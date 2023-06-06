How to watch Doraemon: Complete Doraemon watch order explained

The Doraemon watch order can be confusing for people who are new to the series and even for current fans. The story revolves around the titular robotic cat, who is from the future and travels through time to help Nobita Nobi, a young school boy and the main protagonist of the series.

The anime follows the adventures of Doraemon and Nobita as they try to deal with everyday mishaps and challenges. Doraemon pulls out futuristic gadgets from his pocket that he uses to help Nobita. However, what makes this series both hilarious and interesting is that most of the time, these gadgets end up backfiring.

Doraemon watch order: Chronologically listed

The Doraemon manga had its debut in Japanese markets in December 1969, simultaneously published in six different magazines. The manga received several anime adaptations as well as a number of animated movies.

For fans and audiences looking to revisit the series or those who are completely new to Doraemon, this article will explain how to watch the show while ensuring the continuity of its storyline.

Doraemon has been adapted into three anime series, with the first one being produced by Nippon Television Network Corporation and animated by Tokyo Movie Shinsha. The Doraemon watch order has been listed below.

Doraemon watch order for anime series

The Doraemon watch order for the series won't have much effect on the storyline, as their only point of difference lays in the production company. The first serialization was a short one, consisting of only 26 epsiodes and can prove difficult to be found.

Doraemon (1973) (episode 1 - 26)

Doraemon (1979) (episode 1 - 1787)

Doraemon (2005) (episode 1 - 740+)

The second anime adaptation, which was the most successful and most adored by fans, ran for 26 years until 2005, with 1787 episodes and several movies and specials.

The third and most recent anime adaptation of the series has spawned more than 740 episodes as of 2023 and is currently ongoing.

Doraemon watch order for movies and specials

The movies are not canon to the series and present individual storylines, although they do have a chronological timeline in which the story takes place. The Stand By Doraemon movie became one of the highest grossing anime movies of 2023.

The following presents the Doraemon watch order for the movies.

1) Doraemon: Nobita’s Dinosaur (1980)

2) Doraemon: The Records of Nobita, Spaceblazer (1981)

3) Doraemon: Nobita and the Haunts of Evil (1982)

4) Doraemon: Nobita and the Castle of the Underwater Devil (1983)

5) Doraemon: Nobita’s Great Adventure into the Underworld (1984)

6) Doraemon: Nobita’s Little Star Wars (1985)

7) Doraemon: Nobita and the Steel Troops (1986)

8) Doraemon: Nobita and the Knights on Dinosaurs (1987)

9) Doraemon: The Record of Nobita’s Parallel Visit to the West (1988)

10) Doraemon: Nobita and the Birth of Japan (1989)

11) Doraemon: Nobita and the Animal Planet (1990)

12) Doraemon: Nobita’s Dorabian Nights (1991)

13) Doraemon: Nobita and the Kingdom of Clouds (1992)

14) Doraemon: Nobita and the Tin Labyrinth (1993)

15) Doraemon: Nobita’s Three Visionary Swordsmen (1994)

16) Doraemon: Nobita’s Diary on the Creation of the World (1995)

17) Doraemon: Nobita and the Galaxy Super-express (1996)

18) Doraemon: Nobita and the Spiral City (1997)

19) Doraemon: Nobita’s Great Adventure in the South Seas (1998)

20) Doraemon: Nobita Drifts in the Universe (1999)

21) Doraemon: Nobita and the Legend of the Sun King (2000)

22) Doraemon: Nobita and the Winged Braves (2001)

23) Doraemon: Nobita in the Robot Kingdom (2002)

24) Doraemon: Nobita and the Windmasters (2003)

25) Doraemon: Nobita in the Wan-Nyan Spacetime Odyssey (2004)

26) Doraemon: Nobita’s Dinosaur 2006 (2006)

27) Doraemon: Nobita’s New Great Adventure into the Underworld (2007)

28) Doraemon: Nobita and the Green Giant Legend (2008)

29) Doraemon: The Record of Nobita’s Spaceblazer (2009)

30) Doraemon: Nobita’s Great Battle of the Mermaid King (2010)

31) Doraemon: Nobita and the New Steel Troops-Winged Angels (2011)

32) Doraemon: Nobita and the Island of Miracles-Animal Adventure (2012)

33) Doraemon: Nobita’s Secret Gadget Museum (2013)

34) Doraemon: New Nobita’s Great Demon-Peko and the Exploration Party of Five (2014)

35) Stand By Me Doraemon (Special)

36) Doraemon: Nobita’s Space Heroes (2015)

37) Doraemon: Nobita and the Birth of Japan 2016 (2016)

38) Doraemon: Nobita’s Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi (2017)

39) Doraemon: Nobita’s Treasure Island (2018)

40) Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration (2019)

41) Stand By Me Doraemon 2 (Special)

42) Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaur (2020)

43) Doraemon: Nobita’s Little Star Wars 2021 (2022)

44) Doraemon: Nobita’s Sky Utopia (2023)

Doraemon: Nobita’s Sky Utopia takes Doraemon and Nobita on their latest venture to a utopian nation in the sky. The movie kept its place at the top of the box office for two weeks with a collection of more than 460 million yen.

Doraemon watch order for shorts:

Doraemon short films are short stories following the mishaps of Nobita and Doraemon, adapted from the manga. The storyline does not get affected by these short stories, which are basically a collection of filler episodes.

Doraemon watch order for the shorts:

1) What Am I for Momotaro (1981)

2) In A Thrilling, Solar Car (1992)

3) 2112: The Birth of Doraemon (1995)

4) Doraemon Comes Back (1998)

5) Doraemon: Nobita’s the Night Before a Wedding (1999)

6) A Grandmother’s Recollections (2000)

7) Do Your Best! Gian!! (2001)

8) The Day When I Was Born (2002)

9) Doraemon’s 25th Anniversary (2004)

10) Doraemon 3D movies (shorts)

11) Doraemon: Ken-chan’s Adventure (1981)

12) Doraemon Meets Ninja Hattori (1982)

13) Doraemon: Europe Rail Travel (1983)

14) Doraemon: Nobita to Mirai Note (1994)

15) Early English with Doraemon (1988)

Fujiko F. Fujio's beloved series has shaped the childhood of many around the world. With over 250 million copies sold by 2019, Doraemon became one of the best-selling manga series in history. It has won several awards, including Japan Cartoonists Association Award in 1973 and 1994, the Shogakukan Manga Award for children’s manga in 1982, and the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 1997.

No matter which Doraemon watch order fans choose to follow, the series is sure to take over the hearts of those who come across it. The popular anime has been made available to fans for streaming on Disney+, Hulu and Netflix along with a few other platforms.

