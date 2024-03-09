Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls season 5 reveals Fall 2024 premiere and more

Saturday, March 9, 2024 saw Warner Bros. Japan announce that the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls season 5 anime series would be premiering sometime in Fall 2024. While the series was not given a narrower release window than this, fans can expect additional release information to be revealed in the coming months.

In addition, Warner Bros. Japan also revealed the subtitle for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls season 5, which is the Goddess of the Harvest Arc. The company also revealed new character visuals for three characters set to appear in the upcoming season. However, no new cast or characters were announced alongside the above news.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls season 5 serves as the fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime series. The overall series serves as the official television anime adaptation of author Fujino Omori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda’s original light novel series of the same name.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls season 5 confirms late 2024 premiere and more

As mentioned above, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls season 5 has officially announced its Fall 2024 premiere. The news also came with new character visuals for Bell, Hestia, and Syr. Bell is in a butler-like outfit, while Hestia is wearing a short white dress with matching gloves. Syr is in a blouse and skirt combo, both of which are an off-white color.

Warner Bros. Japan also announced that the book franchise, including both the light novels and their manga adaptation, has 17 million copies in circulation (not sold) worldwide. Illustrator Kunieda’s manga adaptation of the series is still ongoing, and has currently been collected into 15 compilation volumes as of this article’s writing.

Returning staff for the anime’s fifth season includes director Hideki Tachibana at studio J.C. Staff, series composition writers Fujino Omori and Hideki Shirane, character designer Shigeki Kimoto, composer Keiji Inai, production company EGG FIRM, art director Yuki Kobayashi, background artist Jeong Ryeon Kim, color designer Tomomi Ando, sound director Jin Aketagawa, editor Kentaro Tsubone, and director of photography Shingo Fukuyo. The series is also set to feature a returning cast including the following:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranell

Inori Minase as Hestia

Shizuka Ishigami as Syr Flover

Maaya Uchida as Liliruca Arde

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Welf Crozzo

Chinatsu Akasaki as Mikoto Yamato

Haruka Chisuga as Sanjono Haruhime

Saori Hayami as Ryū Lyon

Yōko Hikasa as Freya

In addition to the four television seasons, the anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

