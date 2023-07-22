10 most overrated anime characters of all time

Overrated anime characters have been a topic of discussion ever since the introduction of anime. This is because not all anime characters are adored or appreciated by the fanbase to the same extent. In fact, some receive so much attention and praise that they overshadow other characters with potential. Sometimes, the character is so poorly developed that they become unrelatable.

Anime characters can be deemed overrated for a variety of reasons, including being the main character, having a cool design, being a part of a successful franchise, enjoying a devoted following, or being associated with controversial situations. It's possible that the fandom overlooks or ignores flaws or defects these hyped characters may have.

Here we have listed 10 overrated anime characters from across various titles in the genre.

Note: The following list is subjective and is ranked in no particular order.

10 overrated anime characters and why they are not worth the hype

1. Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu (Image Via A1 Pictures)

Natsu Dragneel is the main protagonist of the Fairy Tail anime. He is a Dragon Slayer with the elemental ability of fire and a member of the Fairy Tail guild.

Natsu falls under the list of overrated anime characters because of his lack of character development and repetitive fights throughout the series. He often defeats enemies who are much stronger or smarter than him, just by relying on his emotions, his friends, or his luck. Some fans find this unrealistic or unfair, giving way to the feeling that he did not earn his victories.

2. Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama (Image Via Madhouse)

Saitama is the main character of the anime and manga series, One Punch Man. He is a hero who can defeat any enemy with a single punch, which makes him bored and frustrated due to a lack of challenging opponents. Some may have the tendency to put Saitama into the list of overrated anime characters because his super strength makes him a one-trick hero who relies on brute force rather than strategy or skill.

Moreover, his character development is minimal, as he does not face any real obstacles or conflicts that test his morals or values. His fights are predictable and anticlimactic, as he always wins with ease and does not show any respect or interest for his opponents.

However, some people may also argue that Saitama is not overrated, but rather a parody of the typical shonen protagonist who is meant to subvert the tropes and expectations of the genre.

3. Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is the protagonist of the Naruto series. He is a ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village. He is also the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox, a powerful beast that was sealed inside him when he was a baby.

While the Naruto anime is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful series to present several admirable and captivating characters, some people may think that Naruto is among overrated anime characters.

The reason being his character's repetitive development and predictability, as he always follows the same cycle of losing, training, and winning. His fights may become boring and overhyped, as he mostly relies on his Nine-Tails chakra or his shadow clones to overpower his enemies. His presence tends to overshadow other characters who possess potential and diversity.

4. Deku (My Hero Academia)

Deku (Image Via Bones)

Izuku Midoriya aka Deku is the main protagonist of the My Hero Academia series. He is a student at U.A. High School who aims to become a pro hero like his idol, All Might. Izuku Midoriya is among the list of overrated anime characters because his power level is unrealistic and unfair, as he inherits a powerful Quirk from All Might without having to work for it or earn it.

His personality is bland and generic, as he lacks any distinctive traits or flaws that make him stand out from other shonen heroes. His character development is slow and inconsistent, as he still struggles with his self-confidence and control over his Quirk after several arcs and battles.

5. Chrollo Lucilfer (Hunter X Hunter)

Chrollo Lucilfer (Image Via Nippon Animation)

Chrollo Lucilfer is an antagonist and the leader of the Phantom Troupe, a notorious band of thieves and killers in the anime and manga series Hunter x Hunter. He is a master of Nen, the supernatural power system of the series, and his special ability allows him to steal and use other people’s Nen abilities.

Some may feel that the antagonist is one of the overrated anime characters because he is overpowered and unfair, as he can use multiple stolen abilities at once, which limits the excitement of the battles he’s involved in. Furthermore, his character development is minimal and stagnant, as he does not change or grow throughout the series.

6. Edward (Cowboy Bebop)

Ed (Image Via Sunrise)

Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV is one of the protagonist from the anime series Cowboy Bebop. She is a hacker prodigy who joins the crew of the Bebop spaceship as a source of information and comic relief.

Edward is in the list of overrated anime characters because she does not have much backstory or character development compared to the other main characters, who have complex pasts and motivations.

Some people may have the opinion that she is not as interesting or relatable as a character. Moreover, she does not contribute much to the main plot or themes of the series, which deal with existentialism, loneliness, and redemption because a portion of the audience may feel that she is out of place or irrelevant in a series that is otherwise dark and mature.

7. Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Aizen (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Aizen is the main antagonist of the first half of the Bleach series. He is the former captain of the 5th Division of the Soul Reapers, who later betrays them and becomes the leader of the Arrancar army. He is one of the overrated anime characters because he does not have much backstory or motivation, making him seem shallow and bland as a character.

He does not have any personal connections or attachments to anyone, and his goal of creating a new world order is vague and unclear. Moreover, he does not show any remorse or redemption for his actions, even after being defeated by Ichigo Kurosaki.

8. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Kirito (Image Via A1 Pictures)

Kirito is the main protagonist of the manga and anime series Sword Art Online. He is a gamer who gets trapped in a virtual reality MMORPG called Sword Art Online, where he becomes a legendary swordsman and leader.

Kirito falls under the category of overrated anime characters because he has exceptional skills and abilities in every game he plays and rarely faces any challenges or hardships, which makes him boring and unrealistic as a character. Furthermore, Kirito is inconsistent and contradictory, and his motivations and goals are not well explained, making him seem confusing and illogical as a character.

9. Monkey D Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy (Image Via Toei Animation)

Monkey D Luffy, the main protagonist of the One Piece series, is a young pirate who dreams of finding the legendary treasure ‘One Piece’ and becoming the King of Pirates.

While the straw hat captain is undoubtedly one of most adored anime characters of all time, some may feel that he is one of the overrated anime characters because he is too repetitive and predictable, making him seem boring and unoriginal as a character.

Moreover, he tends to follow the same pattern in every arc, where he meets new friends, fights new enemies, and moves on to the next adventure.

10. Eren Yeager (Attack On Titan)

Eren Yeager is often considered to be one of overrated anime characters (Image Via MAPPA)

Eren Yeager is a main character from the manga and anime series Attack on Titan. He is a young soldier who vows to exterminate the Titans, giant humanoid creatures that nearly wiped out humanity.

The primary reason as to why Eren belongs to the list of overrated anime characters is because he is too angry and impulsive, making him seem reckless and irrational as a character. He often acts on his hatred and rage, without considering the consequences or the alternatives.

Moreover, Eren has a very narrow and rigid goal, and he does not care about anything else besides killing all the Titans. At the same time, this statement can be argued by justifying that his anger and impulsiveness paved the way for the growth of his character and personality throughout the series.

