, which features protagonists Nobita and titular character Doraemon set against a surrealistic background.

One of the most popular franchises in Japan, the franchise will follow the theme of music for its next Doraemon film. With director Kazuaki Imai taking the helm of affairs once again, it is indeed going to be a memorable one.

Nobita and his titular friend to take their fans on a musical journey in the upcoming Doraemon film

A symphonic adventure awaits fans in 2024 as a new Doraemon film titled Doraemon: Nobita's Earth Symphony has been announced by the beloved franchise. The teaser visual, which has been unveiled, shows Nobita playing a flute and Doraemon playing the conductor. The surrealistic background captures the Earth and the cosmos, and at the center of the visual, there's a catchphrase: "Do-Re-Mi-Fa-So-La-Shi...no?"

Kazuaki Imai, who has previously worked in Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island, and Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur, will once make a comeback to direct the 43rd film of this wonderful franchise. Furthermore, Teruko Ustumi, who has contributed to many of the scripts of the original Doraemon TV series, will pen the screenplay of this upcoming film.

Director Kazuaki has also commented on his inspiration behind the musical film, while stating:

"One day, I was deeply moved when I saw my son, who was stuck at home, singing loudly while watching TV. It was a program that connected each performer remotely and performed one song while the concert could not be held."

"At the same time as I was struck by the power of music, the image of children going on a big adventure in the world of music with Doraemon began to swell in my head," Kazuki added.

The official site of the film has also explicitly described the premise of the movie, which would play with the concept of music:

"'Music' exists in everyday life. But...what if music disappeared from the Earth?

Doraemon, Nobita, and their friends will once again go on a journey, make new buddies, connect to people with the power of music, and of course, save the Earth from a crisis.

The new Doraemon film will follow the success of the 42nd venture of the franchise, titled Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia, which released on March 3, 2023.

