One Punch Man season 3 gives J.C Staff one more chance to fix the adaptation's biggest mistake

One Punch Man season 3 is something that die-hard series fans are looking forward to. A primary reason for that is the manga’s content, which it will adapt during its course. The Monster Association is arguably the best story arc in the manga series, which is why fans are waiting in anticipation for the third season.

While there is a lot of excitement among fans, they are also being quite cautiously optimistic. The reason for this is that the animation studio is responsible for the production of the third season.

The first season, which catapulted the series’ popularity, was animated by Madhouse. However, there was a shift in the animation studio, and J.C. Staff produced the second season. The outcome was rather underwhelming. However, we have reason to believe that One Punch Man season 3 will be the studio’s shot at redemption.

One Punch Man season 3: Assessing J.C. Staff’s task and the stakes

Garou will be the main focus in the third season (Image via J.C. Staff)

It goes without saying that the stakes are quite high for the animation studio. The second season wasn’t well-received, and fans wanted a change in the animation studio. To recover from this, the studio has to give everything it’s got to change people’s perception of the anime. While plenty of fans were unhappy with the animation, J.C. Staff actually did a great job with this in season 2. One might perceive other underlying problems as an issue with the animation.

Frame importance was one of the determining factors in J.C. Staff’s poor perception. Frame importance refers to the creator’s choice of emphasizing certain parts of a scene compared to other elements. In the second season, the studio failed to create scenes that helped build tension.

Therefore, the payoff felt quite lackluster because the setup was either inefficient or inadequate. A perfect example of this was the fight that took place between Suiryu and Saitama during the tournament.

Fans can look forward to plenty of fights involving the Hero Hunter (Image via J.C. Staff)

Furthermore, the second season also featured a ton of saturated sound effects, which had a negative impact on the overall viewing experience. For One Punch Man season 3 to succeed, the sound department must step up its game and provide crisp sounds to enhance the scene.

Given that Garou will be the center of attention this season, J.C. Staff has plenty of opportunities to flex their creative muscles. There are plenty of top-notch action sequences in the Monster Association arc. The fight between Garou and Royal Ripper, which was teased in the trailer, will certainly be a talking point if the studio plays its cards right.

Comedic timing needs to improve in the third season of the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Another area that the studio could improve in is comedic timing. This series often employs moments that serve as comedic relief. Such moments fell flat in the second season since the timing was subpar, to say the least.

If the animation studio can work on these changes, the third season will surely be successful. Since J.C. Staff has enough time to work on the third season, it will be interesting to see the final outcome.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

