Will One Punch Man season 3 have a main villain? Explained

The recent update from official sources confirmed that J.C. Staff will return with One Punch Man season 3, and the third installment is currently in production. Fans are excited due to the content that will be covered in the upcoming season. The Monster Association arc is arguably the most exciting story arc covered in the manga so far.

This story arc not only has a substantial amount of plot progression but also has some of the most action-packed scenes in the series. One Punch Man season 3 will focus on high-octane action and introduce new villains to the audience.

This raises an important question - will One Punch Man season 3 have a main villain? Yes, One Punch Man season 3 will have a main villain, and the same villain will also appear in the subsequent seasons as well.

Disclaimer: This article has major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga chapters.

Who will be the main villain in One Punch Man season 3?

Garou as seen in the anime series (Image via J.C. Staff)

Those who have watched the trailer for the upcoming season have received a hint that Hero Hunter Garou will be the main villain in the third installation. Not only is he the main villain of season 3, but also the subsequent seasons require adapting the entirety of the Monster Association story arc.

His ideals and his tragic past are the reasons why he hunts down heroes. He also defeats monsters and wishes to change the world in his own way - through abject fear. In his quest to achieve this, he wreaked havoc and caused a lot of harm to the people around him.

The former student of Bang will go on to become the most powerful villain that Saitama has ever faced. This is because of two main reasons - Garou’s awakening and the powers borrowed from God.

Unlike other monsters, Garou’s monsterization occurred organically, and he didn’t need the Monster Cells. This made him incredibly powerful, and he was able to hold his ground against some of the strongest heroes in the series.

One Punch Man season 3 will showcase his peak combat abilities when he nearly submitted himself to God. This entity is a mysterious being that tricks people into borrowing his powers. Once they accept, they become God’s pawns, and their life is completely in God’s hands.

Garou was about to submit to God but managed to stray away at the last second. This is when he received a portion of God’s powers and became the strongest antagonist the series introduced.

He became so strong that he profoundly understood how energy flowed and worked. One Punch Man season 3 will not show this side of Garou immediately since there are a lot of chapters for J.C. Staff to adapt. However, the upcoming season will surely set up Garou as the main villain and continue to showcase his true abilities in the subsequent seasons of the series.

