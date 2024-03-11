Will God appear in One Punch Man season 3? Explained

Following the recent announcement by J C Staff that One Punch Man season 3 is currently in production, fans are wondering if they will get to witness the appearance of the all-powerful entity known as God in the upcoming season.

With God being built up to be the final antagonist of the One Punch Man series, fans certainly cannot wait for it to make its first appearance in the anime.

Its first appearance in the manga radically changed everything for the overarching narrative, as it was revealed that the antagonistic figure harbored a strong dislike and desired nothing but their extinction, and was even lending portions of its power to certain individuals to carry out its will.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Punch Man manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

God is almost guaranteed to make its first appearance in One Punch Man season 3

God made his first actual appearance in One Punch Man chapter 153 (image via Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

The ominous entity known as God made its first appearance in a flashback scene in chapter 113 of the One Punch Man manga. During the flashback, Homeless Emperor recounted back to the time when God had first appeared before him and bestowed upon him the power he currently possessed.

At the time, Homeless Emperor harbored a strong hatred for humanity and wished to end his own life to return to nature. On a fateful day, God appeared before him in a park and complimented his ideology. After assuring him that he had no reason to die, God bestowed a divine power upon Homeless Emperor, which would allow him to carry out his desire to wipe out humanity from existence.

This event took place in chapter 113 of the One Punch Man manga, and was the first of the few times that God was seen in the series. Considering that One Punch Man season 3 will presumably continue the story from chapter 86 of the manga, it is safe to assume that it will cover a minimum of 37-40 chapters during its run.

Expand Tweet

In that case, God will most certainly make its first appearance in the anime, possibly in the latter half of One Punch Man season 3. God made its first official and true appearance in chapter 153, where it rose atop the moon in all its luminescence and stripped the Homeless Emperor of his power as well as his life.

The panel where God arose on top of the moon was, without a doubt, one of the most eerie and horrifying parts of the manga. Furthermore, the said panel was fully colored by Yusuke Murata himself, which made the moment all the more divine and memorable.

Expand Tweet

In the next panel, God was seen in a field full of flowers, towering over Homeless Man with its massive presence. The eye-catching artwork and God's character design left the fans in a complete state of shock and awe, as the moment quickly became one of the most talked-about scenes of One Punch Man to date.

That said, this moment might not be animated anytime soon, considering that it takes place in chapter 153 of the manga, and at present, the anime has adapted only 85 chapters of the manga.

Assuming that the length of One Punch Man season 3 is similar to its predecessors, fans can expect to see God's actual and full appearance in the anime in a potential season 4, which would undoubtedly be several years away.

Final Thoughts

Fans can rest assured that they will get to witness God in some form in One Punch Man season 3. Its appearance is highly anticipated by the fanbase, as it not only changed the entire narrative of the story but also led to the legendary showdown between Saitama and Garou.

Related Links:

Will One Punch Man season 3 have a main villain? Explained

One Punch Man season 3: Everything we know so far

What will One Punch Man Season 3 be about? Story Arc and plot, explained

Will One Punch Man season 3 cover the Monster Association arc?